2020 Lions Club Yankee Homecoming Road Race
10-mile Results
1 Ruben Sanca M Andover MA US 50:25
2 Cameron Leonard M Newburyport MA US 55:38
3 Steve Dowsett M Newburyport MA US 1:00:19
4 Brian Tinger M South Hamilton MA US 1:11:25
5 Liam Amery M Amesbury MA US 1:12:20
6 Thomas Volper M Amesbury MA US 1:12:46
7 Stuart Olsen M Newburyport MA US 1:13:03
8 Tom Kinneman M North Andover MA US 1:13:09
9 Neil Sheehan M Methuen MA US 1:14:00
10 Jeremy Zglobicki M Auburn MA US 1:14:19
11 Jonathan Miganowicz M Templeton MA US 1:14:24
12 Tony Myatt M Portland ME US 1:15:45
13 Michael Mullen M Natick MA US 1:15:46
14 Wayne Cole M Lowell MA US 1:15:55
15 Stan Peijffers M North Andover MA US 1:16:03
16 Ethan Downs M Newburyport MA US 1:17:13
17 Russell Kellogg M Washington DC US 1:17:43
18 Beth Dollas F Amesbury MA US 1:18:49
19 John Peterson M Merrimac MA US 1:18:49
20 Deborah Sakr F Amesbury MA US 1:21:00
21 David Kirkwood M Concord MA US 1:23:30
22 Chris Janson M Newburyport MA US 1:23:45
23 Michael Falco M Swampscott MA US 1:23:57
24 Sara Pragluski Walsh F Shrewsbury MA US 1:24:10
25 Michael Auger M Westminster MA US 1:24:15
26 Geri Clifford F Rye NH US 1:24:59
27 Amy Collins F Shrewsbury MA US 1:25:02
28 John Pambianchi M Merrimac MA US 1:25:20
29 Courtney Silvani F Shrewsbury MA US 1:25:55
30 Caroline Walsh F Newburyport MA US 1:26:10
31 Keith Walsh M Newburyport MA US 1:26:10
32 Alex Francoeur M West Newbury MA US 1:26:40
33 Peter Belanger M North Andover MA US 1:26:40
34 Kerry Harnois F North Andover MA US 1:27:20
35 James Gortowski M Cambridge MA US 1:27:45
36 Carolyn Fiori F Tewksbury MA US 1:27:52
37 Erin Anderson F Dover NH US 1:28:37
38 Robert Dupuis M Newburyport MA US 1:29:21
39 Dave Rodriguez M Newburyport MA US 1:29:53
40 Jocelyn Cascio F Haverhill MA US 1:30:34
41 Emily Wheeler F Boxford MA US 1:30:37
42 Mark P Smith M Belmont MA US 1:30:50
43 Guy Birkenmeier M Plaistow NH US 1:31:01
44 Kelly Spring F Wareham MA US 1:31:25
45 Mackenzie Shelgren F Boxford MA US 1:31:26
46 Mary Murphy F Newburyport MA US 1:32:10
47 Andrew Nagelin M Medford MA US 1:32:26
48 Timothy Downs M Newburyport MA US 1:33:52
49 Carter Tracy M Newburyport MA US 1:34:30
50 Anna Jones F Newburyport MA US 1:34:30
51 Lanshan Cao F Andover MA US 1:34:55
52 Deborah Camara F Somerville MA US 1:34:58
53 Brigid Rodin F Andover MA US 1:35:01
54 Kay Reisenauer M New Windsor MD US 1:35:07
55 Maura Szendey F Andover MA US 1:35:30
56 Diana Mirabello F Stoneham MA US 1:35:37
57 Tom O'Donohue M Newburyport MA US 1:36:00
58 Wayne Ferguson M Kamas UT US 1:36:00
59 Ashley Rigby F Hampton NH US 1:36:42
60 Nicole Giglio F Newburyport MA US 1:37:00
61 Meghan Marlar F Newton NH US 1:37:00
62 Cory White M Newburyport MA US 1:37:10
