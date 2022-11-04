AMESBURY -- In due time, maybe in a couple of years or so, probably not much will be remembered about the X's and O's of Amesbury's 24-6 win over Boston Latin Academy in the first round of the Division 7 playoffs Friday night.
Perhaps, if Amesbury goes on to make a Super Bowl run, it will stay engrained as the first obstacle the team had to hurdle on its way to glory.
But something did happen Friday night that will stay forever in Amesbury lore.
During halftime, the program unveiled the newest banner that will hang proudly just beyond the left endzone at Landry Memorial Stadium. Donated by the Class of 2020, the banner commemorates the life of former Amesbury star Troy Marden (AHS '19), who tragically died in a snowmobile accident in 2019. All benefits from the game went to the Troy Martin Foundation, as for a night the entire Amesbury community came together to celebrate a beloved teammate, friend, brother and son.
And Troy's little bro, Nick, had himself a night.
Now a senior on the team, Nick Marden led the way with 87 rushing yards on just 7 carries and two touchdowns. He also helped to lead a stellar defensive effort for No. 4-seeded Amesbury (7-1), and was in on the 4th-down, goal-line stuff in the fourth quarter that basically clinched the victory.
Because on this night in particular, of course he did.
"It was a great night," said Marden. "We all really wanted to do something for him in the stadium, so it's great to have that up there now. That's what this was all about, I didn't really care about the game. Getting the touchdowns and the win was just the sugar on top."
After receiving the opening kickoff, it only took four plays for Luke Arsenault to break off a 62-yard touchdown up the middle. Marden took care of the conversion, and later in the quarter scored the first of his two TDs on a 12-yard rush after it was set up by a Drew Scialdone interception. Defensive linemen Damien Capone, Andrew Baker, Christian McGarry and Brady Nash, as well as linebackers Will Arsenault and Aiden Donovan, didn't give No. 14 Latin Academy (6-3) much room to breath all night.
And after another stop on defense, Marden broke off a nice 48-yard to set himself up for a 2-yard touchdown on the next play to put Amesbury up 24-0 early in the second quarter.
"(Nick's) a guy that does the right thing all of the time," said Amesbury coach Colin McQueen. "We talk a lot about his older brother, because he really was the epitome of everything we want Amesbury football to be. I was looking back at some words I said about him when he earned a team award for us when he was a senior, and that was what I said and it rings true. That's why we talk about him every week, and that's why we want to honor him the way we do.
"But I'm just incredibly proud of the way Nick has forged ahead and walked his own path. He's a heck of a football player, man. I mean, you see it when the ball's in his hands it's special, and on the defensive side of the ball he makes plays. And he's got that wry smile that we love, you know, he's got the attitude in him, and he's fun to coach."
The Dragons scored with nine seconds left to make it 24-6 at halftime, and went on two long drives in the second half. But the first one ended on an incomplete pass on 4th down, and the second (a 20-play, 72-yard drive) ended at the Amesbury 3 with 7:30 left.
Led by Marden, Henry O'Neill and Michael Sanchez, Amesbury was able to run out the rest of the clock.
Up next, Amesbury will host No. 5 Millbury in the quarterfinals on Friday. Millbury beat No. 12 Northbridge, 49-7, in its first round game.
"We came in here working really hard all week, we had a good week of practice, so we knew we had a good chance coming into this game," said Marden. "After last year, going out in the second round, it's very important this year to move past that."
Amesbury 24, Boston Latin 6
Boston Latin (6-3): 0 6 0 0 — 6
Amesbury (7-1): 16 8 0 0 — 24
First Quarter
A — Luke Arsenault 62 run (Nick Marden run), 10:22
A — Marden 12 run (Arsenault run), 2:49
Second Quarter
A — Marden 2 run (Arsenault run), 9:17
LA — Harrison Fitzgerald 24 pass from Jack Shapiro (pass failed), :09
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: AMESBURY (28-232): Nick Marden 7-87, Luke Arsenault 8-77, Henry O'Neill 6-39, Michael Sanchez 6-34, Drew Scialdone 1-(-5)
PASSING: A — L. Arsenault 1-1-0, 20, D. Scialdone 0-1-0, 0
RECEIVING: A — O'Neill 1-20
