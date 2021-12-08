NEWBURYPORT — Boy Scout Troop 21 and the American Red Cross are teaming up Dec. 23 for a blood drive at the Newburyport Elks Club, 25 Low St.
The uncertainty of the times requires a stronger commitment to maintain a constant community blood supply, according to a press release.
Donor hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone whose blood type is O, A negative or B negative may be eligible to become an American Red Cross Power Red donor.
Anyone at least 17 years old, weighing at least 110 pounds and feeling in good health may be eligible to donate blood.
To make an appointment to donate blood, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
