The Newburyport boys indoor track team has officially planted its flag back atop the mountain.
And after the winter the Clippers just had, it's only fitting that it ended the way it did.
The Clippers captured the MIAA Division 4 championship on Thursday night, marking the program's seventh state title and its first since winning six straight between 2011-16. Newburyport ran away from the field with 69 points, led by championship performances by Will Acquaviva, T.J. Carleo and the 4x800 relay team. The Clippers beat out Dracut (41 points), Austin Prep (30) and Pentucket (29) for the title.
"It's still setting in that we won," said senior quad-captain Sam Walker. "I was thinking during my race 'This is it, this is what we've been working for all season.' We have a tight-knit team that care a lot about what they do and know what they're doing out there. And our coaching staff is the same way. We have such a great coaching staff that get us prepared for every meet, and we've all gotten better during the year because of them.
"All of the pieces just fit together. Especially for the seniors, this was a perfect way to end our indoor season."
How dominant were the Clippers Thursday night, you ask?
While getting strong performances across the lineup, Newburyport performed particularly well in the mid-to-long distance events (1,000, Mile, 2-Mile, 4x800). Carleo won the title in the 1,000 (2:37.63) and Aimon Fadil was close behind in fourth (2:40.77), Walker placed second in the 2-mile (10:16.83) with Andrew Lasson in sixth (10:46.98), and Nathan Barry finished fourth in the mile (4:36.76) with Bradford Duchesne sixth (4:38.13). And to close it out, the 4x800 team of Barry, Fadil, Aidan Hoidal-Bui and Walker won in 8:27.57 to give the Clippers 44 points in just those four events alone.
Dracut finished second overall for the entire meet with 41 points.
"I'm so proud of them just for the focus they've had all year," said Newburyport coach Brian Moore. "They didn't have an indoor season last year. You know, a lot of these upper classmen could have just given up and moved on to something else. But they continued to work at it and have shown nothing but dedication to each other and the team since Day 1.
"The very first day of practice we set the goal to win it all. We have such range between hurdlers that were in the top-5, and of course our distance guys came right over from cross country season with Coach (Don) Hennigar and were terrific all year. We had all of the bases covered. And if everybody did their job, we knew we could do it."
Finishing with a state title also completed the perfect season sweep.
The Clippers were undefeated in the league and won the regular-season title, followed with a first-place finish at the Division 4 State Relays, came back to win the CAL Open and then capped it off with a D4 State Championship Thursday night.
"This was certainly something special to be a part of," said Walker. "The whole team contributed. I'm just really proud to be on a team like this. All of the guys and girls on the team are so hard-working and so genuine and care about what they do.
"Like I said, I couldn't have asked for a better way to end my senior year."
Pentucket girls standout Emily Rubio also won two individual titles, taking first in the long jump (17-6 3/4) and high jump (5-4) while her sister, Phoebe, won herself a state title in the 1,000 (3:07.25). Newburyport's Devin Stroope and Pentucket's Alex Bishop won championships in the girls 300-meter dash (42.87) and boys high jump (6-5) as well.
The Pentucket girls finished fourth with 42 points and Newburyport finished fifth with 37. Holliston won the girls Division 4 title (66 points), followed by Wilmington in second (50) and Medfield in third (45).
In the sprints, Acquaviva won the 300 (36.10), and in the 55 hurdles Ean Hynes took second (8.08) with Evan Armano sixth (8.32). Grayson Fowler placed fifth in the high jump (5-10) for the Clippers.
The Pentucket boys finished 1-2 in the boys high jump, with Bishop taking the title (6-5) and Frank Majewski placing second (6-0). Bishop also placed third in the 55 hurdles (8.13) and the 4x400 relay team of Yanni Kakouris, Bishop, Stratton Seymour and Will Roberts finished fourth (3:37.84).
In addition to Stroope's win in the 300, Abby Kelly placed second in the 2-mile (11:49.54) for the Clippers, Hailey LaRosa fourth in the mile (5:24.17), Blake Parker seventh (1:44.69) and Annabel Murray eighth (1:46.14) in the 600. The 4x400 relay team of Annie Shay, Parker, Elizabeth Downs and Stroope took second and qualified for Nationals with their time (4:13.32), and the 4x800 team took sixth (10:39.52).
"This was a great showing for the girls as well," said Moore. "Considering we only have one senior on the team, they've done a fantastic job of improving all year and they put together some great performances on a big stage. I think of someone like Abby Kelly, whose best in the 2-mile was 12:05 before today and she goes out and smashes that mark (11:59.54)."
For the Pentucket girls, Sage Smith placed seventh in the 55-meter dash (7.61), Delaney Meagher tied for seventh in the high jump (4-10), the 4x800 relay placed fifth (10:39.18) and the 4x200 relay sixth (1:51.66).
The top-3 finishers in each event qualified for next week's All-State Meet.
**Story helped contributed by Mac Cerullo.
Division 4 State Meet (Boys)
Team Scores (33 teams scored): 1. Newburyport 69, 2. Dracut 41, 3. Austin Prep 30, 4. Pentucket 29, 5. Pembroke 24
Area placers:
55 meter dash: 2. Ean Hynes (N) 8.08, 3. Alex Bishop (P) 8.13, 6. Evan Armano (N) 8.32; 300: 1. Will Acquaviva (N) 36.10; 1,000: 1. T.J. Carleo (N) 2:37.63, 4. Aimon Fadil (N) 2:40.77; Mile: 4. Nathan Barry (N) 4:36.76, 6. Bradford Duchesne (N) 4:38.13; 2-Mile: 2. Sam Walker (N) 10:16.83, 6. Andrew Lasson (N) 10:46.76; 4x400: 4. Pentucket (Yanni Kakouris, Bishop, Stratton Seymour, Will Roberts) 3:37.84; 4x800: 1. Newburyport (Barry, Fadil, Aidan Hoidal-Bui, Walker) 8:27.57 HJ: 1. Bishop (P) 6-5, 2. Frank Majewski (P) 6-0, 5. Grayson Fowler (N) 5-10;
Division 4 State Meet (Girls)
Team scores (31 teams scored): 1. Holliston 66, 2. Wilmington 50, 3. Medfield 45, 4. Pentucket 42, 5. Newburyport 37
Area placers:
55 meter dash: 7. Sage Smith (P) 7.61; 300: 1. Devin Stroope (N) 42.87; 600: 7. Blake Parker (N) 1:44.69, 8. Annabel Murray (N) 1:46.14; 1,000: 1. Phoebe Rubio (P) 3:07.25; Mile: 4. Hailey LaRosa (N) 5:24.17; 2-Mile: 2. Abby Kelly (N) 11:49.54; 4x200: 3. Pentucket (Sydney Trout, Reese Gallant, Smith, Emily Rubio) 1:50.36; 4x400: 2. Newburyport (Annie Shay, Parker, Elizabeth Downs, Stroope) 4:13.32; 4x800: 5. Pentucket (Lia Alsup, Ella Edic, Libby Murphy, P. Rubio) 10:39.18, 6. Newburyport (Annabel Murray, Violet Moore, Bristol Banovic, LaRosa) 10:39.52; HJ: 1. E. Rubio (P) 5-4, 7. Delaney Meagher (P) 4-10; LJ: 1. E. Rubio (P) 17-6.75;