63 Carolyn Burt F Newburyport MA US 1:38:42
64 Nadine Johnson F North Andover MA US 1:38:42
65 Marian Sales F Lynn MA US 1:39:00
66 Marie Smith F Lowell MA US 1:39:58
67 Jeff Rushton M Melrose MA US 1:40:32
68 Hillary Minicucci F Methuen MA US 1:40:47
69 Jenn Abernathy F Methuen MA US 1:40:48
70 David Laubner M North Andover MA US 1:41:53
71 Martha O'Brien F Methuen MA US 1:42:09
72 Donna Sarasin F Nashua NH US 1:42:15
73 Andrew Fowler M Edwards CA US 1:44:31
74 Caroline Blackman F Newburyport MA US 1:44:37
75 Bruce Vogel M Newburyport MA US 1:45:19
76 William Hoffman M Newbury MA US 1:45:20
77 Amie Begin F Salem MA US 1:46:21
78 Christina Hoffman F Newbury MA US 1:46:40
79 Catherine OLeary F Durham NH US 1:48:20
80 Regina Curran F Saugus MA US 1:48:52
81 Amy Locke F Berwick ME US 1:49:13
82 Kimberly Nettles F Newburyport MA US 1:50:11
83 Steven Chilton M Waltham MA US 1:50:45
84 Donald Shea M Groveland MA US 1:51:50
85 Chuck Lombard M Waltham MA US 1:51:58
86 Maria Cavero F Melrose MA US 1:51:59
87 Mark McLellan M Salisbury MA US 1:52:12
88 Anna Sayani F West Newbury MA US 1:52:15
89 Alfonso Velasquez M Arlington MA US 1:52:17
90 Diane Gagnon F West Newbury MA US 1:53:31
91 Tiffany Palenscar F Byfield MA US 1:53:33
92 Jessica Crispin F Arlington MA US 1:55:50
93 Annette Chasse F Medford MA US 1:57:20
94 Leonard McDonald M Andover MA US 1:57:40
95 Stephanie Cornelio F Salem MA US 1:58:09
96 Christine McLellan F Salisbury MA US 1:58:36
97 Thuy Dang F Wakefield MA US 1:59:13
98 Dawn Kurzon F Weston MA US 2:01:05
99 Nicholas Bancroft M Astoria NY US 2:03:45
100 Julie Galvin F Wakefield MA US 2:04:51
101 Kim Maloney F Newburyport MA US 2:07:52
102 Maureen Farren F Amesbury MA US 2:11:08
103 Mary O'Connell F Wakefield MA US 2:12:15
104 Risa Annicchiarico F Newburyport MA US 2:12:41
105 Tricia Ferguson F Kamas UT US 2:17:39
106 Judy Graham-Garcia F Amesbury MA US 2:19:16
107 Dale Bob Eckert M Newburyport MA US 2:19:31
108 John Singleton M Waltham MA US 2:19:34
109 Kaitlin Wright F Haverhill MA US 2:19:52
110 Matthew Ames M Groveland MA US 2:20:05
111 Michael Andreottola M Haverhill MA US 2:20:09
112 Francis Talty M Fort Myers FL US 2:22:00
113 Denise Piekos F North Chelmsford MA US 2:22:40
114 Rene Fuertes M Randolph MA US 2:23:26
115 Lisa Christie F Newburyport MA US 2:24:06
116 Ashley Fowler F Edwards CA US 2:24:32
117 Navy Jay Lowry M Lexington MA US 2:31:05
118 Dale Granger-Eckert F Newburyport MA US 2:31:19
119 Alesia Ducharme F North Kingstown RI US 2:38:27
120 Philip Tinios M Hampton NH US 2:39:18
121 Tracy Saitow-Cronin F Merrimac MA US 2:39:23
122 Patrick Boyle M Newburyport MA US 2:41:01
123 Sarah McLellan F Salisbury MA US 2:43:28
124 Itzamarie Barrio F Salem NH US 3:15:00
