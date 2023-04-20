NEWBURYPORT — No matter how the game may play out on any given day, in any given year, you can bet that Newburyport will always take every win it can get over rival Amesbury.
“Every win against Amesbury is a big win,” said senior Will Walsh.
So while it certainly wasn’t the prettiest baseball being displayed at large at Pettingell Park Thursday afternoon, Newburyport will absolutely walk away from an 8-6 win over the Redhawks with a smile on its face. Plus, the very end to what ended up being the Clippers’ fifth victory in a row was a highlight worthy of replay.
Amesbury (1-4) started the top of seventh with a single to right from junior Drew Scialdone, who ended up going 3-for-4 on the day with two doubles — one of which appeared to be a home run — and a pair of RBI. Power-hitting catcher Will Arsenault then stepped up to the plate, and launched a rocket to right-center that looked to be certain trouble off the bat.
But that’s when Walsh got on his horse.
The senior sprinted back and to his right, and at the last second leaped up to snag the ball out of mid-air and rob Arsenault of probably an RBI-triple. More importantly, though, it was the first out of the inning, and if the ball had dropped and turned into an RBI-triple, the Redhawks would have had the tying run on third base with no outs.
“That ball was crushed,” said Walsh. “I was running back to get it on the bounce, because at first I didn’t think I was going to catch it in the air. But it died hard, and I don’t remember if I jumped at all, but I just went up and got it.”
Two batters later, junior Brayden Johnson got a lazy flyout to left field to clinch the rivalry win for Newburyport (5-1). Johnson came on in the top of the sixth in relief of starter Owen Tahnk, and the lefty tossed two clean innings allowing just one hit to get the save.
It was a high-leverage spot, but Johnson didn’t blink once over two innings.
“He’s huge,” said Walsh of Johnson. “It was such a good change-up of speed, too, to see Tahnk for five innings and then to see a little pipsqueak come in throwing 72 (mph). I love it! It keeps people off-balance, and day in and day out he comes in and does great work for us.”
But for a while on Thursday, Newburyport couldn’t have imagined it would be in such a close game late.
The Clippers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when a Max Puleo sacrifice fly scored Jack Sullivan, then plated six in the bottom of the third thanks in large part to four Amesbury errors during the frame. Puleo had an RBI-double and Tahnk helped his own cause with a two-run triple during the inning, but mostly it was miscues by the Redhawks that allowed the lead to build up to 7-1.
“That’s been the season, we’ve had one or two bad innings each game with too many errors,” said Amesbury coach Joel Bierley. “We fight back, but we’re too good of a team to be giving away outs like that. We haven’t been able to catch a break either.”
But Amesbury didn’t quit, and the Clippers helped their opponent out with a similarly sloppy inning.
Tahnk, a Harvard commit, cruised through the first four innings, striking out seven while allowing just one run when Aiden Fortier doubled and scored on a wild pitch in the third. In the fifth, however, Hunter Belisle led the Redhawks off with a double, and the floodgates opened from there. Tahnk would hit three batters, the Clippers would commit two errors and the only other hit of the inning was a two-run double by Scialdone. Other than that, it was errors and wild pitches that plated five runs in the inning and made it a 7-6 game.
All told for the entire game, Amesbury scored six runs on just five hits.
Even worse, Newburyport scored eight runs on only five hits.
“I feel like we turned a game that we were in control of, to the game that it became,” said Newburyport coach Mark Rows. “It was our own doing. Don’t get me wrong, Amesbury kept putting good at-bats together. But I think we had three hit batters in the inning, we made at least two or three errors, and it just wasn’t acceptable to get to what we want to accomplish. Fortunately, we were able to extend the lead again, and Brayden came in and does what Brayden does to put a seal on it.”
Indeed, the Clippers wasted no time getting some cushion when Charlie Forrest singled home Walsh in the bottom of the fifth to make it 8-6.
Johnson then entered in the top of the sixth, and shut the door the rest of the way to pick up the save.
Newburyport 8, Amesbury 6
Amesbury (6): Luke Arsenault p 3-1-0, Drew Scialdone cf 4-1-3, Will Arsenault c 2-1-0, Trevor Kimball lf/p 3-0-0, Tyler Bartniski 1b 4-0-0, Hunter Belisle 3b 3-1-1, Josh Roberts 2b 3-0-0, Matt Anderson rf 3-0-0, Aiden Fortier ss 2-2-1. Totals 27-6-5
Newburyport (8): Jack Sullivan ss 2-2-0, Steve Lawton cf 4-1-1, Max Puleo dh 2-1-1, Connor Stick 2b 4-1-0, Owen Tahnk p/1b 2-0-2, Aidan Gracey pr 0-1-0, Ben Cook c 3-0-0, Jackson DeVivo pr 0-0-0, Will Walsh rf 2-2-0, Parker Cowles 3b 2-0-0, Charlie Forrest 1b 2-0-1, Eli Suchecki lf 0-0-0, Brayden Johnson p 0-0-0. Totals 23-8-5
RBI: N — Puleo 2, Tahnk 2, Walsh, Forrest, Sullivan; A — Scialdone 2
WP: Tahnk; LP: Arsenault; S: Johnson
Amesbury (1-4): 0 0 1 0 5 0 0 — 6
Newburyport (5-1): 1 0 6 0 1 0 0 — 8
