HAVERHILL — It took a little bit longer for Newburyport ski coach Terry Hartford to learn everyone’s name this winter, but you have to cut the man some slack.
His program basically doubled in size.
It was only three years ago — during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season — that Newburyport introduced boys and girls skiing as a varsity sport, and ever since it’s been a steady climb up towards competitiveness. Which, as you would expect, has been challenging at times. Case in point last year, where the boys team finished 3-11 in the North Shore Ski League, while the girls didn’t win a sinlge meet.
But those days seem far from over.
Both the boys and girls teams are enjoying their best ever seasons this winter, as the program itself has seen incredible growth from just 21 total members last year to 38 this year. With the regular season in the books after Tuesday’s meet, the girls team finished with a 7-5 record while the boys were 6-6.
And plenty of signs point to it only getting better in the future.
“The program is really only three years old as far as adding a varsity team,” said Hartford, who’s son, Henry, is a Daily News All-Star who races for the Haverhill/Pentucket co-op team. “So having four girls make States this year is pretty great. We had three finish in the top-10, and for the girls who made States one is a sophomore and two are freshmen. So that’s good for the program, a good foundation, and for the boys we have Thisjs (Tague) qualify for States and he’s only a freshman.”
The interest, and the talent, has never been higher for Newburyport.
Like Hartford mentioned, on the boys side it’s been freshman Thisjs Tague turning heads. He’s placed inside the top-10 in every meet, with his best finish coming during the season opener when he took third (21.19). Tague has consistently been the Clippers’ top placer, and ended the regular season in seventh place overall in the league to qualify for the upcoming State Meet.
“It’s been really cool joining the team this year,” said Tague “I’ve been racing for six years now up at Gunstock, so it’s been really fun to join this team now and race with them.”
But Tague isn’t the only one.
In total, the Clippers have 11 freshmen on the team, with youth tennis star Dante Chabot being another one of them who is also having success. Then you have sophomores Tommy Lynch, Reed Tracy and Tyler Chorebanian who have also placed high.
“It’s been one of the first years we’ve been winning a decent amount of meets,” said Andrew Long, one of the two seniors on the team. “So it’s been nice, and we have two really good guys that have joined, like Thisjs, so it’s been exciting.
“And I think it’s definitely going to get a lot better. We actually have a table set up now with food for after meets, which we really didn’t that the past few years. So we’re definitely growing.”
Then you have the girls.
The Clippers have a returning Daily News All-Star in sophomore Grace Chandler, who has only gotten better from last year. She’s placed inside the top-10 in every meet, has finished second twice and picked up a meet win at the end of January.
Like last year she finished fourth overall in the league to qualify for States, but unlike last year she won’t be going alone. She will be joined at States by freshmen Phoebe Whitcomb and Elisabeth DeGrano, who finished 9th and 14th, respectively, as well as senior Elizabeth Downs who finished 10th. The Clippers also had a fifth just miss out in senior Lily Chorebanian, who finished 23rd in the league after a great season.
Oh yeah, and going from 0 wins a year ago to seven isn’t too bad either.
The present, and the future, are both looking bright for Newburyport skiing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.