7th Crimson

The Newburyport 7th Grade Crimson girls basketball team finished runner-up in the competitive River Valley League Division 2 bracket after a hard-fought game against Dracut (38-30) in the championship game. Front Row (L-R): Morgan Rouba, Lilah Thompson, Olivia Raimo, Clara Thompson, Kate Mellet, Charlie Lindner. Back row (L-R): Coach Paul Thompson, Ava Bailey, Amanda Linteris, Christina Corneau, Katie Kebler, Brynn Sirota, Coach Chuck Corneau, Coach Paul Mellet.

