The Newburyport High football program has a long and storied history, with a winning tradition that stretches back as long as anyone can remember. The Clippers have won seven state championships and 15 outright league titles, and today's players have a unique connection to the alumni who came before them, as well as a shared pride for Clipper football.
But that tradition didn't always exist, and ironically it was the Clippers' worst-ever loss that ultimately set the stage for what the program would eventually become.
On Thanksgiving morning of 1951, Newburyport was routed by archrival Amesbury in an ugly 99-6 blowout, a loss that remains highly controversial to this day. It was Newburyport's ninth consecutive Thanksgiving loss to Amesbury and a setback that gave the Indians a 15-8-6 all-time series lead.
It was in the wake of that loss that everything changed. Newburyport promoted assistant Walt Sheridan to head coach the following season, and right away the new boss helped revitalized the program. Within a few years the Clippers were among the top teams in the state, winning back-to-back state championships in 1955 and 1956.
Meanwhile, the sophomores on the 1951 team who experienced that crushing loss went to work to ensure nothing like it would ever happen again. They lost a close 15-12 game to Amesbury in 1952 before breaking the program's 10-game Thanksgiving losing streak as seniors with a 34-13 win in 1953.
"Those are the two biggest Newburyport-Amesbury games," Sheridan told The Daily News in 2006. "They meant so much for Newburyport and Newburyport football."
Sheridan, who died in 2010, went 34-9-2 in five seasons as Newburyport's coach before leaving to coach at Salem High. He was later followed by Jim Stehlin, who solidified Newburyport's ascension by going 126-64-3 with three state championships between 1964-83, and Ed Gaudiano, the program's all-time wins leader who went 175-125 with two state titles between 1988-2015.
Today, Newburyport leads the all-time Thanksgiving series with Amesbury 52-39-6, and in recent years the two programs have consistently been an even match, with the two sides trading wins every year since 2015.
Even after all these years, however, that 1951 game still remains an object of curiosity for those who first hear about it. What exactly happened on that Thanksgiving morning? How could anything like that have been allowed to happen? Was it really as bad as the score suggests? (Yes, it was.)
With the game's participants now in their 80s and most others in attendance now passed, it's important to preserve the memory of this strange and unprecedented piece of Greater Newburyport athletic history and it's place in the larger story of Newburyport and Amesbury football. In this two-part series, we take a look back at that infamous game and its legacy through the perspective of those who were there.
Today in Part 1, we are republishing Bill Coltin's original account of the game from the Nov. 23, 1951 edition of The Daily News, which lays bare exactly how everything went down.
Then tomorrow in Part 2, we will hear from several players and fans who were at World War Memorial Stadium that day, what their own experience was like and how their response helped shape the future of Newburyport football in the years that followed.
Note: Because parts of the original article available in the Newburyport Public Library's archive are illegible, portions of the story have been lightly edited.
***
Tassinari's machine crushes Newburyport 99-6
By Bill Coltin
If interscholastic football had one human rule that is found in amateur and professional boxing, sometime before 11 o'clock yesterday morning Jim McGuinness, who was refereeing the Newburyport High-Amesbury High football game would have abruptly ended the action and termed it "no contest." That's just what it was — no contest, with the very powerful Amesbury club trampling over Newburyport by the almost unbelievable score of 99-6.
But football hasn't got a humane rule, so the capacity crowd of more than 5,500 in World War Memorial Stadium had to see the farce played out to the end — that is, those of the spectators who didn't get disgusted and leave early. Some left as early as the first period, having seen that the undefeated, once-tied Amesbury team was certain to get its ninth consecutive Thanksgiving Day win over Newburyport and it was only a question of how high the score would get.
The score went so high in fact that the electric scoreboard couldn't keep up with it. The scoreboard stopped at 59. The Mad Hatters stopped only at 99 and they'd have had 100 except that a lowly substitute lost an opportunity to forever be known in Amesbury as the scorer of the 100th point. He juggled a well-thrown extra point pass in the end zone and dropped it.
Sensational Blocking
Presenting a team with sensational blocking combined with a rock of granite defense, Amesbury proceeded to take command the first time it had the ball and had less of a workout than if it had invited a neighboring school in for a scrimmage. Touchdowns were scored in such machine gun fashion that it was embarrassing to Amesbury Head Coach Tony Tassinari.
Tremendous Yardage
The story is pretty well told by the statistics alone. The Amesbury boys made 15 touchdowns, which is exactly the number of touchdowns the Newburyport team had made most of its previous games. Amesbury had a gross rush gain of 539 yards, about a third of a mile and equal to more than five times the length of the football field. Amesbury lost 26 yards rushing and there wasn't a single yard of loss until late in the game when the rookies were in.
That net rush gain of 513 yards is only part of the story. Add to it the 215 yards Amesbury made on forward passes and you have 728, a figure of astronomical proportions.
Amesbury didn't punt once Newburyport tried eight punts and three of those were blocked. The Amesbury club walked back 110 yards on penalties.
