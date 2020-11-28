AMESBURY —A local food service company recently expanded its operations.
According to a press release, Amesbury-based Shaheen Bros., Inc. has acquired the assets of Sirois Food Products Inc., which is based in Lawrence, on Nov. 13.
Shaheen Bros. said in the release that existing Sirois Food Products customers will have "immediate access to a greater volume of food and non-food items."
Sirois Food Products has been in food service business for more than 74 years; former owner David Sirois will also be joining the Shaheen Bros. sales team.
Shaheen Bros. is a family-run business that has been serving Merrimack Valley restaurants, healthcare facilities and hotels for over 80 years and has also expanded to service similar businesses from Boston to southern Maine.
“We are very happy to welcome Dave Sirois and his customers to Shaheen Bros.,” Shaheen Bros. president Fred P. Shaheen, said in the press release. “Both our companies share similar values and a long history in the region, which we hope makes this an easy transition for all involved.”
Shaheen Bros. website: www.shaheenbros.com.
