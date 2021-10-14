NEWBURYPORT — The Screening Room will present two Halloween screenings of Andrzej Żuławski’s "Possession" on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.
The film will be presented at 8:30 p.m. both days.
After its release in the U.K. in 1981, "Possession" was banned and shown in the U.S. in only a dramatically edited 81-minute version, according to a Screening Room press release.
The film to be shown at The Screening Room is a full, newly restored version. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors. They will be available at the box office on the day of the show. No advance tickets are needed.
Everyone is asked to wear a mask inside the cinema Seating will be at 50% capacity to allow space for social distancing.
A description of the film can be found on The Screening Room’s website: www.newburyportmovies.com/possession. The Facebook event page is https://www.facebook.com/events/1304952433290198/?ref=newsfeed.
