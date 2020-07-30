2020 Lions Club Yankee Homecoming Road Race

10-mile Results

1 Ruben Sanca M Andover MA US 50:25

2 Cameron Leonard M Newburyport MA US 55:38

3 Steve Dowsett M Newburyport MA US 1:00:19

4 Brian Tinger M South Hamilton MA US 1:11:25

5 Liam Amery M Amesbury MA US 1:12:20

6 Thomas Volper M Amesbury MA US 1:12:46

7 Stuart Olsen M Newburyport MA US 1:13:03

8 Tom Kinneman M North Andover MA US 1:13:09

9 Neil Sheehan M Methuen MA US 1:14:00

10 Jeremy Zglobicki M Auburn MA US 1:14:19

11 Jonathan Miganowicz M Templeton MA US 1:14:24

12 Tony Myatt M Portland ME US 1:15:45

13 Michael Mullen M Natick MA US 1:15:46

14 Wayne Cole M Lowell MA US 1:15:55

15 Stan Peijffers M North Andover MA US 1:16:03

16 Ethan Downs M Newburyport MA US 1:17:13

17 Russell Kellogg M Washington DC US 1:17:43

18 Beth Dollas F Amesbury MA US 1:18:49

19 John Peterson M Merrimac MA US 1:18:49

20 Deborah Sakr F Amesbury MA US 1:21:00

21 David Kirkwood M Concord MA US 1:23:30

22 Chris Janson M Newburyport MA US 1:23:45

23 Michael Falco M Swampscott MA US 1:23:57

24 Sara Pragluski Walsh F Shrewsbury MA US 1:24:10

25 Michael Auger M Westminster MA US 1:24:15

26 Geri Clifford F Rye NH US 1:24:59

27 Amy Collins F Shrewsbury MA US 1:25:02

28 John Pambianchi M Merrimac MA US 1:25:20

29 Courtney Silvani F Shrewsbury MA US 1:25:55

30 Caroline Walsh F Newburyport MA US 1:26:10

31 Keith Walsh M Newburyport MA US 1:26:10

32 Alex Francoeur M West Newbury MA US 1:26:40

33 Peter Belanger M North Andover MA US 1:26:40

34 Kerry Harnois F North Andover MA US 1:27:20

35 James Gortowski M Cambridge MA US 1:27:45

36 Carolyn Fiori F Tewksbury MA US 1:27:52

37 Erin Anderson F Dover NH US 1:28:37

38 Robert Dupuis M Newburyport MA US 1:29:21

39 Dave Rodriguez M Newburyport MA US 1:29:53

40 Jocelyn Cascio F Haverhill MA US 1:30:34

41 Emily Wheeler F Boxford MA US 1:30:37

42 Mark P Smith M Belmont MA US 1:30:50

43 Guy Birkenmeier M Plaistow NH US 1:31:01

44 Kelly Spring F Wareham MA US 1:31:25

45 Mackenzie Shelgren F Boxford MA US 1:31:26

46 Mary Murphy F Newburyport MA US 1:32:10

47 Andrew Nagelin M Medford MA US 1:32:26

48 Timothy Downs M Newburyport MA US 1:33:52

49 Carter Tracy M Newburyport MA US 1:34:30

50 Anna Jones F Newburyport MA US 1:34:30

51 Lanshan Cao F Andover MA US 1:34:55

52 Deborah Camara F Somerville MA US 1:34:58

53 Brigid Rodin F Andover MA US 1:35:01

54 Kay Reisenauer M New Windsor MD US 1:35:07

55 Maura Szendey F Andover MA US 1:35:30

56 Diana Mirabello F Stoneham MA US 1:35:37

57 Tom O'Donohue M Newburyport MA US 1:36:00

58 Wayne Ferguson M Kamas UT US 1:36:00

59 Ashley Rigby F Hampton NH US 1:36:42

60 Nicole Giglio F Newburyport MA US 1:37:00

