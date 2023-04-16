Amesbury
Bib Name Age
26618 Patrick Broody 26
26676 Charles Diprima 29
3919 Elizabeth Dollas 46
2667 Doug Ianuario 37
29512 Hannah Jacobs 30
7250 Quintan Loar 36
30347 Brandon Payne 31
11618 John Peterson 48
26023 Julie Sisson 34
25673 Caren Steeves 48
25902 Lindsey Sutton 38
Byfield
Bib Name Age
2068 Brandon Barcomb 40
Georgetown
Bib Name Age
26568 Shannon Connelly 28
25057 Larry Hanson 68
23577 Debra Johnson 64
25420 Lauren Kaminski 34
11838 David Kazmer 55
29863 Casey Manion 29
Groveland
Bib Name Age
27865 Edward Burke 49
26286 Samantha Matthews 23
Merrimac
Bib Name Age
31935 Sarah Freeman 23
27770 Benjamin Hall 24
27784 Robert Hall 57
23256 Laurie Lavallee 55
5608 Brendan Pickering 29
26525 Andrea Walsh 52
Newbury
Bib Name Age
26706 Erin Connors 35
27154 Andrew Kenney 26
25253 Jackson Latimer 24
Newburyport
Bib Name Age
25846 Andrew Boger 48
26231 Brenda Cataldo 55
25002 John Corvi 29
24661 Mark Corvi 28
30209 Michaela Corvi 24
1408 Steve Dowsett 35
32147 Dave Fortier 58
26181 Elizabeth Goullaud 53
29822 Emily Hulett 28
1970 Paul LaRosa 46
14793 Mike Leonard 58
24403 Marianne Lucey 60
15897 Michael McCormick 64
25173 Patrick O’Toole 38
27603 Danielle Provencher 30
29693 Lesli Suggs 56
26720 Russell Vaughn 31
Rowley
Bib Name Age
27767 Stephen Baiardi 23
26218 Alyssa Kent 22
15235 Alyssa King 37
29954 Chris King 40
29652 Jessica Paquette 38
23663 Kathleen Winslow 55
Salisbury
Bib Name Age
30204 Molly Bossi 38
29320 Amanda Burnham 42
30672 Brendan Crowther 27
29180 Pam Freeman 50
27828 Chalee Welch 22
West Newbury
Bib Name Age
21045 Tara Driscoll 49
24644 Diane Gagnon 43
26138 Michael McCarthy 44
10675 Siobhan Mitchell 23
20233 Rick Walsh 64
