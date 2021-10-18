WEST NEWBURY — Voters will gather for a rare afternoon session Saturday to take up 14 articles on a special warrant – including a request to establish an affordable housing trust fund and a proposal to transfer $200,000 from the free cash account to reduce the tax rate.
The meeting begins at 2 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Town Annex, 379 Main St. Voters are asked to wear a face mask and observe social distancing protocols at the meeting. A separate section will be reserved for those who choose not to wear a mask.
Under Article 12 on the warrant, the Select Board seeks to establish a trust fund with a goal of creating and preserving more affordable homes and community housing in town. The fund would benefit low- to moderate-income households.
At meetings this past summer, Select Board and Planning Board members discussed a lack of affordable housing stock and the difficulty in meeting a state mandate that communities have at least 10% of their housing stock designated as affordable by state standards or risk so-called “unfriendly” Chapter 40B developments.
Ann O’Sullivan, a former Select Board member, is spearheading an effort to address this significant housing lack.
“The value of this new trust is that it’s a separate legal entity with independent powers,” she said at a meeting in June.
A dedicated group of people would focus on finding ways to create housing for teachers, highway workers “and all kinds of people who want to be part of our community but can’t,” O’Sullivan said.
She envisions a legally established trust endowed with independent powers that is funded – at least in part – by the payment-in-lieu-of-taxes money that developers pay for projects which are not typically required to pay property taxes, yet still receive the benefit of town services.
A housing trust could set conditions and vet applicants, Town Manager Angus Jennings noted at the time. An affordable housing plan was adopted in 2017.
Attempts to create affordable housing developments on the Craven property on Brake Hill in 2005 and the Mullen property off Church Street in 2009 were unsuccessful.
Most recently, a large-scale Chapter 40B affordable development off Coffin Street was thwarted through a grassroots effort by abutters and other concerned residents.
The 40B proposal – made by developer Chip Hall – was considered “a wake-up call” by many who are now calling for the town to more aggressively address the dearth of reasonably priced homes in town. An inclusionary housing consultant was hired in January to manage current affordable stock plus seek additional opportunities.
A municipal affordable housing trust cannot only help to address a community’s housing needs but also support local control of housing initiatives; it can buy and sell property in a timely fashion without requiring a town meeting vote; and collect money from a variety of sources to support its mission.
These trusts are subject to public procurement, designer selection, and conflict of interest and public meeting laws, according to Shelly Goehring of the Massachusetts Housing Partnership, who held a public forum on the topic with town planning officials in August.
The trust is typically run by a local board of trustees made up of at least five members, including one person from the Select Board. There is no maximum number of residents who can be appointed by the Select Board to two-year terms.
Article 3, which seeks to lower the current tax rate, would reduce the typical homeowner’s property tax bill by about $100. If voters reject the proposal, the tax rate would have to increase or the budget would need to be cut.
The Board of Health wants to amend a motion made at the annual spring Town Meeting to allow unexpended COVID 19 vaccination administration funding to be applied to costs to run seasonal flu clinics and conduct COVID-19 tracing efforts.
The Water Department wants to apply $100,000 from its retained earnings fund to engineer and design a new water main on Church and Prospect streets, and it is looking for $47,000 for a new pickup truck with a plow.
The Public Works Department wants a new $150,000 backhoe with associated equipment. The Climate Change Resiliency Committee seeks $8,000 to tackle invasive species on public land; the Select Board needs $10,000 to meet a matching fund requirement for the Green Communities initiative.
Voters will be asked to amend town and zoning bylaws pertaining to a variety of subjects, including reducing the number of required notices for property tax delinquencies; specific benefits for employees who serve in the military; adjustments to the floodplain overlay district and a new stormwater management bylaw.
