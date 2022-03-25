To say that Newburyport’s Cooper, Austin and Sawyer Yim have a great role model to look up to in their older sister would be quite the understatement.
For many, especially fans of the local volleyball scene, Sydney Yim’s name should already be familiar. A Clipper Class of 2021 graduate, Yim was a three-time Daily News Volleyball MVP and a Moynihan Scholar-Athlete of the Month her senior year who was recruited and took her immense talent to where her mother, Melissa, also graduated from: Purdue University. and once she got on campus last fall, she only continued to thrive.
As Purdue (26-7) rose to the No. 6 team in the nation and made the “Elite 8” in the fall season, Yim earned the Big Ten’s Most Improved Freshman award. She also made the jump to Division 1 collegiate athletics from a little Massachusetts town while pursuing a double major in Dietetics and Nutrition and Fitness with a minor in Collaborative Leadership.
It’s a lot for sure. But Yim has more than been able to manage.
“Being able to manage my time wisely during the day was super important,” said Sydney, who between working out, practice and film review devotes around 20-25 hours a week to volleyball. “In a volleyball sense, the adjustment was a dramatic shift to a faster pace and more rigorous level mentally and physically, which I enjoyed. Being challenged in different areas of athletic ability was definitely a huge learning experience, but I am so grateful for the opportunity and support of the Purdue volleyball coaches and team.”
It takes a lot to go Division 1 in any sport.
So, in many regards, Sydney has certainly given her three younger siblings a positive figure to look up to and emmulate. As have parents Melissa, a Strategic Communications and Workforce Experience Leader at Deloitte Consulting, and Justin, a Christian Union Ministry Director at Harvard Law.
“The twins have been able to see some of the official visits I have been on and have seen the culture and importance of community and education when making decisions about being a college athlete,” said Sydney. “I would hope that I’ve been a role model in several areas of their lives knowing they have been there for all of it.”
Twins Austin and Cooper Yim are both current freshman at Newburyport High who are both excellent scholars and multi-sport athletes.
Cooper is coming off playing football in the fall and is now gearing up for baseball season. He’s an Honor Roll student taking primarily honors classes, and he’s already applied for a leadership program at Army West Point this summer. While he’s still a few years away from college, he’s hoping that the leadership program will be the first step towards a potential academic and athletic career at the military academy.
“Even if I’m unable to play baseball at West Point, it’s still a goal of mine to attend,” said Cooper. “Once I graduate, I will serve for five years, and following my service (first job) I can choose to become a civilian or stay with the Army. I’m not sure what that would look like as it’s so far away. But, I like the options that cadets are given academically and as they graduate to apply their character and leadership for the country.”
Austin played on the varsity tennis team as an 8th-grader last year and was a Daily News Honorable Mention All-Star. After racing on the ski team for the first time this winter, he’s looking forward to getting back out on the tennis courts this spring. He, too, is an Honor Roll student, and is looking to be the next Yim in line to be a Boilermaker.
Austin has already been accepted to a high school engineering program at Purdue this summer. While things can of course change over the next few years, he’s looking to one day attend Neil Armstrong’s alma mater to pursue a career in aerospace engineering.
“Many scholars who went to Purdue for aerospace engineering, space exploration, civil engineering and other fields have always inspired me,” said Austin. “I’ve always been interested in space and engineering. So, applying to the engineering program would offer me the opportunity to explore what it’s like to construct something that could aid mankind in a new type of exploration.”
Lastly, youngest Sawyer is only in fifth grade, but she’s already quite the soccer player who plays in the Newburyport town leagues as well as Seacoast Club Soccer. She got to experience a “game day” when she went to see her older sister play rival Ohio State, and was instantly hooked on Purdue. She even received a signed soccer ball from the Purdue women’s team as a Christmas present, and is hoping to one day be a Boilermaker soccer player herself.
“I do look up to my siblings, especially Sydney,” said Sawyer. “I would love to be like Sydney one day and go to Purdue for college and play soccer there. One thing my siblings have taught me is that it’s important to be kind and give grace. They show this to me, and to others in school and in sports every day.”
It’s clear that each of the Yim children are thriving in their own ways.
And having someone like their older sister to look up to and follow has only aided their drive for success.
“Sydney is not only an amazing sister, but a friend, too,” said Austin. “She has shown me I can set high expectations for myself and achieve them, I just need to work hard and surround myself with people that support me. When nobody is looking, Sydney is the one helping others, cheering them on and not drawing attention to herself. She believes in working as a team, working as a family and achieving goals together.”
Added Sawyer: “Sydney is a significant role model in my life. Not only because she’s my sister, but also because of her values, how she chooses to live her life and the way she engages with and respects others around her in all situations. She is a humble student, humble athlete and indeed one of my heroes.”
