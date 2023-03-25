Seabrook business donates food to charity

SEABROOK — Advantage Truck Group is continuing a commitment to fight hunger in area communities through its Haulin’ 4 Hunger program.
The Seabrook company is working with Regency Transportation and SkillsUSA Massachusetts by contributing thousands of nonperishable foods as part of this quarter’s donations to Rockingham Community Action in Seabrook and five other organizations.
On Wednesday, ATG delivered boxes of Ramen noodles and cheese snacks to Community Action to meet an ongoing need in the area.
The donation comes at a time when people are struggling to get by and high food prices are putting a strain on local food pantries and the people they serve, according to the company.
Rockingham Community Action relies on donations to provide food to individuals and families.
Regency Transportation, based in Franklin, Massachusetts, and an eight-year supporter of Haulin’ 4 Hunger, and SkillsUSA Massachusetts share ATG’s commitment to giving back to the communities they serve.
In addition to contributing nonperishable items, both helped with Haulin’ 4 Hunger’s fresh meal donations in December, with students from SkillsUSA Massachusetts’ state officer team helping to sort and pack food and Regency Transportation employees making deliveries.
Haulin’ 4 Hunger is donating nonperishables to six pantries in three states this quarter, including organizations near ATG’s dealerships in Raynham and Westfield, Massachusetts; Lebanon and Manchester, New Hampshire; and Westminster, Vermont.
