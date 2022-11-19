DEVENS -- Hundreds of runners from across the state flocked to Fort Devens on Saturday for the annual All-State cross country meets, and plenty of local highlights came to the forefront.
To start, the "rivalry" between good friends Hailey LaRosa of Newburyport and Kaylie Dalgar of Pentucket reached its final chapter.
It was LaRosa who got the upper hand during the regular season meet between the two programs as well as at the CAL Open a few weeks ago. But last week, it was Dalgar who was first to cross the finish line between the two at the Division 2B Sectional.
So how did the finale shake out?
Well, in a field of 181 runners at Saturday's Division 2 All-State meet, it was LaRosa who sprinted to a 10th-place finish in 19:22.29. But Dalgar wasn't too far behind, taking 14th in 19:35.87 to earn herself an impressive top-15 finish as only a junior.
However, Dalgar's Panthers finished 11th out of 23 scoring teams with 337 points, while LaRosa's Clippers were 14th with 359 points. As expected, powerhouses Holliston (83) and Whitinsville Christian (99) took 1-2, respectively.
Besides Dalgar, Pentucket received some excellent finishes from the remaining two of its "Big 3," with Audrey Conover taking 49th (20:43.07) and Libby Murphy taking 59th (21:03.31). For Newburyport, the trio of Bristol Banovic (100th, 21:48.75), Annabel Murray (104th, 21:55.99) and Violet Moore (109th, 21:59.56) all chipped in good races.
The Triton girls didn't make it to All-States as a team, but Erin Wallwork -- qualified as an individual -- still ended her season on a high note. The senior finished in 19:50.33, good for a fantastic 18th overall.
Triton boys finish strong
All season long, the Triton boys have only gotten stronger.
That culminated on Saturday, when the Vikings showcased their depth and got solid showings all around to finish eighth as a team at Division 2 All-States with 279 points. Wakefield (119) nearly edged out Danvers (120) for the title, while the Newburyport boys finished 11th out of 23 scoring teams with 310 points.
Two-time Daily News All-Star Griffin White once again led Triton, finishing 38th out of 185 runners in 17:13.66. The senior's long strides certainly set the pace, and teammates Zach Lyon (69th, 17:38.39), Cole Jacobsen (73rd, 17:42.48), Parker Burns (93rd, 17:57.94), John Prendergast (97th, 18:01.44) and Sam Mollineaux (110th, 18:10.54) weren't too far behind.
It may not have been the ultimate result Newburyport wanted, but there was still plenty to be proud of.
Even though he's been fighting off a cold and wasn't 100%, Bradford Duchesne again led the Clippers and was the area's top finisher in 18th overall (16:46.10). For the reigning Daily News MVP and the rest of the Clipper senior class, the legacy they leave behind is one of continued excellence for what has become a gold standard cross country program in the state.
"It's been really fun," said Duchesne. "We've been able to win a lot of races and have built a successful program. In the past few years, it's been a lot of fun. We're super lucky to be a part of this team."
A pleasant surprise for the Clippers, however, was Ben Perrone.
The junior has been having a fine season, but put together perhaps his best race of the year to finish 54th in 17:28.04. Ethan Downs was the third Clipper to finish in 94th (17:59.50), and Michael Mohoric was right behind him in 100th (18:04.60).
"I started off quick and it was a fast course for sure," said Perrone. "It was a long season, so it's nice to end off on a high note."
Lastly, even though Pentucket didn't make it as a team, Seamus Burke still qualified as an individual and placed 63rd in 17:33.62.
Parsons, Behl highlight local Div. 3
The Division 3 All-State meet also had its share of local news.
Most notably, Amesbury's Julia Parsons ran a spectacular race and finished 11th in 20:21.00. Right behind her was teammate Cambyr Sullivan, who took 22nd out of 183 runners in 20:53.51.
On the boys side, Georgetown's Mason Behl -- competing as an individual -- took 19th in 17:11.65. The Amesbury boys finished 16th out of 23 teams, and were led by Joe Stanton (46th, 17:53.03), Andre Bailin (68th, 18:14.78) and Drew Sanford (104th, 18:52.38).
Division 2 All-States (Boys)
at Fort Devens (3.1 miles)
Meet Results (23 teams scored): 1. Wakefield 119; 2. Danvers 120; 3. Burlington 142; ... ALSO: 8. Triton 279; 11. Newburyport 310;
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Rithikh Prakash (Burl) 15:39.20; 18. Bradford Duchesne (N) 16:46.10; 38. Griffin White (T) 17:13.66; 54. Ben Perrone (N) 17:28.04; 63. Seamus Burke (P) 17:33.62; 69. Zach Lyon (T) 17:38.39; 73. Cole Jacobsen (T) 17:42.48; 93. Parker Burns (T) 17:57.94; 94. Ethan Downs (N) 17:59.50; 97. John Prendergast (T) 18:01.44; 100. Michael Mohoric (N) 18:04.60; 110: Sam Mollineaux (T) 18:10.54
Division 3 All-States (Boys)
at Fort Devens (3.1 miles)
Meet Results (23 teams scored): 1. Lenox Memorial 82; 2. Mount Greylock 124; 3. Weston 124; ... ALSO: 16. Amesbury 372
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Aidan Ross (Uxbridge) 15:06.45; 19. Mason Behl (G) 17:11.65; 46. Joe Stanton (A) 17:53.03; 68. Andre Bailin (A) 18:14.78; 104: Drew Sanford (A) 18:52.38
Division 2 All-States (Girls)
at Fort Devens (3.1 miles)
Meet Results (23 teams scored): 1. Holliston 83; 2. Whitinsville Christian 99; 3. Dennis-Yarmouth 151; ... ALSO: 11. Pentucket 447; 14. Newburyport 359
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Carmen Luisi (Holl) 18:27.37; 10. Hailey LaRosa (N) 19:22.39; 14. Kaylie Dalgar (P) 19:35. 87; 18. Erin Wallwork (T) 19:50.33; 49. Audrey Conover (P) 20:43.07; 59. Libby Murphy (P) 21:03.31; 100. Bristol Banovic (N) 21:48.75; 104: Annabel Murray (N) 21:55.99; 109. Violet Moore (N) 21:59.56
Division 3 All-States (Girls)
at Fort Devens (3.1 miles)
Meet Results (23 teams scored): 1. Weston 59; 2. Sutton 163; 3. Mount Greylock 169
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Alessandra Gavris (Weston) 18:47.71; 11. Julia Parsons (A) 20:21.00; 22. Cambyr Sullivan (A) 20:53.51;
