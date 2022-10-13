NEWBURYPORT — One thing is for certain about the Newburyport field hockey team: it willl be well-prepared heading into the upcoming state tournament.
Playing in a loaded CAL conference will help with that, sure.
But on Wednesday, the Clippers welcomed in a talented non-league opponent in Swampscott to really elevate the level of competition. It was the first of a gauntlet set of closing games that will see the Clippers end their regular season with Pentucket (Friday), Hamilton-Wenham, North Reading, Triton and then Swampscott again on the road.
And this also comes after the Clippers played a Division 1 opponent in Central Catholic earlier in the season.
There’s a very good reason why Newburyport came in at No. 3 in the latest MIAA Division 3 poll. But on Wednesday, Swampscott got the better of the Clippers to the tune of a 1-0 victory. You may remember Big Blue from last year when they knocked off Triton to reach the Division 3 semifinals. Well, many key pieces are back this fall, and an equally-tough NEC schedule has the team just as battle-hardened as the Clippers.
“We knew that they were a skilled team and we knew that they possess the ball very well,” said Newburyport coach Shannon Haley. “We also knew that they were physical, so I think overall it was a really great opponent for us to face at this point of the season. It was definitely a good challenge that I think our girls needed, and I think that they showed us they can rise up to that challenge.”
As the score would indicate, it was a fairly back-and-forth game.
Swampscott (6-4-3) came away with the hard-fought victory, but the game was primarily played in Newburyport’s offensive zone. Attackers Morgan Valeri, Lilly Ragusa, Delaney Woekel and Blake Parker created opportunites, but just couldn’t convert.
The Clippers (9-2-2) drew a corner in the first quarter and got a great entry from Ragusa, but a clean rocket off the stick of Emma Keefe went just wide right. A primary back, Keefe also played a terrific game defensively and caused a handful of turnovers.
It stayed a scoreless game until halftime, but early in the third quarter Swampscott finally got on the board off a corner. Senior co-captain Brooke Waters made the entry pass, and fellow senior co-captain Olivia Baran fired home the shot to make it a 1-0 game. The two are good friends, and are both commited to play field hockey at St. Anselm’s next year.
The Clippers pressed to get the equalizer, but couldn’t find it.
Their best chance came with just under three minutes left in the fourth when Woekel made a nice run to draw a corner. Similar to the first half, Ragusa made a clean entry to Keefe, who intentionally fired it just wide right to a waiting Woekel. The senior got her stick on the ball, but couldn’t quite deflect it in as it bouced off the side of the cage.
Despite the setback, there were still positives to be drawn.
“I think our ball movement has improved significantly,” said Haley. “We’re still working on looking back to see the transfers so we’re not getting tunnel vision moving forward. But overall I think that we just need to put the ball in the back of the net. It seemed like a lot of the game was played in our attacking circle, and we just need to find a way to score.”
Swampscott 1, Newburyport 0
Goals: S — Olivia Baran
Assists: S — Brooke Waters
Saves: N — Jane Mettling 3; S — Cece O’Connor 2
Swampscott (6-4-3): 0 1 — 1
Newburyport (9-2-2): 0 0 — 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.