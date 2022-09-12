There seems to be no slowing down with the Pentucket girls cross country program.
At the 21st annual Clipper Relays at Maudslay Park on Saturday, the trio of Kaylie Dalgar, Audrey Conover and Libby Murphy combined to complete the 6-mile course in a winning time of 37:02, leading the Panthers to their second straight Clipper Relay title. They were followed by the Newburyport girls team of Hailey LaRosa, Abby Kelly and Annabel Murray, who were just behind in second place in 37:09.
The Triton girls finished fourth in 38:05, making it an impressive three CAL teams finishing inside the top-4.
“Those three girls have really stepped it up,” said Pentucket coach Todd Ruland, whose team has now won back-to-back Clipper Relay titles and is the defending CAL Kinney champion. “They’ve worked really hard this summer and they’re locked in. They want to keep this success going.”
On the boys side, state power St. John’s Prep won in 29:58. A team from North Andover was second (30:49), and the Newburyport trio of Bradford Duchesne, Ethan Downs and Matt Murray were third in 30:59. Triton was 21st in 33:27, and the Pentucket team of Seamus Burke, Jack Fahey and Tommy Sunkenberg were 34th in 34:55.
And for a quick refresher, the Clipper Relays is a popular event that draws in teams from across the state to compete. Each school breaks its roster into three-person teams, who each then run a 2-mile relay leg (6-mile total) around Maudslay Park.
This year, there were 22 schools at the meet with 91 girls teams participating and 128 boys teams. It is the largest cross country event in the area year after year, with approximately 700 runners competing this fall.
“It went without a hitch, it was smooth as silk,” said Newburyport coach and event director Don Henniger. “That’s a tribute to all of our parents who help with concession stands and selling T-shirts. and then of course to Mauldslay Park for letting us use the venue.
“It’s a perfect early-season meet. It works out great because it’s good for everyone to let their entire roster compete to sort of see what they have. I’ve heard from almost every coach that it’s their kid’s favorite meet of the year to go to. It’s fun, it’s unique, it’s just different and the kids love it. It works out well for everybody.
“And it works well for us. We get to raise some money for the program and do something good for the sport of cross country.”
Henniger certainly has a lot to be happy about with both of his teams.
For the girls, LaRosa, Murray and Kelly’s second-place finish was the best for the Clippers in quite some time. And, of course, the dominant boys program is coming off a 2021 season where they won a CAL Kinney championship, a CAL Open championship and a Section 2B State championship.
“All three of those girls ran as well as we could have hoped,” said Henniger. “That’s great competition with a lot of talent, when you talk about Lowell and Pentucket, and they were right there with them.”
But, as it did last year, the day belonged to the Pentucket girls.
Even after losing Daily News MVP Phoebe Rubio to graduation, the Panthers still seem to have plenty of talent. Dalgar, Conover and Murphy are all returning Daily News All-Stars from a year ago, and are all poised to have massive years. Dalgar led the way with a 2-mile split of 11:49 — which was 25 seconds faster than her split last fall — with Conover right behind in 12:20 and Murphy the anchor in 12:53.
“Kaylie is really going to be something,” said Ruland. “She has the talent, and she’s been working really hard during the offseason. She’s our top runner, and she has the ability to be one of the best in the state.
“But overall this was a great way to start off the season. The biggest thing that we emphasize is that it’s fun. It’s funny, I was talking to Don and he said that he’s been doing this 21 years and that it’s never been a bad day. It’s just a perfect cross country day all around.”