61 Meghan Marlar F Newton NH US 1:37:00

62 Cory White M Newburyport MA US 1:37:10

63 Carolyn Burt F Newburyport MA US 1:38:42

64 Nadine Johnson F North Andover MA US 1:38:42

65 Marian Sales F Lynn MA US 1:39:00

66 Marie Smith F Lowell MA US 1:39:58

67 Jeff Rushton M Melrose MA US 1:40:32

68 Hillary Minicucci F Methuen MA US 1:40:47

69 Jenn Abernathy F Methuen MA US 1:40:48

70 David Laubner M North Andover MA US 1:41:53

71 Martha O'Brien F Methuen MA US 1:42:09

72 Donna Sarasin F Nashua NH US 1:42:15

73 Andrew Fowler M Edwards CA US 1:44:31

74 Caroline Blackman F Newburyport MA US 1:44:37

75 Bruce Vogel M Newburyport MA US 1:45:19

76 William Hoffman M Newbury MA US 1:45:20

77 Amie Begin F Salem MA US 1:46:21

78 Christina Hoffman F Newbury MA US 1:46:40

79 Catherine OLeary F Durham NH US 1:48:20

80 Regina Curran F Saugus MA US 1:48:52

81 Amy Locke F Berwick ME US 1:49:13

82 Kimberly Nettles F Newburyport MA US 1:50:11

83 Steven Chilton M Waltham MA US 1:50:45

84 Donald Shea M Groveland MA US 1:51:50

85 Chuck Lombard M Waltham MA US 1:51:58

86 Maria Cavero F Melrose MA US 1:51:59

87 Mark McLellan M Salisbury MA US 1:52:12

88 Anna Sayani F West Newbury MA US 1:52:15

89 Alfonso Velasquez M Arlington MA US 1:52:17

90 Diane Gagnon F West Newbury MA US 1:53:31

91 Tiffany Palenscar F Byfield MA US 1:53:33

92 Jessica Crispin F Arlington MA US 1:55:50

93 Annette Chasse F Medford MA US 1:57:20

94 Leonard McDonald M Andover MA US 1:57:40

95 Stephanie Cornelio F Salem MA US 1:58:09

96 Christine McLellan F Salisbury MA US 1:58:36

97 Thuy Dang F Wakefield MA US 1:59:13

98 Dawn Kurzon F Weston MA US 2:01:05

99 Nicholas Bancroft M Astoria NY US 2:03:45

100 Julie Galvin F Wakefield MA US 2:04:51

101 Kim Maloney F Newburyport MA US 2:07:52

102 Maureen Farren F Amesbury MA US 2:11:08

103 Mary O'Connell F Wakefield MA US 2:12:15

104 Risa Annicchiarico F Newburyport MA US 2:12:41

105 Tricia Ferguson F Kamas UT US 2:17:39

106 Judy Graham-Garcia F Amesbury MA US 2:19:16

107 Dale Bob Eckert M Newburyport MA US 2:19:31

108 John Singleton M Waltham MA US 2:19:34

109 Kaitlin Wright F Haverhill MA US 2:19:52

110 Matthew Ames M Groveland MA US 2:20:05

111 Michael Andreottola M Haverhill MA US 2:20:09

112 Francis Talty M Fort Myers FL US 2:22:00

113 Denise Piekos F North Chelmsford MA US 2:22:40

114 Rene Fuertes M Randolph MA US 2:23:26

115 Lisa Christie F Newburyport MA US 2:24:06

116 Ashley Fowler F Edwards CA US 2:24:32

117 Navy Jay Lowry M Lexington MA US 2:31:05

118 Dale Granger-Eckert F Newburyport MA US 2:31:19

119 Alesia Ducharme F North Kingstown RI US 2:38:27

120 Philip Tinios M Hampton NH US 2:39:18

121 Tracy Saitow-Cronin F Merrimac MA US 2:39:23

122 Patrick Boyle M Newburyport MA US 2:41:01

