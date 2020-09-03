After hours of meetings throughout the day Thursday, the Cape Ann League’s athletic directors and principals moved closer to reaching a framework for the upcoming fall season but did not finalize a league-wide plan.
“The Cape Ann League Principals and Athletic Directors had a joint meeting today. The league further refined the guidelines, procedures and best practices for possibly moving forward with the Fall 1 sports season,” said CAL commissioner Les Murray in a statement Thursday night. “The league will release more details in the coming weeks.”
While no final decisions were reached, the league’s goal remains for as many schools and teams to play this fall as possible. Who ultimately gets to compete will be decided by each district’s school committee, most of whom are scheduled to meet within the next week or two and will likely take up the matter then.
In the meantime, two CAL schools have already received approval to play this fall. The Hamilton-Wenham School Committee voted Wednesday to allow fall sports, and Lynnfield has also received its school committee’s blessing.
Former CAL member Masconomet, now in its first year with the Northeastern Conference, also received approval to play fall sports on Wednesday, giving local schools another potential scheduling option nearby. The NEC had previously voted to postpone fall sports to the floating “Fall 2” season in early spring.
While no formal vote was taken, the Newburyport School Committee heard a presentation on fall sports from Newburyport High athletic director Kyle Hodsdon on Wednesday and did not raise any objections. During his remarks, Hodsdon laid out several key aspects of the school and the league’s plans should fall sports go forward.
Among his points, Hodsdon said all CAL schools will implement uniform safety protocols across the league, that way no matter what school a game is played at, the rules will be the same. He also said scheduling will be done by cohort, with schools playing each other in multiple sports over a short period of time so that if any virus issues pop up, it will be easier to contact trace. The league would also play a lot of games on weekends, with games planned for every Saturday and some Sundays as well.
One potential issue Hodsdon highlighted was the availability of Maudslay State Park for cross country. He noted that the state Department of Conservation and Recreation had initially denied Newburyport High’s permit, but discussions have resumed and they are hopeful the cross country program will be able to access its usual home course.
Hodsdon also announced that all games played at James T. Stehlin Field and in the high school gym will be live-streamed online on the NFHS Network, including both varsity and sub-varsity games. That way fans will be able to watch whether spectators are allowed on site or not.
The league plans to continue working out its fall plans over the coming week. Fall tryouts are currently scheduled to begin on Sept. 18.
