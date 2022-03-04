SKYLARK SHARES SONGS AND STORIES
FROM IRELAND, SCOTLAND, AND ENGLAND
Emerald Isles, March 18-20, 2022
Tickets: $60 premium / $40 general admission / $20 students and music educators at
www.skylarkensemble.org/emeraldisles.html
Skylark Vocal Ensemble: www.skylarkensemble.org
Boston, MA – Skylark Vocal Ensemble, renowned for its unique programming, presents three Boston-area performances of Emerald Isles – music for St. Patrick’s day, to continue its return to in-person concerts for the 2021-22 season. Emerald Isles will be presented on Friday, March 18th at 7 pm at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Falmouth; on Saturday, March 19th at 7 pm at Belleville Church in Newburyport; and on Sunday, March 20th at 3 pm at First Parish Church in Weston.
In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day in Greater Boston, join Skylark for a joyful celebration of traditional music from Ireland and other Celtic nations. We are fortunate to have two Skylarks with significant expertise in Celtic music: Fiona Gillespie and Peter Walker.
Unlike many of Skylark’s concerts, which are performed strictly a cappella, Emerald Isles will feature choral music accompanied by a variety of instruments: bagpipes, whistle, bodhran, harp, and fiddle, among others. The evening will include new arrangements by Artistic Director Matthew Guard and Skylark collaborator and composer Benedict Sheehan, as well numerous traditional Celtic folk tunes. The concert will feature works by Samuel Barber and Charles Villiers Stanford, and will close with a choral arrangement of Enya’s Let It Be.
About Fiona Gillespie
Fiona Gillespie is a folk and Classically-trained singer, songwriter, composer, and music educator. Raised in a family of traditional Celtic musicians Fiona grew up step dancing, singing ballads, and playing the Irish whistle, on which she competed nationally and internationally until 2006. She holds degrees in voice performance from Westminster Choir College (BM) and the University of North Texas (MM).
Fiona's debut, full-length compositional recording with collaborator Elliot Cole released with a premier performance in New York City on October 31, 2021. The half-hour "folk-rock" cantata, scored for voices and 12-piece band of historical, modern, and electronic instruments, recreates the ancient Scottish ballad of Tam Lin. Her album of Scottish folk songs arranged by composers of the Viennese School, "Wisps in the Dell", with members of Baroque band ACRONYM, under the name Makaris, released in 2019. Fiona is a co-founder and manager of the band The Chivalrous Crickets, the Baroque-Folk crossover duo, Disordering the Attic, and co-manages and performs with the super-group Makaris.
About Peter Walker
Described as a “commanding” singer by a recent Boston Globe review, Peter Walker enjoys a varied career as a singer of early and classical music. Recent performances include bass solos in with the Handel + Haydn Society, and the title role in Telemann’s Pimpinone with the Texas Early Music Project, and singing in St. Petersburg, Moscow, and London with the GRAMMY®-nominated Clarion Society Choir.
