NEWBURYPORT — Sports Medicine North will celebrate its new Henry Graf Jr. Road location by hosting an open house for the public Oct. 26.
The open house at the new facility, 20 Henry Graf Road Jr., will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
The public can meet the staff and providers, and tour the new 20,000-square-foot building, according to a press release.
The new office will provide area residents with access to state-of-the-art care, amenities and orthopedic services. It features 14 exam rooms as well as a large physical therapy facility, casting services, X-ray imaging, and two procedure rooms for spine and hand surgeries.
“At Sports Medicine North, we are dedicated to providing the exceptional level of care our patients have come to trust, and we look forward to remaining a part of the Newburyport community for years to come,” orthopedic surgeon Dr. David Fehnel said in the press release.
“We are excited to move into our new building to provide the same specialized treatment in a larger, modern facility,” Fehnel added.
Sports Medicine North, founded in 1994, and its 19 doctors provide bone, joint and muscle care for the back, neck and spine; foot and ankle; hand and wrist; hip and knee; and shoulder and elbow. The practice's experts also provide joint replacement, sports medicine, pain management and bone density/osteoporosis care.
The specialists of Sports Medicine North are the official team doctors for Endicott College, Gordon College and numerous area high schools.
People in need of specialized orthopedic care are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling 978-818-6350.
Anyone interested in attending the open house should RSVP to Tori McManus at vmcmanus@sportsmednorth.com by Wednesday.
For more information about Sports Medicine North and its specialists, visit www.sportsmednorth.com.
