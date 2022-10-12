BYFIELD — What a way for a new sport to be introduced at Triton!
Tuesday afternoon, hundreds packed into the high school gym to catch a glimpse of history. Playing in its inaugural season, the Triton Unified Basketball team celebrated its first-ever home game by welcoming in a talented team from North Reading. The two schools are the first in the CAL to field teams, and Tuesday was already their second meeting of the year.
In the end, the Hornets got the better of the Vikings to the tune of a 35-30 win, but it was still a day everyone involved with the program won’t forget.
“It’s super exciting,” said Triton Athletic Director Tim Alberts. “It’s something the district has been hoping to do for a little while. They had a big Harlem Globetrotters fundraiser game in the fall of 2019 to benefit the Special Ed Department at Triton, and with that, I know other schools have started it so it’s always been on my radar to get a team going. So our school committee, we’re grateful for them that they put some funds in the budget for us to start a team this year.”
With a palpable buzz in the crowd, the two teams tipped off.
North Reading jumped out to an early lead, but Reilly White got Triton on the board and Dimitri Ballou followed with two straight buckets. Fan-favorite Pedro DeSouza connected on a 3-pointer late in the half for the Vikings, and Justin Bishop gave good minutes on the defensive end.
But the Hornets were hitting all game.
Michael Pittore showcased his speed with a pair of steals that led to breakaway layups, and Lily Abenaim and Connor Pike each connected on jumpers to help the Hornets take a lead at halftime.
After the break, however, Jessica Sullivan decided to put Triton on her back.
Knowing her team needed to get going, Sullivan found her spot on the right elbow and couldn’t miss. She had 10 points in the second half alone, and at one point hit four straight jumpers to bring the Vikings all of the way back to tie the game. She had help from DeSouza who connected again from deep, and Ballou was a menace on the boards and came away with a handful of offensive rebounds which led to a couple of putback layups.
But Pittore was equally as clutch for North Reading, and a 3-pointer with just over a minute left helped to ice the game.
Still, the Vikings were able to walk away with a ton of positives to build on, as Tuesday marked the first of many home games to come. The Vikings will be at Beverly on Monday, and will end their season with home games against Danvers and Saugus,
“I think we’re the first team in the area to have it and just the second school in the Cape Ann League to have it, so it’s super exciting,” said Alberts. “We just want to give everyone at Triton an opportunity to wear the uniform and compete.”
On Tuesday, Triton’s Unified Basketball Team’s roster was: Pedro DeSouza, Jacob Kenney, Emerson Marengi, Jessica Sullivan, Emilia Joyce, Reily White, Justin Bishop, Luca Sanderson, Tyler Egan, Dimitri Bishop, Natalie Weiss, Jack Lindholm, Andrew Johnson, Griffin Dupuis, Sophia Chapman and Anthony Robertson.