123 Sarah McLellan F Salisbury MA US 2:43:28

124 Itzamarie Barrio F Salem NH US 3:15:00

125 Patricia McBride F Salisbury MA US 3:20:12

126 Lisa Marshall F Newburyport MA US 3:24:35

127 Claudia Gigandet F Newbury MA US 4:00:00

5K Results

1 Jason Ouellette M Haverhill MA US 18:59

2 Brett Grady M Hampton NH US 19:04

3 Stephen Brophy M Newburyport MA US 21:05

4 Josh Appelstein M Middleton MA US 22:34

5 Eric Steeves M Newbury MA US 22:41

6 Mark Anderegg M Newburyport MA US 22:49

7 Jill Hempen-Anthony F Newburyport MA US 22:59

8 Mark D'Amato M Methuen MA US 23:07

9 Joseph Dumont M Byfield MA US 23:53

10 James Morse M Rye NH US 24:33

11 Vladimir Potapov M Arlington MA US 24:46

12 Jonathan Vignaly M Portsmouth NH US 24:50

13 Gerard Fallon M South Hamilton MA US 24:51

14 David Rys M Southborough MA US 24:53

15 Babette McPhail F Merrimac MA US 24:55

16 Bob Hoffman M Newburyport MA US 24:55

17 Jeremiah Wallace M Newburyport MA US 25:11

18 Kerry Jones F Newburyport MA US 25:11

19 Tom O'Donohue M Newburyport MA US 25:26

20 Austin Trim M West Newbury MA US 25:27

21 Tom Baillie M Newburyport MA US 25:32

22 William Elwell M Newburyport MA US 25:35

23 Ryan Ferguson M Newburyport MA US 25:37

24 Richard Brown M Salisbury MA US 25:52

25 Peter Dodwell M Newburyport MA US 25:54

26 john fish M Newbury MA US 26:10

27 Sean Rooney M Norwood MA US 26:17

28 Rick Campbell M Reading MA US 26:56

29 Colleen Wile F Amesbury MA US 26:57

30 Jane Kerr-Fernandez F Byfield MA US 26:57

31 Erik Howell M Newburyport MA US 26:58

32 Aliak Munick M West Newbury MA US 27:02

33 Ahmer Ibrahim M Newburyport MA US 27:03

34 Cortney Negrotti F Beverly MA US 27:03

35 Kevin Clark M Newburyport MA US 27:15

36 Liam Hoffman M Newburyport MA US 27:27

37 Brooke Zaneski F West Newbury MA US 27:27

38 Reginald Bacon M Newburyport MA US 27:32

39 Chantal Robertson F Sanford FL US 27:52

40 Mick DiMaria M Los Angeles CA US 27:54

41 Joe Fix M Newbury MA US 28:00

42 Eileen Consentino F Haverhill MA US 28:06

43 Kelsey Fournier F Amesbury MA US 28:06

44 Phil Janes M Amesbury MA US 28:10

45 Leslie Couture F Dracut MA US 28:11

46 Carolina Zaneski F West Newbury MA US 28:13

47 Edward Brandt M Reading MA US 28:22

48 Linda Morash F Roslindale MA US 28:38

49 Patrick Wile M Amesbury MA US 28:41

50 Ted Ruetenik M Newburyport MA US 28:44

51 Patrick Terrien M Newburyport MA US 28:50

52 Misha Munick M West Newbury MA US 28:52

53 Andrew Mitchell M North Andover MA US 29:24

54 Heike Schilke F Babenhausen HE DE 29:27

55 Sheila Magnan F Winthrop MA US 29:38

56 Jillian Clemans F Brentwood NH US 29:59

57 Eric Poulin M Dover NH US 30:08

58 Jean Neely F Raymond NH US 30:16

59 Abaigeal McMahon F Wilton CT US 30:21

60 Dixie Patterson F Newburyport MA US 30:39

61 Aly Ferguson F Newburyport MA US 30:46

