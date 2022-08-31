The pick-up basketball games in the Cloutier household driveway are just as wild and unpredictable as the massive parties the family has near the holidays.
But boy do they build character!
If you’ve been a follower of Pentucket athletics the past handful of years, you’ve most definitely seen the “Cloutier” last name appear in more than one box score. Oldest child Kerstin (Class of 2020), now a junior at Stonehill College, was a soccer and lacrosse player during her time. And for the past three years, second child Bethany has been a three-sport stalwart for the soccer, basketball and lacrosse teams.
Now, brace yourself to see more of the Groveland family in the Daily News for the foreseeable future.
While Bethany is entering her senior campaign as a three-sport captain-elect, she’ll be joined in high school this year by her twin younger brothers, Tedy and Max. Already standing well over 6-foot, both Tedy and Max are very promising three-sport athletes themselves who play football, basketball and baseball and are looking to carry on the legacy their older sister has built.
“It’s definitely exciting that they’ll be around this year,” said Bethany, who considers soccer her favorite sport. “We’ve never been in the same school before, so it’ll be fun. We’re all definitely sort of competitive. We have a lot of fun playing pick-up basketball together in the driveway.”
The twins know they have a great role model in Bethany.
“I feel confident that I’ll be a good student-athlete because of her,” said Tedy, who at 14 is already pushing 6-foot-3. “She’s good with telling me what to do in certain situations. When I have question about anything sports, she helps me out. She’s taught us a lot about being a leader.”
In time, the twins hope to build the same resume as their big sister.
While nothing is final yet, both might play some role with the varsity football team this fall. Max, who stands a little over 6-1, was a lineman growing up because of his height, but last year switched to quarterback. Tedy, on the other hand, is a promising tight end and outside linebacker.
“I think I prefer football,” said Tedy. “But baseball is really fun, too.”
Of course, because of their height, both have had success in the Pentucket youth basketball scene. And in baseball, Max is the star pitcher while Tedy is the catcher. Last year, the two started playing AAU with Antonelli Baseball, and got some experience with traveling around New England for tournaments.
And having each other through all of their athletic adventures has helped tremendously.
“It’s good because whenever we want to go out and play catch with each other, we do it,” said Max. “We have a good connection, especially in baseball. Everyone says we have that twin connection with each other.”
Added Tedy: “I’ve been catching for him for as long as I can remember. We always just click with each other when we’re out there.”
As for what they’re looking forward to most about heading into high school, playing sports and meeting new friends were high up on both twins’ list. They’ll get to have their older sister around for a year, and the family actually has one more sibling with third child, Hank, who is a junior at Essex Tech.
But after that, it’ll be the twins who will hope to star athletically for the Panthers.
“I’ve tried to teach them to be confident,” said Bethany. “I feel like that’s what has helped me be a captain and a leader.”
And as for who wins those pick-up hoop games.
“Oh, I always win,” laughed Max. “I’m the best player.”
It looks like that confidence has been learned.
