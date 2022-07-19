NEWBURYPORT - Health officials in Newburyport and West Newbury this morning advised residents to avoid contact with the Merrimack River for 48 hours after one or more of the upstream sewage treatment facilities have had a combined sewer overflow release into the river.
The cities of Lawrence, Lowell, and Haverhill all reported overflows in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 19. These overflows contain stormwater, untreated or partially treated human and industrial waste, toxic materials, and debris, rendering the Merrimack River unsafe. The Newburyport Health Department recommends that the public, including pets, avoid contact with the Merrimack River for at least the next 48 hours due to increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants, according to the city.
The city does not use the Merrimack River as a source of drinking water.
Temporary warning signs will be posted along Merrimack River public access points including Moseley Woods, Cashman Park, Harbormaster, Joppa Flats, and Plum Island.
The Health Department will conduct water testing in conjunction with the Harbormaster and other City departments to ensure the safety of the public.
Updates will be posted on the Newburyport city website. Those with specific questions are asked to contact the Newburyport Health Department at 978-465-4410.
For more information on beach water quality testing, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/beachtesting.
West Newbury residents can obtain more information about the release c by going to the CSO tab on the Board of Health web page at www.wnewbury.org/board-health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.