GEORGETOWN — It was best-on-best at Bean Park Thursday afternoon in Georgetown.
The host Royals, who entered in first place in the CAL Baker standings, sent senior captain and ace Zach Gilmore to the hill. The lefty entered the game with a 5-0 record and a microscopic 0.44 ERA, having struck out 39 batters over 31.2 innings pitch.
On the other side, Triton countered with its own senior captain in ace Griffin Dupuis. The right-hander came in holding a pair of wins and a 1.85 ERA for the Vikings, averaging a strikeout an inning this spring with 22 Ks over 22.2 completed innings pitched.
Unstoppable force, meet immovable object.
Luckily, for fans of local baseball in general, the anticipated pitcher’s duel more than lived up to the hype. In the end, however, it was Dupuis who had the better day, going the distance while scattering five hits and punching out eight to lead Triton to a massive, 2-1, win over Georgetown.
“He was very efficient today, he hasn’t been that efficient all year,” said Triton coach Kyle Priest on his starter. “He came out and challenged guys early, and our defense stepped up and played well behind him. We’re trending in the right direction defensively, so mix strikes with good defense and you’re going to get good results.”
Triton (8-3) did all of its damage in the third inning.
After a leadoff groundout, the Vikings strung together four straight singles starting with Cole Piaseczynski. Three batters later, with the bases loaded, senior Tyler Egan ripped a single to left that plated Piaseczynski and Connor Rumph, and ultimately gave Dupuis all the run support he would need.
But besides that one frame, Gilmore was just as strong.
Like Georgetown (8-2), Triton only had five hits on the day, and four of them came during the third inning. Gilmore basically cruised through the other six, tossing a complete game with the two earned runs, three strikeouts and only two walks.
“They started hitting his fastball and we adjusted one batter too late,” said Georgetown coach Phil Desilets. “But after that he kept them off balance. It was just a well-played, well-pitched game by both teams. They were one hit better than us today, and you just have to tip your cap to Griff, he got us today.”
The Royals found their one run in the fifth.
Cam Willis (1-for-2), led off by drawing a walk, and was sacrificed over to second by Jake Thompson. A groundout put Willis on third with two outs, and that’s when catcher Jake Gilstein stepped in and hit a seeing-eye single up the middle that scored his team’s lone run.
But that would be all Dupuis would surrender.
He worked around a one-out single in the sixth with a groudout and a flyout, then got a flyout and a strikeout after another one-out single in the seventh to end the game. That’s now four wins in a row for the Vikings, with one coming against a previously-undefeated Masconomet team, another over archrival — and CAL Kinney-leading — Newburyport, and now over the CAL-Baker-leading Royals.
“That makes three straight wins against really good teams,” said Priest. “You know, Georgetown is well-coached, they’re good, they’re kids play right, they play hard, so it was just a good win.”
While still a setback, the loss doesn’t change the strong season Georgetown is having.
The Royals are a loud, passionate bunch in the dugout, and certainly show their love for the game on the field. But that confidence is well earned after last year’s epic run to the Division 5 state semifinals. The Royals have played and will unfortunately be without expected junior ace Carter Lucido due to a season-ending injury suffered during football, but still came in at No. 3 in the latest MIAA Division 5 poll and have all the talent to make a return trip to — hopefully — a state title game this year.
“It’s a loose group,” said Desilets. “You’re playing baseball, if you’re not having fun something’s not right. So it’s a good group, it’s a tight group, and they’ve been together for a long time now. We talked about getting that valuable experience of playing in big playoff games last year, but also that last taste of getting so close and coming up short. So guys are hungry to get back there.”
Triton 2, Georgetown 1
Triton (2): Cole Piaseczynski rf 4-1-1, Connor Rumph ss 3-1-1, Andrew Johnson c 3-0-1, Tyler Egan 1b 3-0-1, Griffin Dupuis p 3-0-0, Jack Lindholm cf 2-0-0, Josh Penney 3b 3-0-1, Gavin Fraser 2b 3-0-0, Jakob Lennon lf 2-0-0. Totals 26-2-5
Georgetown (1): Jake Gilbo cf 3-0-0, Ty Gilmore ss 3-0-0, Ethan Lee 3-0-2, Cam Harris cr 0-0-0, Jason Gioia lf 3-0-0, Hayden Ruth rf 3-0-0, Cam Willis 2b 2-1-1, Jake Thompson 3b 3-0-1, Zach Gilmore p 3-0-0, Jake Gilstein c 3-0-1, Elijah Ryan 1b 0-0-0. Totals 26-1-5
RBI: T — Egan 2; G — Gilstein
WP: Dupuis (7 IP, 1 ER, 8 Ks); LP: Z. Gilmore (7 IP, 2 ER, 3 Ks)
Triton (8-3): 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2
Georgetown (8-2): 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1