125 Patricia McBride F Salisbury MA US 3:20:12
126 Lisa Marshall F Newburyport MA US 3:24:35
127 Claudia Gigandet F Newbury MA US 4:00:00
5K Results
1 Jason Ouellette M Haverhill MA US 18:59
2 Brett Grady M Hampton NH US 19:04
3 Stephen Brophy M Newburyport MA US 21:05
4 Josh Appelstein M Middleton MA US 22:34
5 Eric Steeves M Newbury MA US 22:41
6 Mark Anderegg M Newburyport MA US 22:49
7 Jill Hempen-Anthony F Newburyport MA US 22:59
8 Mark D'Amato M Methuen MA US 23:07
9 Joseph Dumont M Byfield MA US 23:53
10 James Morse M Rye NH US 24:33
11 Vladimir Potapov M Arlington MA US 24:46
12 Jonathan Vignaly M Portsmouth NH US 24:50
13 Gerard Fallon M South Hamilton MA US 24:51
14 David Rys M Southborough MA US 24:53
15 Babette McPhail F Merrimac MA US 24:55
16 Bob Hoffman M Newburyport MA US 24:55
17 Jeremiah Wallace M Newburyport MA US 25:11
18 Kerry Jones F Newburyport MA US 25:11
19 Tom O'Donohue M Newburyport MA US 25:26
20 Austin Trim M West Newbury MA US 25:27
21 Tom Baillie M Newburyport MA US 25:32
22 William Elwell M Newburyport MA US 25:35
23 Ryan Ferguson M Newburyport MA US 25:37
24 Richard Brown M Salisbury MA US 25:52
25 Peter Dodwell M Newburyport MA US 25:54
26 john fish M Newbury MA US 26:10
27 Sean Rooney M Norwood MA US 26:17
28 Rick Campbell M Reading MA US 26:56
29 Colleen Wile F Amesbury MA US 26:57
30 Jane Kerr-Fernandez F Byfield MA US 26:57
31 Erik Howell M Newburyport MA US 26:58
32 Aliak Munick M West Newbury MA US 27:02
33 Ahmer Ibrahim M Newburyport MA US 27:03
34 Cortney Negrotti F Beverly MA US 27:03
35 Kevin Clark M Newburyport MA US 27:15
36 Liam Hoffman M Newburyport MA US 27:27
37 Brooke Zaneski F West Newbury MA US 27:27
38 Reginald Bacon M Newburyport MA US 27:32
39 Chantal Robertson F Sanford FL US 27:52
40 Mick DiMaria M Los Angeles CA US 27:54
41 Joe Fix M Newbury MA US 28:00
42 Eileen Consentino F Haverhill MA US 28:06
43 Kelsey Fournier F Amesbury MA US 28:06
44 Phil Janes M Amesbury MA US 28:10
45 Leslie Couture F Dracut MA US 28:11
46 Carolina Zaneski F West Newbury MA US 28:13
47 Edward Brandt M Reading MA US 28:22
48 Linda Morash F Roslindale MA US 28:38
49 Patrick Wile M Amesbury MA US 28:41
50 Ted Ruetenik M Newburyport MA US 28:44
51 Patrick Terrien M Newburyport MA US 28:50
52 Misha Munick M West Newbury MA US 28:52
53 Andrew Mitchell M North Andover MA US 29:24
54 Heike Schilke F Babenhausen HE DE 29:27
55 Sheila Magnan F Winthrop MA US 29:38
56 Jillian Clemans F Brentwood NH US 29:59
57 Eric Poulin M Dover NH US 30:08
58 Jean Neely F Raymond NH US 30:16
59 Abaigeal McMahon F Wilton CT US 30:21
60 Dixie Patterson F Newburyport MA US 30:39
61 Aly Ferguson F Newburyport MA US 30:46
62 Rachel Janes F Amesbury MA US 30:52
