By all accounts, Jack Lucido was having the game of his life on the court.
But, as the Georgetown senior jogged back to his bench at the end of regulation during Friday's game against Amesbury, there was no one in the building whose heart was lower in their chest than his. With his Royals trying to ice away a massive win over one of the CAL's best teams, Lucido -- who finished with a career-high 28 points -- missed four straight free throws in the closing minute that kept Amesbury alive.
And, naturally, with six seconds left, Amesbury star Cam Keliher drove to the basket and willed in a shot to tie the game at 57-57.
But thankfully, as the clock operator put five minutes back on the clock to signal the start of overtime, Lucido knew there was still plenty of chances to make amends.
"It was definitely challenging, bouncing back from that," said Lucido. "But I definitely think I've improved the mental aspect of my game. I've been talking with (Georgetown) coach (Josh) Keilty a lot and he's really helped me with that. I knew I just had to forget about those misses and keep playing."
And to his credit, Lucido was nails in OT. He started the extra frame by drilling his seventh 3 of the game, and ended it by swishing two free throws that essentially clinched Georgetown's thrilling 66-64 win over Amesbury Friday night in front of a raucous hometown crowd. His free throws put the Royals up five with less than 10 seconds left, and a Matt Welch 3 came basically at the buzzer and did not allow any time for Amesbury to prolong the game.
From potential goat -- and not the Tom Brady kind -- to Royal hero, Lucido put together one heck of a gritty performance.
"I think Amesbury is the most physical team in the league," said Keilty. "They're always really close games, and it's always going to come down to who is tougher in the end. Obviously, Jack was huge for us. He just had a great game and really kept us in it early on."
Amesbury (8-5) jumped out to a 17-9 lead after the first quarter before Lucido, who shot 9-of-15 from the field, hit four of his 3s in the second to keep the Royals in it. Those baskets were especially huge as Georgetown top scorer Harrison Lien (15.7 ppg) was held to just two points in the first half.
But, with Amesbury up 31-25 at the break, Lien started cooking.
He dropped 11 of his eventual 20 total points in the third quarter, helping Georgetown (9-4) build a 43-38 lead heading into the fourth.
"We won the game on the defensive end honestly," said Lucido. "It was a huge game for us, we were talking about it and preparing for it all week. It was awesome to go out there and get such a huge win tonight."
The Royals stretched the lead to as much as nine (54-45) in the fourth before Keliher, Welch and Max Lapointe got going. Helped by 17 offensive boards for the game, Keliher scored 9 of his 16 points in the final quarter, which of course included the game-tying bucket in the closing seconds. Welch led Amesbury with a season-high 25 points, while Lapointe added 11.
However, credit has to be given to Georgetown's Matt Torgerson.
The senior didn't score, but took on the challenge of guarding Keliher and limited him to five points below his season average.
"I knew he was one of the most difficult player to guard in the league," said Torgerson. "I usually guard the other team's top scorer. I honestly really love to play defense and to be competitive. The trust my teammates have in me is insane, so when I come in to a game saying I want to guard their best player, they believe in me to get it done."
With the win, Georgetown swaps with Amesbury for second place in the CAL Baker, trailing only Manchester-Essex (10-1).
"This was one of the most imporant games we've played all year," said Torgerson. "We played like a family tonight."
Georgetown 66, Amesbury 64
Amesbury (63): Keliher 7-0-16, Heidt 2-0-5, Welch 10-2-25, Hallinan 1-0-2, Lapointe 5-1-11, Marden 1-0-2, Collins 1-0-3. Totals 27-2-64
Georgetown (66): Lien 8-3-20, Lyon 5-3-13, J. Lucido 9-3-28, Torgerson 0-0-0, Walsh 2-0-5, Alcantara 0-0-0, Davies 0-0-0, C. Lucido 0-0-0. Totals 24-9-66
3-pointers: G — J. Lucido 7, Lien, Walsh; A — Keliher 2, Welch 2, Collins
Amesbury (8-5): 17 14 7 19 7 — 64
Georgetown (9-4): 9 16 18 14 9 — 66