62 Rachel Janes F Amesbury MA US 30:52

63 Thomas Thoreson M Newburyport MA US 30:54

64 Cheryl Munick F West Newbury MA US 31:18

65 Jolene Visconti F Boston MA US 31:19

66 Yen Lin Lee M Salisbury MA US 31:23

67 Yanxia Bei F Boxford MA US 31:24

68 Heidi Church F Ipswich MA US 31:27

69 Sarah Grinnell F West Newbury MA US 31:34

70 Larry Thoreson M Newburyport MA US 31:34

71 Darcie Spaulding F West Newbury MA US 31:35

72 Rosemary Preston F Salt Lake City UT US 31:37

73 Lauren Sager F Newburyport MA US 31:54

74 Nina Harrington F Newburyport MA US 32:06

75 Deb Mandile F Newburyport MA US 32:08

76 Nicki Girouard F Newburyport MA US 32:12

77 Patrick Bevelaqua M Groveland MA US 32:41

78 Sara Spaulding F Rowley MA US 32:47

79 Christie Karmen F Hampton NH US 32:51

80 Lou Lessard M Newburyport MA US 32:54

81 Hannah Grinnell F West Newbury MA US 32:55

82 Katie Bouton F Beverly MA US 33:04

83 James Clifton M Wilmington MA US 33:05

84 Karen Pambianchi F Merrimac MA US 33:13

85 Jennifer Manry F Haverhill MA US 33:14

86 Kathleen Mahoney F Reading MA US 33:17

87 Amanda Kennelly F Newburyport MA US 33:32

88 Christine Heywood F Salisbury MA US 33:40

89 Julie Amery F Amesbury MA US 33:59

90 Dennis Bedrosian M Newburyport MA US 34:09

91 Thomas Haire M Newburyport MA US 34:12

92 Brenna Williams F Newburyport MA US 34:20

93 Dee Cunningham F Georgetown MA US 34:23

94 Jennifer Lee F Newbury MA US 34:58

95 John Forrant M Salem MA US 35:00

96 Kimberlie Flowers F Newburyport MA US 35:03

97 Christina Adams F Portland OR US 35:19

98 Holly Martineau F Tewksbury MA US 35:26

99 Dave Martineau M Tewksbury MA US 35:26

100 Elisabeth Broderick F Naples FL US 35:34

101 Biff Bouse M Newburyport MA US 35:36

102 Joe Gross M Newburyport MA US 35:39

103 Claudia Beck F Lawrence MA US 35:46

104 Lori Chiango F Andover MA US 35:46

105 Pamela Houck F Amesbury MA US 36:01

106 Kelly Ferguson F Toronto ON CA 36:04

107 Kathy Anderson F Dracut MA US 36:07

108 Jean Trim F West Newbury MA US 36:16

109 Glenn Foster M Newburyport MA US 36:21

110 Jacqui Olsen F Newburyport MA US 36:22

111 Sara Lahaie F Topsfield MA US 36:38

112 Richard Moran M Newburyport MA US 36:41

113 Eve Skirboll F Amesbury MA US 36:42

114 Michael Woelfel M Haverhill MA US 36:49

115 Molly Beluk F Newburyport MA US 37:02

116 Tia Costello F Amesbury MA US 37:07

117 John Van Maanen M Nahant MA US 37:24

118 Jared Restivo M Danvers MA US 37:36

119 Judith Kenney F North Andover MA US 37:48

120 Beth Shiff F Ogunquit ME US 38:11

121 Joni Johnson F Groveland MA US 38:17

122 Beth Rauseo F Lynnfield MA US 38:25

123 Adelia Nocera F Amesbury MA US 38:37

124 Lynn Mather F Newbury MA US 38:40

125 Deirdre Budzyna F Newburyport MA US 38:43

126 Chloe Baum F Ipswich MA US 38:45