63 Thomas Thoreson M Newburyport MA US 30:54
64 Cheryl Munick F West Newbury MA US 31:18
65 Jolene Visconti F Boston MA US 31:19
66 Yen Lin Lee M Salisbury MA US 31:23
67 Yanxia Bei F Boxford MA US 31:24
68 Heidi Church F Ipswich MA US 31:27
69 Sarah Grinnell F West Newbury MA US 31:34
70 Larry Thoreson M Newburyport MA US 31:34
71 Darcie Spaulding F West Newbury MA US 31:35
72 Rosemary Preston F Salt Lake City UT US 31:37
73 Lauren Sager F Newburyport MA US 31:54
74 Nina Harrington F Newburyport MA US 32:06
75 Deb Mandile F Newburyport MA US 32:08
76 Nicki Girouard F Newburyport MA US 32:12
77 Patrick Bevelaqua M Groveland MA US 32:41
78 Sara Spaulding F Rowley MA US 32:47
79 Christie Karmen F Hampton NH US 32:51
80 Lou Lessard M Newburyport MA US 32:54
81 Hannah Grinnell F West Newbury MA US 32:55
82 Katie Bouton F Beverly MA US 33:04
83 James Clifton M Wilmington MA US 33:05
84 Karen Pambianchi F Merrimac MA US 33:13
85 Jennifer Manry F Haverhill MA US 33:14
86 Kathleen Mahoney F Reading MA US 33:17
87 Amanda Kennelly F Newburyport MA US 33:32
88 Christine Heywood F Salisbury MA US 33:40
89 Julie Amery F Amesbury MA US 33:59
90 Dennis Bedrosian M Newburyport MA US 34:09
91 Thomas Haire M Newburyport MA US 34:12
92 Brenna Williams F Newburyport MA US 34:20
93 Dee Cunningham F Georgetown MA US 34:23
94 Jennifer Lee F Newbury MA US 34:58
95 John Forrant M Salem MA US 35:00
96 Kimberlie Flowers F Newburyport MA US 35:03
97 Christina Adams F Portland OR US 35:19
98 Holly Martineau F Tewksbury MA US 35:26
99 Dave Martineau M Tewksbury MA US 35:26
100 Elisabeth Broderick F Naples FL US 35:34
101 Biff Bouse M Newburyport MA US 35:36
102 Joe Gross M Newburyport MA US 35:39
103 Claudia Beck F Lawrence MA US 35:46
104 Lori Chiango F Andover MA US 35:46
105 Pamela Houck F Amesbury MA US 36:01
106 Kelly Ferguson F Toronto ON CA 36:04
107 Kathy Anderson F Dracut MA US 36:07
108 Jean Trim F West Newbury MA US 36:16
109 Glenn Foster M Newburyport MA US 36:21
110 Jacqui Olsen F Newburyport MA US 36:22
111 Sara Lahaie F Topsfield MA US 36:38
112 Richard Moran M Newburyport MA US 36:41
113 Eve Skirboll F Amesbury MA US 36:42
114 Michael Woelfel M Haverhill MA US 36:49
115 Molly Beluk F Newburyport MA US 37:02
116 Tia Costello F Amesbury MA US 37:07
117 John Van Maanen M Nahant MA US 37:24
118 Jared Restivo M Danvers MA US 37:36
119 Judith Kenney F North Andover MA US 37:48
120 Beth Shiff F Ogunquit ME US 38:11
121 Joni Johnson F Groveland MA US 38:17
122 Beth Rauseo F Lynnfield MA US 38:25
123 Adelia Nocera F Amesbury MA US 38:37
124 Lynn Mather F Newbury MA US 38:40
125 Deirdre Budzyna F Newburyport MA US 38:43
126 Chloe Baum F Ipswich MA US 38:45
127 Christina Wowk F Ipswich MA US 38:47
