MERRIMAC — It was one of those moments for Madi Kuchar where field hockey fundamentals went out the door, and instinct just took over.
“I honestly don’t even remember how it happened,” said Kuchar of her highlight-reel goal during Tuesday’s 1-1 tie against Triton.
Well let’s help her remember, shall we?
It was late in the first quarter, and a fired-up Pentucket squad — fresh off celebrating its Senior Night before the game — was about to take its fourth corner in a row after a dominant two-minute span of offensive field hockey. The play all started with a great entry pass from Haley Dwight to Reese Gallant, who sent a rocket towards the net with Kuchar breaking in from the right side.
In actuality, however, Gallant’s shot was more of a pass.
Kuchar was on the receiving end, and the ball cleanly made its way to her stick before deflecting straight up into the air. But with her back to the goal, Kuchar timed the ball coming down and whacked it with her stick — between her legs! — and into the back of the cage.
“I just remember it coming to me and I didn’t even think about it, I just tried to hit it,” said Kuchar of her SportsCenter Top-10-worthy goal. “But it was Reese’s great pass that set it up, I just tapped it in.”
Is the between-the-legs shot something you practice, Madi?
“Oh no,” laughed Kuchar. “Haley said I couldn’t even do it again if I tried!”
But all teasing aside from her teammates, Kucher’s goal was certainly the highlight of Tuesday’s tie between two of the CAL’s top teams. The programs battled to a 0-0 draw earlier in the season, but each were able to find the back of the cage Tuesday afternoon.
With fellow senior Zoey Wegrzyn (3 saves) in net, and senior defensemen Lauren Arnold and Katie Drislane in front of her, Pentucket (7-5-3) came out on fire on their Senior Night. Kuchar finally broke through on the scoreboard late in the first quarter, and the Panthers continued to control play until the game made it to halftime at 1-0.
“We played with heart and came out strong, but we need to be able to sustain it,” said Pentucket coach Ruth Beaton. “On Madi’s goal, we work on that stuff, getting the tip off the rebound. We just want them to be there, you know, it doesn’t have to be a pretty shot, but just getting your stick on it is key. So I was so happy for her. That was a great goal.”
But Triton (9-2-3) finally came alive after the break.
Defensemen Neila Jones and Natalie Indingaro stood tall in front of goalie Sophia Chapman to help keep it a one-goal game, and eventually in the third quarter the Vikings broke through. After drawing a corner, Maya Sullivan made a nice entry pass to the waiting stick of Riley Bell. A senior, Bell then ripped a shot on goal, and Emmerson Marengi was in the right spot to scoop up the rebound and hammer it home to tie up the game.
“We struggle playing a full game, so we really didn’t play all that well in the first half,” said Triton coach Donna Andersen. “I think Pentucket started off quite a bit more hungry than we did. The first two minutes of the game we were down there, but then Pentucket took control of the first half.”
Still, the Vikings were able to shake off the tough start and earn a solid tie.
After making a run to the Division 3 quarterfinals a year ago, the Vikings have been playing good field hockey this fall and are setting themselves up for another solid playoff push. The team came in at No. 7 in the latest MIAA Division 3 rankings released on Tuesday, and will end the regular season with Ipswich, Tewksbury, Newburyport and Bishop Fenwick.
“When we’re playing well, the girls are aggressive and they’re moving to the ball,” said Andersen. “They’re not sitting back and watching, they’re actually working together so that their teammates are engaged. When one of their teammates has the ball, the teammate next to her is engaged to be of help somehow. To be available, to be communicating, to be an option instead of watching and trying to figure out, ‘What is she going to do’ and then react to that. They’re being proactive off the ball when they’re playing well.”
Pentucket came in at No. 18 in the latest Div. 3 poll, and is looking to bump up a couple of spots to be able to host a first-round playoff game (Top-16). The Panthers end their regular season with Amesbury, Lynnfield and North Reading.
“Like Coach said, we play up and down, but when we need to we always come out with fire,” said Kuchar. “And I think we’re starting to really play as a team, and it’s definitely helped that all of our last few games have been team wins. There’s no one player doing it all, we’re all working together and giving 100% as one unit.”
Pentucket 1, Triton 1
Goals: P — Madi Kuchar; T — Emerson Marengi
Assists: P — Reese Gallant; T — Riley Bell
Saves: P — Zoey Wegrzyn 3; T — Soph Chapman 2
Triton (9-2-3): 0 1 — 1
Pentucket (7-5-3): 1 0 — 1
