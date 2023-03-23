The winter weather finally seems to be drifting away, as we get ready to turn our attention to the spring sports season.
But while our 2022-23 Daily News winter All-Star teams are still coming out, celebrating the season that was, lets take a quick look at what could be coming up the next time our local teams step onto the court or lace up their skates to take the ice.
Here are four storylines — in no particular order — that I’m already looking forward to when the 2023-24 winter season eventually does arrive.
1. Newburyport Girls Hockey
There will of course be one big question to ask — and that will need answering — before next hockey season starts up: How will the Clippers replace Northeastern Hockey League MVP Teagan Wilson in net?
No easy task for sure.
But elsewhere, Newburyport has the feel of a team that could be mighty dangerous.
Sophomore Jenna Oliver (12g, 5a) had a breakout season this winter, and 2021-22 Daily News All-Star Olivia Wilson will still just be a sophomore. The Clippers should also see top scorers Maggie Fitzgerald, Emmerson Marengi, Abby Stauss, Lainey Pare and Sage Joyce be back, as well as standout defensemen Kayla Gibbs and Riley Freeman.
It’ll be an explosive team with a lot of chemistry, and one that can keep the program trending in a positive direction.
Last winter, the Clippers made the postseason as the No. 29 seed in Division 1 in just the program’s second year. Now this winter, they were back in the playoffs again as the No. 22 seed.
The arrow is pointing up.
2. New Division for Newburyport Boys Basketball?
It’s already been documented how special next season could be on the court for the Newburyport boys hoop team.
Yes, Adam Bovee and Henry Acton will be key losses. But the Clippers are set to return six of their top-eight scorers in Carson Gretz (12.7 ppg), Finn Brennan (11.8 ppg), Connor Spinney (11.2 ppg, 52 3s), Ben Corneau (6.1 ppg, 23 3s), Sam Craig (4.3 ppg) and Peter Osazuwa (3.3 ppg). Plus, knowing how well the program and basketball community has been built up in town over the past five-plus years, you just know there’s some JV guys eager to step in and make an impact next year.
The Clippers will have height, shooting and plenty of experience.
But could they be getting another bonus?
Early tea leaves are suggesting that Newburyport boys basketball could move down from Division 2 to Division 3 next winter, which would of course be a massive help in a quest to win a state title. Over the past two seasons under the new statewide playoff format, the Clippers have had great years in the CAL, won Kinney titles and yet have been in the Division 2 play-in game due to their “opponent rating” being low and hurting their power ranking.
Both times they’ve won those games, only to then lose to a top-5 seed in the First Round.
But keep that same success in the CAL, while carrying on with tough non-league opponents like in the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic, and it’ll be super intriguing to see just how high in Division 3 the Clippers could be ranked.
3. Georgetown Girls Basketball Final Four?
Again, following trends, it’s been a steady rise up for the Georgetown girls basketball team the past couple of years.
Last year, the Royals made it to the Division 5 Round of 16 as the No. 17 seed. and this winter, after earning a share of the program’s first CAL Baker title since 2012, the Royals earned the No. 5 seed and made it to the state quarterfinals.
Both times, they’ve lost to powerhouse Hoosac Valley.
But continuing that trend of going one step further to make it to the Final Four next year is definitely not out of the question.
Now, Daily News All-Stars Carena Ziokowski and Marley Morrison will be big losses when it comes to scoring, shooting an leadership. But the Royals have been one of the younger teams in the CAL the past two years, and will have plenty of talent returning next season in Neiylah Marcelin (10.0 ppg), Tyrah Marcelin (8.0 ppg), Katie Davies (6.3 ppg), Avery Upite, Ella Thompson and Bailey Pierson.
Plus, it can’t be understated how good of a job Tim Mahan did in his first year as the team’s coach.
Watch out for the Royals.
4. How Much Will Aylward Win?
Triton’s Douglas Aylward has already had a standout career.
The now three-time Daily News Wrestling All-Star was one of the top 160-pounders in the state as a sophomore, and this year his success as an 182-pound junior spoke volumes. He posted a 37-6 record, placed second at the NEC/CAL meet, but then went on to win both the Division 3 North Sectional and the Division 3 State championship.
He’s qualified for All-States the past two seasons, and has an overall record of 71-16 since his freshman year.
So what will come next?
Aylward will most assuredly be the top returning wrestler in the area next winter, so what can he accomplish? 40 wins? 50 wins? Another All-State appearance? A trip to New England’s?
All of it is on the table.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.