128 Mariah Lopshire F Rowley MA US 38:49
129 James Lacey M Newburyport MA US 38:52
130 Maurice Southworth M Newburyport MA US 38:52
131 Charles Randall M Merrimac MA US 38:57
132 Julie Zaworski F Ipswich MA US 39:15
133 Isabel Gautreau F Plaistow NH US 39:29
134 Jane O'Keefe F Byfield MA US 39:31
135 April Miller F Newburyport MA US 39:54
136 Shawn Miller M Newburyport MA US 39:54
137 Jenelle LeBlanc F Haverhill MA US 40:20
138 Marianne Isgur F Byfield MA US 40:48
139 Michael Mitchell M Exeter NH US 41:00
140 Graham Mitchell M Exeter NH US 41:00
141 Ashley Noyes F Newburyport MA US 41:05
142 Cynthia Wessant F Groveland MA US 41:13
143 Heidi Wilson F Newburyport MA US 41:19
144 Kristen Sachse F Sterling MA US 42:27
145 Laura Tello F Salisbury MA US 42:39
146 Denise Underwood F Londonderry NH US 42:40
147 Peter Buhl M Attleboro MA US 42:48
148 Jennifer Thibeault F Newburyport MA US 42:48
149 Joanne Blynn F Haverhill MA US 43:04
150 Carol Baum F Newbury MA US 43:31
151 Christina Crovetti F Amesbury MA US 43:56
152 Mary Hudon F Georgetown MA US 44:03
153 Karla Graham F Newburyport MA US 44:15
154 Caitlin Haire F Newburyport MA US 44:30
155 Georgette Wilson F Hudson MA US 45:04
156 Cara Scatamacchia F Atkinson NH US 45:15
157 Laura Niles F Lowell MA US 46:07
158 Matthew Duhamel M Newburyport MA US 46:16
159 Christine Clemons F West Newbury MA US 46:31
160 Elizabeth Wilcoxson F Newburyport MA US 46:32
161 Jessica Warner F Newburyport MA US 46:45
162 Steve Baran M Newburyport MA US 47:40
163 Mary Williamson F Salisbury MA US 48:38
164 Hua Qi F West Newbury MA US 49:11
165 Dennis Flynn M Byfield MA US 50:25
166 Sharyn Longo F Danvers MA US 50:31
167 Lisa Perry F Byfield MA US 51:45
168 Jenny Reynolds F Salem MA US 52:27
169 Amy Trecartin F Bradford MA US 54:18
170 John Wermers M Vero Beach FL US 54:39
171 Belinda Sapienza F North Andover MA US 54:51
172 Brittany Sapienza F Sanford ME US 54:51
173 Denise Maloney F Newbury MA US 55:02
174 Rafael Torres M Ft Mitchell KY US 55:11
175 Katy Phelan F Newburyport MA US 55:54
176 Les Murray M Salisbury MA US 56:06
177 Jayne Murray F Salisbury MA US 56:47
178 Martha Herdrich F Amesbury MA US 56:53
179 Anne Morin F Fremont NH US 57:12
180 Sarah Haase F Newbury MA US 58:05
181 Carlos Lantry M Manchester NH US 58:30
182 Karen Rainford F Merrimac MA US 1:04:00
183 Dianne Deveau F Wells ME US 1:04:10
184 Kathleen Heywood F Exeter NH US 1:04:31
185 Barbara MacBurnie F Newburyport MA US 1:04:43
186 Charmaine Branchaud F North Hampton NH US 1:04:45
187 Erika Reese F Pittsburg CA US 1:05:39
188 Cynthia Dennis F Haverhill MA US 1:07:45
189 Jeannie Frash F Newburyport MA US 1:11:04
190 Brenda MacPherson F Peabody MA US 1:11:18
