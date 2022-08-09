Top-40 Males
Place(Overall) Name Hometown Time
1(1) Drew Piazza Cambridge, MA 4:09.3
2(2) John Benner Needham, MA 4:09.4
3(3) Vojta Ripa Amesbury, MA 4:27.3
4(4) Steve Dowsett Newburyport, MA 4:30.7
5(5) Ruben Sança Salisbury, MA 4:32.2
6(6) T.J. Unger Westwood, MA 4:36.0
7(8) Bradford Duchesne Newburyport, MA 4:39.5
8(9) Peter Siess Dover, NH 4:45.3
9(10) Marco Bussone Manchester, MA 4:48.3
10(11) Kyle Moschetto Methuen, MA 4:55.7
11(12) Matt Valli Newburyport, MA 4:57.8
12(13) Adam Ribeiro Lowell, MA 5:00.2
13(14) Tomas Martinez Beverly, MA 5:03.1
14(15) Andrew Kazmer Andover, MA 5:04.9
15(16) Paul LaRosa Newburyport, MA 5:05.2
16(17) Scott Maxwell Newton, MA 5:11.8
17(18) Andrew Weeks Portsmouth, NH 5:14.4
18(21) Thomas Thoreson Newburyport, MA 5:17.4
19(22) Cole Jacobsen Rowley, MA 5:17.9
20(24) Christopher Swain Marblehead, MA 5:18.6
21(25) Daniel Spurling Newburyport, MA 5:18.7
22(26) David Westenberg Wellesley Hills, MA 5:19.0
23(27) Greg Ruscak Newburyport, MA 5:24.2
24(28) Matt Ely Marblehead, MA 5:27.0
25(29) Davide Bussone Manchester, MA 5:28.1
26(30) John Prendergast Rowley, MA 5:31.2
27(31) Samuel Craig Newburyport, MA 5:32.8
28(32) Angelo DeLuca Lynnfield, MA 5:35.8
29(33) Robert McCarty Malden, MA 5:39.2
30(34) Michael Ivanov Everett, MA 5:39.5
31(35) Alex Lisauskas Newburyport, MA 5:39.9
32(36) Kyle Lisauskas Newburyport, MA 5:40.1
33(39) Dennis Claire Madbury, MA 5:41.7
34(40) David Michel Amesbury, MA 5:43.2
35(41) Ben Kelley Merrimac, MA 5:45.2
36(42) Dante Chubot Newburyport, MA 5:47.7
37(44) Eric Rosen Newton Center, MA 5:53.0
38(45) Tyler Lisauskas Newburyport, MA 5:54.6
39(46) Rick Brown Salisbury, MA 5:55.3
40(47) Roen Todd Newburyport, MA 5:55.9
Top-40 Females
Place(Overall) Name Hometown Time
1(7) Melissa Lodge Providence, RI 4:38.5
2(19) Brett Ely Marblehead, MA 5:16.4
3(20) Adrienne Glasheen Aldie, MA 5:16.4
4(23) Betsy Suda Newburyport, MA 5:18.0
5(37) Heather Searles Nashua, NA 5:40.2
6(38) Haley Kavanagh Durham, NH 5:40.7
7(43) Noel Tripp Amesbury, MA 5:51.8
8(63) Janice Faessler Kennebunkport, ME 6:22.7
9(66) Jacqueline Shakar Sutton, NH 6:25.6
10(69) Ally McNamee Cambridge, MA 6:29.4
11(74) Madison Moschetto Methuen, MA 6:40.7
12(81) Giulia Bussone Manchester, MA 6:49.8
13(83) Audrey Roebuck Newburyport, MA 6:52.2
14(85) Eva Moyles Newburyport, MA 6:53.9
15(87) Kaleigh Weeks Lynnfield, MA 6:55.0
16(88) Dawn Ebbetts Exeter, NH 6:55.1
17(89) Cathi Rodriguez Newburyport, MA 6:57.3
18(90) Marsha Kavanaugh Durham, NH 6:58.3
19(91) Olivia Kavanaugh Durham, NH 6:58.8
20(92) Leah Paraskoulakis Salisbury, MA 6:59.0
21(100) April Weeks Portsmouth, NH 7:09.3
22(102) Kendra Chevalier Hampton, NH 7:10.4
23(109) Riley Tudal Rowley, MA 7:18.4
24(113) Julia Blanchet None listed 7:22.0
25(116) Colleen Johnson Rowley, MA 7:23.6
26(117) Lottie O’Brien Newburyport, MA 7:23.8
27(119) Eloise Itrato Newburyport, MA 7:25.8
28(120) Madison Chandler Albany, NY 7:26.5
29(127) Danika Prendergast Rowley, MA 7:33.9
30(128) Kayla Kavanaugh Durham, NH 7:34.8
31(132) Caroline Weeks Portsmouth, NH 7:40.1
32(135) Sofia Napolltano Newburyport, MA 7:42.9
33(136) Reese Baeuparlant Newburyport, MA 7:43.0
34(137) Sinthy Kounlasa Dover, NH 7:43.3
35(138) Jodie Bouthillette Northbridge, NH 7:44.4
36(139) Summer Pawlick Salisbury, MA 7:44.4
37(141) Riley Moyles Newburyport, MA 7:44.9
38(143) Greta Lamb Newburyport, MA 7:46.4
39(144) Maggie Blaser Newburyport, MA 7:51.0
40(145) Phoebe King Newburyport, MA 7:51.9
