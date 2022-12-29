HAVERHILL — It wasn’t all that long ago when the Pentucket boys hockey team was a staple in the Division 2 North tournament. In fact, just go back to a three-season stretch from 2016-19 when the program went a combined 35-24-6 and made the state tournament every year.
Those days, however, feel like ancient times.
The past three winters have been mighty cold for the Panthers when it comes to wins on the ice. From the start of the 2019 season to the end of last year, the program has gone 10-34-1 with no playoff appearances and only three CAL victories that came during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.
But the winds are starting to howl in the other direction.
So far this winter, Pentucket has the look and feel of a team on the rise. and that was punctuated Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Rink, when the Panthers took care of business against a rebuilding Timberlane team to the tune of a 9-2 victory in the consolation round of the Haverhill Holiday Tournament.
“We started last season, when I first came in, it was tough to begin with,” said second-year Pentucket coach Dan Bly. “But the kids really like working and they love being at the rink. When you have a group like that, it’s easy to work with. They love to learn and they love to get better. They’ve come a long way. A REAL long way.”
Through five games this winter, Pentucket is 2-2-1 and realistically could have won all five.
In the season opener, the Panthers lost to a strong North Reading team in overtime after surrendering a goal late in the third period. They then lost to a good Amesbury team by a goal, but responded by beating Beverly, 5-4. Up next they played the host Hillies in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday, and again went to overtime before falling to their rivals in a heartbreaker, 6-5.
So as you can see, we’re a couple of bounces of the puck away from potentially being undefeated here.
And if you want to talk about high-octane, the Panthers have scored a whooping 23 goals over their first five games.
“They’re starting to come together now,” said Bly. “I have a really awesome group of kids this year. We’ve had a lot of overtime games so far, they like to stress me out a little bit with those. But they keep working hard, and we’re going to get the wins if they keep doing this.”
On Thursday, Pentucket had eight different goal-scorers in the win.
Will Sorenson, Aaron Wirwicz and a pair of goals from Jacob Riley helped the Panthers race out to a 4-0 lead after the first period. Jack Stewart and Nolan Cole added goals in the second, and Nick Kutcher, Paolo Orlando and John Racki found the back of the net in the third. The Panthers also gave Josh Yoon his first career start in goal, and the freshman stopped 6 shots to pick up his first career win.
Yoon was giving four-year starter and Daily News All-Star Ben Guertin a breather for a night, and looked solid in his work.
“They played well as a team,” said Bly. “Playing against a depleted group in Timberlane, a really young, young team that just got their program back a couple of years ago. So props to them, they played pretty good and their goalie was outstanding. But Josh Yoon got his first start in net for us tonight and he played great, and yeah the kids just overall played really well. Especially bouncing back against a tough overtime loss to Haverhill, which we hate losing to Haverhill. We share the same rink as them, so we hate losing to them.”
With the way things are trending, Thursday night was just the latest in what is shaping up to be a bounceback year for the program.
Pentucket 9, Timberlane 2
Timberlane: 0 1 1 — 2
Pentucket (2-2-1): 4 2 3 — 9
Goals: Jacob Riley 2, Will Sorenson, Aaron Wirwicz, Jack Stewart, Nolan Cole, Nick Kutcher, Paolo Orlando, John Racki
Assists: Cam Smith 3, Alex Lebedev 2, Cole, Cam Dewar, Riley, Nolan Gorski, Michael Doucette, Chase Pelletier
Saves: Josh Yoon 5