127 Christina Wowk F Ipswich MA US 38:47

128 Mariah Lopshire F Rowley MA US 38:49

129 James Lacey M Newburyport MA US 38:52

130 Maurice Southworth M Newburyport MA US 38:52

131 Charles Randall M Merrimac MA US 38:57

132 Julie Zaworski F Ipswich MA US 39:15

133 Isabel Gautreau F Plaistow NH US 39:29

134 Jane O'Keefe F Byfield MA US 39:31

135 April Miller F Newburyport MA US 39:54

136 Shawn Miller M Newburyport MA US 39:54

137 Jenelle LeBlanc F Haverhill MA US 40:20

138 Marianne Isgur F Byfield MA US 40:48

139 Michael Mitchell M Exeter NH US 41:00

140 Graham Mitchell M Exeter NH US 41:00

141 Ashley Noyes F Newburyport MA US 41:05

142 Cynthia Wessant F Groveland MA US 41:13

143 Heidi Wilson F Newburyport MA US 41:19

144 Kristen Sachse F Sterling MA US 42:27

145 Laura Tello F Salisbury MA US 42:39

146 Denise Underwood F Londonderry NH US 42:40

147 Peter Buhl M Attleboro MA US 42:48

148 Jennifer Thibeault F Newburyport MA US 42:48

149 Joanne Blynn F Haverhill MA US 43:04

150 Carol Baum F Newbury MA US 43:31

151 Christina Crovetti F Amesbury MA US 43:56

152 Mary Hudon F Georgetown MA US 44:03

153 Karla Graham F Newburyport MA US 44:15

154 Caitlin Haire F Newburyport MA US 44:30

155 Georgette Wilson F Hudson MA US 45:04

156 Cara Scatamacchia F Atkinson NH US 45:15

157 Laura Niles F Lowell MA US 46:07

158 Matthew Duhamel M Newburyport MA US 46:16

159 Christine Clemons F West Newbury MA US 46:31

160 Elizabeth Wilcoxson F Newburyport MA US 46:32

161 Jessica Warner F Newburyport MA US 46:45

162 Steve Baran M Newburyport MA US 47:40

163 Mary Williamson F Salisbury MA US 48:38

164 Hua Qi F West Newbury MA US 49:11

165 Dennis Flynn M Byfield MA US 50:25

166 Sharyn Longo F Danvers MA US 50:31

167 Lisa Perry F Byfield MA US 51:45

168 Jenny Reynolds F Salem MA US 52:27

169 Amy Trecartin F Bradford MA US 54:18

170 John Wermers M Vero Beach FL US 54:39

171 Belinda Sapienza F North Andover MA US 54:51

172 Brittany Sapienza F Sanford ME US 54:51

173 Denise Maloney F Newbury MA US 55:02

174 Rafael Torres M Ft Mitchell KY US 55:11

175 Katy Phelan F Newburyport MA US 55:54

176 Les Murray M Salisbury MA US 56:06

177 Jayne Murray F Salisbury MA US 56:47

178 Martha Herdrich F Amesbury MA US 56:53

179 Anne Morin F Fremont NH US 57:12

180 Sarah Haase F Newbury MA US 58:05

181 Carlos Lantry M Manchester NH US 58:30

182 Karen Rainford F Merrimac MA US 1:04:00

183 Dianne Deveau F Wells ME US 1:04:10

184 Kathleen Heywood F Exeter NH US 1:04:31

185 Barbara MacBurnie F Newburyport MA US 1:04:43

186 Charmaine Branchaud F North Hampton NH US 1:04:45

187 Erika Reese F Pittsburg CA US 1:05:39

188 Cynthia Dennis F Haverhill MA US 1:07:45

189 Jeannie Frash F Newburyport MA US 1:11:04

190 Brenda MacPherson F Peabody MA US 1:11:18

