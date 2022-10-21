Last season, Triton’s Cole Piaseczynski finished with two touchdowns — one of which was an interception he took to the house against Lynnfield to cap an emotional victory to clinch a playoff berth.
“It was really big for the team – the whole program – to be able to make the playoffs,” reflected Piaseczynski. “We played really well as a team that game. Our defense played really well at the end on the goal line. Our coaches did a very good job preparing us.”
The feeling was mutual, according to fellow senior running back and linebacker Nathan Miller.
“After the Lynnfield game I was ecstatic,” said Miller. “I remembered the year before, they had beaten us and they had posted up in front of our scoreboard and stuff like that… it felt so good to beat those guys.”
After consistent play his sophomore year – starting at strong safety and getting a healthy snap share on offense – this fall Piaseczynski has emerged as a two-dimensional Cape Ann League star. Through six games, his 12 total touchdowns leads the Daily News area, as does his 439 receiving yards. and in true dual-threat fashion, he also currently sits fourth in the Daily News area with a team-high 277 rushing yards on 69 carries (4.0 per tote).
After months of offseason work, Piaseczynski’s breakout season started late in the summer when he was named the lone junior captain among four senior teammates.
“I love representing the team,” Piaseczynski said. “It’s good for a lot of the younger guys to look up to someone.”
His work hasn’t gone unnoticed by his coach.
“I mean, the kid stands out,” said Triton head coach Eric Burgos. “Not just by his play, but by his demeanor, how he carries himself, how he approaches his own personal health, how he approaches his game. If we all emulated what he does, then that’s exactly the program I envision.”
Beginning this season with games against Randolph and Shawsheen, Piaseczynski had already doubled his touchdown total from the season prior.
A week later, with a healthy fall crowd in the home opener against Newburyport, Piaseczynski again came through. He scored all three touchdowns for the Vikings, whose 22-14 defeat of Newburyport marked the school’s first “Border Battle” victory in eight years.
“It was a big deal for the program. We put a lot of time into the preparation. It paid off in a big way,” said Piaseczynski.
Added Burgos: “It was cool to get the monkey off the program’s back. Having been a part of three of these games, I was just tired of getting beat. When you lose that game it’s a different feeling, it’s not an average loss, you know?”
After another three-touchdown performance in a narrow loss to Amesbury, a forgettable defeat to North Reading and a 40-10 win over Ipswich, the Vikings now find themselves 3-3 on the season. But for Piaseczynski, there is no use dwelling on the past.
“We just need to believe in ourselves,” said Piaseczynski. “We have the skill and the coaching to beat really anyone in the area. We were able to showcase that against Ipswich. We just have to keep rolling so we can get into the playoffs hot.”
Speaking on the mindset of the team, Burgos added: “Mindset right now is playoff football. Based on the position we put ourselves in, unfortunately our playoffs started last week against Ipswich. Every game is a must-win game for us, we have to work hard to dictate our outcomes. A big goal for the program is not only to make the playoffs, but to host a playoff game.”
Piaseczynski will undoubtedly be a big part of that plan
“As a player he is very dynamic,” Burgos said. “We call him our Swiss Army knife. He can do a little bit in the slot as a wide receiver, and also as a tailback carrying the ball.”
Off the field, Piaseczynski has made positive impressions with those around him as well.
“Very sociable,” Burgos said when asked about Piaseczynski off the field. “Just a very smart dude. He just cares (and) is just a class act, really. Does all the little things right.”
His teammates notice his hard work, too.
“I think Cole is a fantastic leader off the field,” Miller said.
“I think that Coach’s decision of making him the token junior captain was a very good move. He’s always stepping up when people won’t. He’s telling people to focus up all the time, he’s making sure people aren’t messing around and he’s really on top of his stuff.”
Academically, Piaseczynski holds himself to high standards. For September, he was awarded the MIAA Student Athlete of the Month.
He is taking two AP classes, and he embraces the challenges that can come with sacrificing leisure time to make sure his work gets done.
“It comes down to prioritizing those things over fun, leisure activities,” said Piaseczynski. “School is important going forward in my life so I can be successful in the future.”
But for now, Piaseczynski is simply looking to add to what has already been a stellar junior season, and help lead his team to postseason success.
“We should make a nice run towards the end of the year,” Piaseczynski said. “A lot of guys worked really hard this year, especially during the summer, and I think that work is going to pay off.”
