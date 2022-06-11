GEORGETOWN -- Phil Desilets saw this coming years ago.
When the longtime skipper took over as Georgetown coach in 2015, he quickly got involved with the youth program and one-by-one met many of the players on the current roster. He immediately saw the talent at a young age, and knew if those players stuck with the game, they could come together to grow into something great as high schoolers.
And shoot, it must feel good to be proven right.
Saturday afternoon, sophomore ace Carter Lucido led like he has all season. The lefty tossed a complete-game shutout with seven strikeouts, and fellow sophomore Jake Gilbo had an RBI-single in the fifth to lift No. 2 Georgetown to a 1-0 win over No. 7 Bourne in the Division 5 quarterfinals. The Royals (13-10) will now play the winner of No. 3 Mount Greylock and No. 11 Douglas in next week's semis.
"I'm so proud of these guys," said Desilets. "I've been very fortunate to know most of them for a very long time now. I first met a lot of them in the youth league, and I knew something like this was going to happen years ago. I just had to make them believe that it was possible themselves."
And he's not lying about that lack of belief.
After the game, Lucido was asked point blank if at the beginning of the year he saw this team making a state semifinal.
"I hate to say it but I didn't believe we'd be at this point," he said. "We've just come such a long way as a team. I love this team and it's crazy that we're here."
Well, Lucido is certainly a large reason why the Royals have made it this far.
The team's bonafide ace, he came into the game with a 5-1 record and 1.74 ERA. He hadn't proved to be too much of a strikeout pitcher with only 33 Ks in 48.1 innings pitched, but was lights out with seven Saturday afternoon. He cruised through the first five innings without any trouble, but allowed a single to Bourne's leadoff hitter in the sixth. Trailing 1-0, the Canalmen (15-8) got aggressive and tried to steal, but Georgetown catcher Jake Gilstein gunned down the runner at second. Bourne's next batter doubled, but a groundout and strikeout ended the frame.
"He's been nails all year for us," said Desilets. "He just figures out how to keep us in games, and it seems like the entire team plays better when they know their ace is on the mound."
Georgetown got its one run in the fifth inning when Zach Gilmore reached on an error followed by a one-out single from Nate Giguere. Gilstein drew a walk to load the bases, and Gilbo stepped in and chopped a single that saw its way through the hole between shortstop and third. The Royals couldn't plate any more runs for some insurance, but luckily they didn't need to.
Lucido of course came back out for the seventh, but after a one-out single followed by a walk, Bourne was in business. Desilets came out of the dugout for a quick chat with his pitcher, and after two straight popouts -- the final one going to Gilstein behind the plate -- the Royals were able to celebrate a quarterfinal victory on their home turf.
"He told me to just believe in what I was doing and don't try to change anything," said Lucido. "I walked that guy at the end there and I was stressing a little bit, but Coach told me to stay within myself and do my thing, and that's what I did."
There's that word again: belief.
At this point, there's not a soul in that Royal Blue program that doesn't believe they can't bring home a state championship.
Georgetown 1, Bourne/Upper Cape 0
Division 5 Quarterfinals
Georgetown (1): Gilbo cf 3-0-2, C. Lucido p 3-0-1, Encarnacion pr 0-0-0, Girouard 3b 3-0-0, J. Lucido ss 2-0-0, Ruth rf 3-0-0, Thompson lf 0-0-0, Gioia ph/lf 2-0-1, Z. Gilmore 1b 3-1-0, Giguere 2b 2-0-1, Gilstein c 1-0-0. Totals 22-1-5
RBI: Gilbo
WP: C. Lucido;
Bourne/Upper Cape (15-8): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Georgetown (13-10): 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1