The Newburyport figures are very humble beside those of Amesbury. Newburyport gained only 65 yards rushing and lost 58 for a net of only seven yards while on passes the Clippers did gain 92 yards so their net pass and ground yardage was 99. They had four first downs against Amesbury's 16 and the only reason the Amesbury Indians had but just 16 was the many plays which might have been ordinary gains turned out to be touchdown runs.
Amesbury had 21 points in the first quarter, and reached its high water mark of 31 in the second. The third period saw 28 points added and in the last quarter there were 19 more. Fullback Sam May paced the scoring with three touchdowns and an extra point, Larry Moran, Dick Drew, Willard Gamble and Bob Levesque accounted for two touchdowns each. Amesbury kicker Chickie DeBoisbriand had seven extra point kicks, bringing his season total to 29.
Losers try hard
This account of Amesbury's lopsided win, rivaled only by the massacre at Little Big Horn, shouldn't be taken to mean that the Newburyport boys weren't trying. They were trying their very best, but they didn't have the stuff. As Amesbury kept the scoreboard operator in a frenzy, the Newburyport team became more and more demoralized. And when injuries occurred and the stretcher bearers and Dr. Edward Dervan were called onto the greensward frequently Coach Harvey E. Rooker found himself scraping the bottom of the barrel. Towards the last of the situation was so bad that one boy was playing in the backfield for the very first time and another kid was there at the same time who never before had tried to punt with rivals rushing him and he missed the ball entirely.
Newburyport's hospital and injury list was the greatest in many years. Tackle Jim Ronan was lugged to the Anna Jaques hospital on account of two cracked ribs and halfback John Sauvan wound up there too because of severe rib and hip injuries. Quarterback Paul Reilly went to the hospital with a broken nose and fullback Al Marshall was examined for rib injuries. Tackle Gerald Volpone [was injured], guard Johnny Meade's face was mashed and co-captain Russ Packer is due at the hospital today for an exam.
Moran stars
The blocking that Amesbury threw at the amazed Clippers was sensational. The Clippers weren't stopping or slowing down the Mad Hatters at the line of scrimmage so the ball carriers got into the open with four or five hard running interferers ahead of them looking for defenders to stop. Sometimes a ball carrier would never have had a 'Port man near him on his run, a couple of times the carrier did pull out of a tackler's grip because of determination and speed and then go all the way. Larry Moran's passing and running were of high [quality].
Some of the scores came quite easily for Amesbury, especially the intercepted forward passes which Ted Goodridge and Bob Levesque converted into TDs.
Amesbury's first touchdown came just about hardest of all. The Mad Hatters took eight plays to make it. The game opened with Newburyport receiving the opening kickoff. From their 33, the Clippers could only make two yards so Charlie Rundlett punted to Amesbury's 37. On the first Amesbury play, Moran aerialed to Drew in the clear but the latter couldn't complete the catch. Undeterred, Drew slashed off the left tackle to the Newburyport 49 on the next play and on the following play the sharpshooting Moran fired to captain Norm Gautreau on the right sideline, and Reilly deferred the touchdown by downing him on the 19. In two plays Drew and Moran got a first down on the eight. In three more plays the ball was right at the goal line and on fourth down Porky May banged center to score. DeBoisbriand booted the point for 7-0.
Gamble fails
Newburyport received the kickoff and returned it to the 40 and made only three yards on three plays. Here Newburyport realizing it was against a superior club, took a gamble by passing on fourth down but the pass failed and Amesbury had the ball on the NHS 43.
The next play was typical of the game. Carrying on a weak side reverse that was fatal to the Clippers all day, Drew went through Newburyport right tackle and was away for a 43-yard touchdown run. Thus in one play Amesbury made 43 yards where Newburyport only made three yards in the proceeding four. As usual DeBoisbriand booted the point for 14-0.
After receiving the kickoff and making three yards in three plays, Newburyport punted to Amesbury's 22. In hardly no time at all, Moran chased a flock of gray-jerseyed blockers downfield until Reilly averted a score by dumping him on the 'Port 38 after a 45 yard run. A couple of minutes later Amesbury spread its ends wide and May scooted wide around left end, where the secondary was cleaned out, for a 26-yard touchdown run. Yes, "Automatic" Chickie kicked the point for 21-0.
Goodridge intercepts
Very early in the second period Charlie Rundlett threw a forward pass towards co-capt. Neil Wile, but Teddy Goodridge intercepted it on the 'Port 33, faked a defender into making the wrong move, picked up some alert blockers and ran for a touchdown. The Port got slight solace when Wile blocked DeBoisbriand's kick, but the score was 27-0.
After this, there was a brief flash by Newburyport's George Makos, who was overshooting the mark on forwards, tossed one too long and it bounced off an Amesbury man but Rundlett made a great diving catch for a 34 yard gain to Amesbury's 28. However, Amesbury held and took the ball on downs on the 18, inches short of a first down.
95-yard run
A penalty set Amesbury back to the five and then came a great thrill. Larry Moran went 95 yards for an apparent touchdown but an Amesbury player trailing Moran clipped a Newburyporter needlessly so the score wasn't allowed, but after a 15-yard penalty it was Amesbury's ball on the 27 of Newburyport.
