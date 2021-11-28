AMESBURY — Lowell’s Boat Shop began its annual tree sale over the weekend and holds its holiday open house Saturday and Sunday, online and in person.
While COVID-19 will limit traditional holiday festivities at Lowell’s, the public will be welcomed for limited access both days to circle through the Paint Room to see auction items and artwork, according to a press release.
The open house is Lowell’s main fundraiser and makes possible its youth educational outreach programs, including the apprentice program for high school students interested in learning wooden boat building.
A highlight of the event will be the raffle of an oil painting by Ellen Doremus, a classically trained realist painter, of the Fuller Shallop, which was recently restored by Lowell’s boatbuilders and apprentices.
The oil-on-board depicts the shallop, a 33-foot workboat brought to America on the Mayflower. The 1957 replica of the shallop, now on display at Plimoth Patuxet, was restored and relaunched from the boat shop in April. Raffle tickets are available for $10 each through Dec. 15; the winner will be notified Dec. 16.
This is the fourth year Doremus has donated a painting for the boat shop’s Christmas open house raffle.
“It has been a pleasure to support the apprentice program at Lowell’s,” she said.
Doremus paints in her studio at the Cedar Street Studios building in Amesbury, specializing in animal portraits. She works in different styles and on various subjects, including plein air landscapes, still life, boats and horses, and has painted commissions for Steve Forbes and Mr. and Mrs. Nelson Doubleday.
A version of Lowell’s annual art show also will be incorporated into the auction. There will also be an opportunity to shop in person for handmade wood products, gift items, Lowell’s logo apparel, Christmas trees and signature wreaths.
Fred’s Cowboy Beans and Jane’s Fish Chowder, staples of the open house, will be available for takeout. Trees and wreaths are available for purchase at the shop until they sell out.
Anyone who cannot attend can still bid on a wide range of gifts and goodies, donated by Lowell’s supporters, by visiting www.lowellsboatshop.com to access the silent auction link.
The silent auction will run through Sunday. Auction highlights include a package that features a bottle of Weller Antique 107 Original Bourbon and four Corkcicle cigar glasses with Ligna Privada cigars.
There is also a night at the Inn at Castle Hill at the Crane Estate; a sail on the Gundalow out of Portsmouth, New Hampshire; a signed, limited edition print “The Blue Hour” by Newburyport artist Alan Bull; a rock-climbing experience at MetroRock in Newburyport; a stay at Lark Hotels; and numerous restaurant gift certificates.
Many of the artists who have been participating in the annual Wood & Water Exhibitions at Lowell’s will show their work through the online auction format; all artwork sales will benefit Lowell’s and the artists.
Paintings, photographs and sculptures inspired by local waterways, maritime history and Lowell’s will be on display. The show represents many well-known area artists and Lowell’s regulars such as Hamilton Hayes, Debra Woodward, Suzanne DeGeorge, Michael Updike and Kathleen Bennett.
Winning bidders will be notified after the auction ends Sunday at 4 p.m. Items may be picked up curbside at Lowell’s from Dec. 6 through Dec. 20. Hours for curbside pickup are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, or by appointment for those who cannot be there at those times. Lowell’s will be closed after Dec. 20.
Much of the merchandise at the open house will be available through the online store. Holiday ornaments, dory window boxes, locally made jams and jellies, and boat shop apparel and glassware with the Lowell’s dory logo can be ordered and picked up curbside. Lowell’s memberships can be purchased online.
Sponsors for the virtual open house include MatterNow, Amesbury Industrial Supply, Institution for Savings, and Allan and Martha Jarvis.
Lowell’s, founded by Simeon Lowell in 1793, is the oldest continuously operating wooden boat-building establishment in the U.S. and the official birthplace of the fishing dory. Lowell’s, now a national landmark, is a working museum dedicated to the art and preservation of wooden boat building.
Lowell’s is located at 459 Main St. For more information, contact 978-834-0050 or visit www.lowellsboatshop.com.
