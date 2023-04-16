Local marathoners

Brothers Paul LaRosa of Newburyport (right), Mark LaRosa of North Andover (center) and John LaRosa of Danbury, CT (left) will be running the Boston Marathon once again on Monday.

Amesbury

Bib Name Age

26618 Patrick Broody 26

26676 Charles Diprima 29

3919 Elizabeth Dollas 46

2667 Doug Ianuario 37

29512 Hannah Jacobs 30

7250 Quintan Loar 36

30347 Brandon Payne 31

11618 John Peterson 48

26023 Julie Sisson 34

25673 Caren Steeves 48

25902 Lindsey Sutton 38

Byfield

Bib Name Age

2068 Brandon Barcomb 40

Georgetown

Bib Name Age

26568 Shannon Connelly 28

25057 Larry Hanson 68

23577 Debra Johnson 64

25420 Lauren Kaminski 34

11838 David Kazmer 55

29863 Casey Manion 29

Groveland

Bib Name Age

27865 Edward Burke 49

26286 Samantha Matthews 23

Merrimac

Bib Name Age

31935 Sarah Freeman 23

27770 Benjamin Hall 24

27784 Robert Hall 57

23256 Laurie Lavallee 55

5608 Brendan Pickering 29

26525 Andrea Walsh 52

Newbury

Bib Name Age

26706 Erin Connors 35

27154 Andrew Kenney 26

25253 Jackson Latimer 24

Newburyport

Bib Name Age

25846 Andrew Boger 48

26231 Brenda Cataldo 55

25002 John Corvi 29

24661 Mark Corvi 28

30209 Michaela Corvi 24

1408 Steve Dowsett 35

32147 Dave Fortier 58

26181 Elizabeth Goullaud 53

29822 Emily Hulett 28

1970 Paul LaRosa 46

14793 Mike Leonard 58

24403 Marianne Lucey 60

15897 Michael McCormick 64

25173 Patrick O’Toole 38

27603 Danielle Provencher 30

29693 Lesli Suggs 56

26720 Russell Vaughn 31

Rowley

Bib Name Age

27767 Stephen Baiardi 23

26218 Alyssa Kent 22

15235 Alyssa King 37

29954 Chris King 40

29652 Jessica Paquette 38

23663 Kathleen Winslow 55

Salisbury

Bib Name Age

30204 Molly Bossi 38

29320 Amanda Burnham 42

30672 Brendan Crowther 27

29180 Pam Freeman 50

27828 Chalee Welch 22

West Newbury

Bib Name Age

21045 Tara Driscoll 49

24644 Diane Gagnon 43

26138 Michael McCarthy 44

10675 Siobhan Mitchell 23

20233 Rick Walsh 64

