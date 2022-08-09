Top-40 Males

Place(Overall) Name Hometown Time

1(1) Drew Piazza Cambridge, MA 4:09.3

2(2) John Benner Needham, MA 4:09.4

3(3) Vojta Ripa Amesbury, MA 4:27.3

4(4) Steve Dowsett Newburyport, MA 4:30.7

5(5) Ruben Sança Salisbury, MA 4:32.2

6(6) T.J. Unger Westwood, MA 4:36.0

7(8) Bradford Duchesne Newburyport, MA 4:39.5

8(9) Peter Siess Dover, NH 4:45.3

9(10) Marco Bussone Manchester, MA 4:48.3

10(11) Kyle Moschetto Methuen, MA 4:55.7

11(12) Matt Valli Newburyport, MA 4:57.8

12(13) Adam Ribeiro Lowell, MA 5:00.2

13(14) Tomas Martinez Beverly, MA 5:03.1

14(15) Andrew Kazmer Andover, MA 5:04.9

15(16) Paul LaRosa Newburyport, MA 5:05.2

16(17) Scott Maxwell Newton, MA 5:11.8

17(18) Andrew Weeks Portsmouth, NH 5:14.4

18(21) Thomas Thoreson Newburyport, MA 5:17.4

19(22) Cole Jacobsen Rowley, MA 5:17.9

20(24) Christopher Swain Marblehead, MA 5:18.6

21(25) Daniel Spurling Newburyport, MA 5:18.7

22(26) David Westenberg Wellesley Hills, MA 5:19.0

23(27) Greg Ruscak Newburyport, MA 5:24.2

24(28) Matt Ely Marblehead, MA 5:27.0

25(29) Davide Bussone Manchester, MA 5:28.1

26(30) John Prendergast Rowley, MA 5:31.2

27(31) Samuel Craig Newburyport, MA 5:32.8

28(32) Angelo DeLuca Lynnfield, MA 5:35.8

29(33) Robert McCarty Malden, MA 5:39.2

30(34) Michael Ivanov Everett, MA 5:39.5

31(35) Alex Lisauskas Newburyport, MA 5:39.9

32(36) Kyle Lisauskas Newburyport, MA 5:40.1

33(39) Dennis Claire Madbury, MA 5:41.7

34(40) David Michel Amesbury, MA 5:43.2

35(41) Ben Kelley Merrimac, MA 5:45.2

36(42) Dante Chubot Newburyport, MA 5:47.7

37(44) Eric Rosen Newton Center, MA 5:53.0

38(45) Tyler Lisauskas Newburyport, MA 5:54.6

39(46) Rick Brown Salisbury, MA 5:55.3

40(47) Roen Todd Newburyport, MA 5:55.9

Top-40 Females

Place(Overall) Name Hometown Time

1(7) Melissa Lodge Providence, RI 4:38.5

2(19) Brett Ely Marblehead, MA 5:16.4

3(20) Adrienne Glasheen Aldie, MA 5:16.4

4(23) Betsy Suda Newburyport, MA 5:18.0

5(37) Heather Searles Nashua, NA 5:40.2

6(38) Haley Kavanagh Durham, NH 5:40.7

7(43) Noel Tripp Amesbury, MA 5:51.8

8(63) Janice Faessler Kennebunkport, ME 6:22.7

9(66) Jacqueline Shakar Sutton, NH 6:25.6

10(69) Ally McNamee Cambridge, MA 6:29.4

11(74) Madison Moschetto Methuen, MA 6:40.7

12(81) Giulia Bussone Manchester, MA 6:49.8

13(83) Audrey Roebuck Newburyport, MA 6:52.2

14(85) Eva Moyles Newburyport, MA 6:53.9

15(87) Kaleigh Weeks Lynnfield, MA 6:55.0

16(88) Dawn Ebbetts Exeter, NH 6:55.1

17(89) Cathi Rodriguez Newburyport, MA 6:57.3

18(90) Marsha Kavanaugh Durham, NH 6:58.3

19(91) Olivia Kavanaugh Durham, NH 6:58.8

20(92) Leah Paraskoulakis Salisbury, MA 6:59.0

21(100) April Weeks Portsmouth, NH 7:09.3

22(102) Kendra Chevalier Hampton, NH 7:10.4

23(109) Riley Tudal Rowley, MA 7:18.4

24(113) Julia Blanchet None listed 7:22.0

25(116) Colleen Johnson Rowley, MA 7:23.6

26(117) Lottie O’Brien Newburyport, MA 7:23.8

27(119) Eloise Itrato Newburyport, MA 7:25.8

28(120) Madison Chandler Albany, NY 7:26.5

29(127) Danika Prendergast Rowley, MA 7:33.9

30(128) Kayla Kavanaugh Durham, NH 7:34.8

31(132) Caroline Weeks Portsmouth, NH 7:40.1

32(135) Sofia Napolltano Newburyport, MA 7:42.9

33(136) Reese Baeuparlant Newburyport, MA 7:43.0

34(137) Sinthy Kounlasa Dover, NH 7:43.3

35(138) Jodie Bouthillette Northbridge, NH 7:44.4

36(139) Summer Pawlick Salisbury, MA 7:44.4

37(141) Riley Moyles Newburyport, MA 7:44.9

38(143) Greta Lamb Newburyport, MA 7:46.4

39(144) Maggie Blaser Newburyport, MA 7:51.0

40(145) Phoebe King Newburyport, MA 7:51.9

