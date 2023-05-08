If you pick one person at random on the Georgetown softball team to give you a ride home after practice, there’s a 95% chance you’ll be walking home.
“Our running joke is that half of these girls couldn’t even get into a PG-13 movie on their own,” laughed coach Jay Santomassino.
But they can sure play some softball!
Through 10 games this spring, Georgetown (5-5) has already matched its win total from a season ago, and is second in the CAL Baker standings having beaten everyone in its division except for — of course — powerhouse Amesbury. What more, the Royals came in as the No. 2-ranked team in Division 5 in the latest MIAA power poll, and should be viewed as a legitimate team to watch out for when the state tournaments start up in a few weeks.
And just listen to this roster.
You have the lone senior in captain Zoey Halmen, and the only other player on the team who could possible have her driver’s license is junior Ava Ruggeiro. But after that, the roster is rounded out with seven freshman, two eighth-graders and a seventh-grader in Halmen’s younger sister, Madilyn.
That youth, however, is a constant story with the program.
“They’re a really young group but they’re great kids who are working hard,” said Santomassino. “I mean, we were really young last year, and I thought I was going to have a couple more seniors coming into this year. But they’re just fighting really hard, and there’s some legitimate talent on the team.”
He’s right.
Again, besides Amesbury, the Royals have crushed the other four members of the Baker Division (Manchester-Essex, Rockport, Ipswich, Hamilton-Wenham) this spring by a combined score of 61-6. The Royals are currently on a two-game losing “skid,” but held the Red Hawks to just nine runs (1 of only 4 teams to do so), and had one error-filled inning against Newburyport that fueled an 18-6 setback. When you look at runs scored, the Royals are hanging right there with the tops of the entire CAL at a respectable 8.6 per game.
Then you could look even more macro.
Despite its .500 record, the MIAA currently still has Georgetown rated as the second-best team in all of Division 5. For that, look no further than the Royals’ “opponent rating” of 2.3639, which is by far the highest in the entire Division until you get down to — wait for it — another CAL team in Rockport (1.5316).
“I mean, playing teams like Newburyport, Triton, Pentucket, North Reading, Amesbury, the CAL is just loaded again this year,” said Santomassino. “We’re definitely playing up and playing tough competition basically every time out, but these girls are getting a lot better because of it.”
And to reiterate, the talent is legitimately real.
If you saw the first edition of the Daily News Softball Stats that came out on Wednesday, then you saw Georgetown’s Talya Mariani and Elizabeth Barbarick sitting atop the area lead for average — and home runs.
Now what if I told you they were both eighth-graders?
Yup, it’s true!
And after a 3-for-3 day from Barbarick and a 3-for-4 day from Mariani against Newburyport on Friday, the pair are batting a truly ridiculous .667 (20-for-30) and .679 (19-for-28), respectively. Then you have freshmen Ava Fair (.458) and Gillien Figueroa (.333) who are both batting well over .300, as well as another freshman in Maddie Grant who can hit the ball (.458), and is in her second year of being the team’s starting pitcher and has 60 strikeouts in 50.0 innings pitched.
Okay, okay, I can hear you all now: “Kyle, they’re just stat-padding against the bottom of the league, and the coach is being generous with the hit vs. error designation.”
Again, not true.
Barbarick in particular could very well be the most exciting eighth-grade prospect to come through the area in quite some time. Besides her impressive batting average, she’s also leading the area with five home runs and was inches away from her sixth against the Clippers on Friday. These are all out-of-the-park homers, too, we’re not talking about some ultra-speed lefty who’s slap-hitting her way to an historic average.
She crushed two homers against Amesbury ace Izzy Levasseur a few weeks ago, and nearly went deep against Newburyport’s Emily Meleedy on Friday while all three of her hits were line-drive rockets off the bat. Which, of course, is not to disparage both of those pitchers.
More so to highlight that Barbarick is producing some serious pop against two Daily News All-Stars — and really all of the best competition around the CAL.
“It’s no fluke with either of them,” said Santomassino. “People see those numbers and they immediately disregard it as being fake or inflated. But it’s really not. They’re just two great players who know how to hit the ball. We’re really excited for the future for all of our girls.”
With what they’ve done so far this spring, there’s good reason to be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.