Once again came a one-play touchdown drive. Drew fooled Newburyport again on the reverse and went the whole 27 yards with great blocking for 33-0. Crossing the Clippers up, DeBoisbriand forwarded to Levesque but the extra point didn't count because of an Amesbury offside. Trying a forward again, it proved a failure. At this point some reserves went in for the Mad Hatters for the first time.
Moran scores
Again, a kick to Newburyport and again Newburyport had the ball for only one series of plays, having to punt to Amesbury's 49. Amesbury headed relentlessly for the goal line, Moran making the teedee on an eight-yard end sweep and DeBoisbriand booting the point to boost the score to 40-0.
As usual, Amesbury kicked to Newburyport but the Clippers couldn't move. Rundlett forwarded towards Reilly but the ball bounced off Reilly's back, Levesque seized it in the air and race 37 yards for another quick touchdown. DeBoisbriand's kick was wide. Some second stringers came in for the Hat Town tornado.
The fans were still thinking about that one when Amesbury kicked off again, Newburyport fumbled and Bob Sullivan recovered for Amesbury on the NHS 38. Two rushes gained only four yards, a forward failed and on fourth down Sullivan threw another forward, Gamble fought the ball away from a Newburyport back and galloped in for a touchdown. Bob Gosselin tried to kick the point but missed, leaving the tally 52-0.
The 52-0 was the first half score and was a new single-team scoring mark for the series, held by Amesbury with its 51-18 win in 1949 on the same gridiron.
Successful aerial
The second half became a repetition of the first except that it was Newburyport which kicked off. Starting on their own 45-yard line, the Indians ate up yardage steadily. The scoring play was a forward pass from Moran to Levesque, from the 26-yard line, a rifle pass into the end zone. DeBoisbriand's kick vaulted the score to 59-0, the capacity of the scoreboard.
Following the kickoff to Newburyport, DeBoisbriand blocked Rundlett's punt, Levesque recovering on the 'Port 47. It took Amesbury only one play to score. Moran going all the way with the aid of great blocking, and then Moran flipped a pass to May for another point and it was 66-0.
In a short while a punt by Makos was blocked, Amesbury getting the ball on the NHS 21. Captain Gautreau hit center, was apparently stopped but wouldn't be stopped, and he went the distance. This touchdown was followed by another boot by DeBoisbriand for 73-0 and visions of 100 points began to take form. The Amesbury first string was still in action and would be for the rest of the period.
Star catch
Amesbury was driving for another score when a fumble occurred and Dick Barker recovered for Newburyport on his 33. But Amesbury renewed its drive with an interception by Moran on the 42. The drive was featured by a spectacular diving catch by Levesque for a first down on the 12 and then Porky May ran around the right end for the touchdown. Chickie booted another point. Score 80-0.
The third quarter ended with the score 80-0 and the Amesbury seconds had their turn. Bob Sullivan made a 42-yard touchdown run behind the customary gang of blockers but Gosselin's kick failed. Score 86-0.
Port's only drive
Here came Newburyport's lone drive and in it center Jim Stokesbury called the plays. Newburyport started from its 35 and the feature play was a forward from Rundlett to Roy Quinn that went all the way to the Amesbury six, a gain of 59 yards. Rushes by Rundlett and Don Lattime and a forward from Rundlett to Quinn left the ball on the two-yard line and on fourth down little Pete Eaton scored at center. Cal Beal dropkicked but missed the extra point.
This was only a slight interruption in the Amesbury scoring parade. Sullivan whistled a forward to Gamble, who tore out of a tackler's hands for a 47-yard touchdown. Gosselin's extra point made the score 93-6 and that 100 was the subject of conversation throughout the stadium.
Miss 100th point
The big chance came soon. Amesbury kicked to Newburyport's 14 and Newburyport had to resort to a punt. The kicker missed the ball and the Hatters got possession on the four-yard line. On fourth down, Paul Suorsa scored from the four-yard line for 99-6. Ken Rush tried a dropkick and missed but the Clippers were offsides and Amesbury had another chance. This time Rush spiraled the ball to Walt Farmer but the boy couldn't hold it. The game ended right afterwards, 99-6.
Amesbury 99, Newburyport 6
1951 Thanksgiving Game
Amesbury: 21 31 28 19 — 99
Newburyport: 0 0 0 6 — 6
Touchdowns: A — May 3, Moran 2, Drew 2, Gamble 2, Levesque 2, Goodridge, Gautreau, Sullivan, Suorsa; N — Eaton
Extra-points: A — DeBoisbriand 7 (kicks), Gosselin (kick), May (pass from Moran)
First downs: A — 16; N — 4
Net rushing: A — 513; N — 7
Passing: A — 8 for 15, 215 yards, 0 interceptions; N — 6 for 16, 92 yards, 5 interceptions
Total yards: A — 728; N — 99
Fumbles: A — 6 (2 lost); N — 7 (2 lost)
Penalties: A — 12 for 110 yards; N — 5 for 25 yards
