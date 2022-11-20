LYNN — There’s just too many magical moments to count when talking about the entirety Newburyport boys soccer’s undefeated season, capped with a Division 3 state title — the program’s first ever — Saturday night at Lynn’s Manning Field.
You don’t go a perfect 23-0-0 by accident.
But lets go back and focus on one of those moments real quick. It happened with a minute left in the team’s semifinal win over Stoneham, which we all remember, right? James Forrest-Hay chipped a pass over to Caelan Twichell, who unleashed a rocket with his left foot for his school-record 21st goal of the season. Seconds later, the Clippers were celebrating a 1-0 win and their first state final berth.
The happiest Clipper in that moment, though, wasn’t even on the field.
“I cried tears of joy when we won the Stoneham game,” said Will Acquaviva after Saturday’s 1-0 state final win over Dedham. “Because it meant it wasn’t my last time playing.”
You see, amid all of the joy that came from this historic, undefeated year, it wasn’t without frustration.
Mostly from Acquaviva.
He was of course never outward with it, and remained a great, supportive teammate throughout the fall.
But last year — which before this year could have been argued as the greatest in program history — Acquaviva was one of the team’s best players. In 2021, as a junior, he was an All-CAL selection and a Daily New All-Star after scoring 10 goals with 5 assists, while all-around just being one of the top offensive threats in the state. Even in the team’s Division 3 quarterfinal loss to Norwell, Acquaviva had opposing parents marveling at his combination of skill and speed.
So now, as a senior in 2022, this was suppose to be Acquaviva’s playground.
But unfortunately it wasn’t.
A nagging hamstring injury derailed what could have truly been a special year for Acquaviva individually. He’s been in and out of the lineup all fall — and, to be honest, mostly out — as you can ask any professional athlete just how difficult hamstring injuries can sometimes be to get over.
“Throughout the playoffs it was really hard to stay out of it,” said Acquaviva. “You know, you want to get in so bad, it’s your senior season and we have a run at the state title. We’ve known that since the beginning. So these last few games it’s been hard, I’ve just had to sit it out and trust the team.”
Acquaviva gave it a go in the Round of 16 rematch against Norwell, but pulled up lame in the first half and didn’t return.
He then didn’t play in the quarterfinals against Pembroke, and seriously considered going in during the semis against Stoneham before better judgement took hold.
If the Clippers could pull it out without him, those three days of rest between the semis and finals would be huge.
His teammates didn’t let him down.
Twichell sent Newburyport to the finals, and Saturday it was all system’s go as Acquaviva made his return in the second half.
“It ended up paying off just to be able to come back for this game and be able to go all out,” said Acquaviva. “So yeah it’s been frustrating, but it’s about the team and we won. So I couldn’t be happier.”
And Acquaviva didn’t check into the finals just to get a sweat going.
Knowing it was his last game, he was everywhere on the field making plays. He looked like his normal self, showcasing that 100-meter track sprint speed down the sidelines on runs, but he also routinely hustled back and was active in the midfield making tackles to gain possession for the Clippers.
He didn’t register a goal or an assist, but his presence was certainly felt.
“How awesome was that?” said Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau. “And he made an impact on the game. I was so happy for him because he was our best offensive player last year, and he had to sit and watch a lot this year. He played fantastic today. Not only as a forward getting the ball up, but he also tracked back on No. 6, who was doing a great job for (Dedham), he tracked back and made some tackles on him.”
Did you read that?
Literally a quote from Coach Bleau saying: “he was our best offensive player last year.”
It’s just crazy to think about.
Newburyport just completed a pitch perfect 23-0-0 season, breaking multiple school records — both offensively and defensively — in the process, and they did it mostly without one of their best players.
Truly a dominant team.
