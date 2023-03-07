When the Georgetown girls basketball team won its Division 5 playoff opener over Upper Cape Cod last Thursday, the "celebration" on the court afterward was more subdued than you would expect. Not that the No. 5-seeded Royals weren't happy with winning and advancing in the tournament, of course, it was more of just a business-like approach to the postgame festivities.
It was a result the team expected to earn.
But the party was a tad different after Tuesday night's Round of 16 affair.
Georgetown was ecstatic after cruising past No. 12 Quaboag, 53-30, and it wasn't just because the program had advanced to the Division 5 Quarterfinals to make it a round further this year than it did last. No, the reason why the Royals celebrated so much harder after this particular victory, was because they did it by playing their brand of basketball to the best of their ability.
"They set really high expectations for themselves, and tonight was special," said Georgetown coach Tim Mahan. "It wasn't just winning, it was winning how they wanted to. The were playing with energy, everyone touched the ball and contributed, it was awesome. For me, that's when you love your team the most. When everything you've worked on since November comes to fruition, and you see the best versions of themselves go out and compete and have fun on the court."
The short version to that opening five paragraphs: Georgetown (14-8) is starting to play its best basketball at the perfect time.
The Royals led 19-12 after a fast-paced first, then proceeded to hold Quaboag (15-7) to just 6 points in each of the next three quarters. Carena Ziolkowski was lights out from beyond the arc with five 3s and a game-high 20 points, and the Royals got great contributions both offensively and defensively from Neiylah Marcelin (13 pts), Katie Davies (8 pts, 10 rebs), Marley Morrison (6 pts), Ella Thompson, Meghan Loewen and Tyrah Marcelin.
"That first quarter was about as well as we've played all year," said Mahan. "The seniors were amazing, just setting the tone and really dominating physically. We had 19 steals tonight to only 9 turnovers, so we really controlled the game from start to finish. Marley Morrison started us off well, and then Carena found her spark again with five 3s, the Marcelin sisters made some great passes and were excellent. It was just all-around a terrific performance from everyone."
Georgetown will now face a familiar foe in No. 4 Hoosac Valley in the quarterfinals at a time and date yet to be announced. A year ago, Hoosac knocked out the Royals in the Round of 16 before ending its season as the state runner-up.
"That's sort of been the team we've been watching all season," said Mahan. "Our power rankings have been similar all year, and the team definitely wanted another shot to play them. We're definitely looking forward to it."
Georgetown 53, Quaboag 30
Division 5 Round of 16
Georgetown (53): Bailey Pierson 0-0-0, Tyrah Marcelin 1-0-2, Liv Hughes 0-0-0, Alyssa Ziolkowski 0-0-0, Meghan Loewen 0-0-0, Marley Morrison 3-0-6, Talya Mariani 0-0-0, Ella Thompson 2-0-4, Carena Ziolkowski 7-1-20, Katie Davies 3-2-8, Avery Upite 0-0-0, Charlotte Kane 0-0-0, Neiylah Marcelin 5-3-13, Chloe Morrison 0-0-0. Totals 21-6-53
3-pointers: Ziolkowski 5
Records: Quaboag Regional 15-7, Georgetown 14-8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.