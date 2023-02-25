It's been known for quite some time now, but on Saturday Newburyport's Ean Hynes officially cemented that he's one of the top hurdlers in the entire state.
After winning the event at the Division 4 State Meet a week ago, the senior placed third at this weekend's All-State Meet with a time of 7.87. As a reminder, All-States brings in the top-6 finishers from each event from last week's state championship meets, so Hynes can now officially say he's the third-fastest hurdler in all of Massachusetts.
Elsewhere for the Newburyport boys, Bradford Duchesne placed 16th in the Mile (4:30.49), and Ethan Downs finished 18th in the 1000 (2:46.80).
Finishing up the local boys results, Amesbury had a pair of standout performances. The 4x400 relay team of Jackson Wetherell, Max Sanchez, Brody Tonks and Zach Rome placed fourth in a school-record time (3:28.62), while Aiden Donovan took 10th in the shot put (47-6.50). Pentucket's Braeden Roche finished 19th in the 600 (1:28.09), and Triton's Parker Burns was 20th in the 300 (36.13).
All-State Girls: Pentucket's 4x200 qualifies for New England's
Well, the Pentucket 4x200 relay picked the best moment to run a season-best time.
At Saturday's All-State meet, the team of Sydney Trout, Lia Goodwin, Reese Gallant and Sage Smith reached the podium after placing sixth in 1:46.41. It was not only the group's best time of the season, but also qualified the team for next week's New England Meet.
Smith also finished 14th in the 55-meter (7.46) and 19th in the long jump (16-4) to cap an excellent day, and Trout was right behind her in the dash to take 15th (7.47). The Panthers also saw Delaney Meagher take 15th in the high jump (5-0), Wynter Smith finish 22nd in the high jump (5-0) and Kaylie Dalgar place 26th in the 2-Mile (11:53.23).
The Newburyport girls also had a strong day, with the 4x400 relay team of Annie Shay, Sophia Franco, Morgan Felts and Devin Stroope leading the way with a 13th-place finish (4:10.49). Abby Kelly added a 15th in the 2-Mile with an area-best time this winter (11:31.41), and Hailey LaRosa was 20th in the Mile (5:39.88).
Lastly, Triton's 4x400 relay team of Aleyo Amasa-Titus, Arianna Basile, Sarah Ewell and Anna Romano placed 16th with a season-best time (4:14.34).
All-States (Boys)
Top area finishers:
300: 20. Parker Burns (T) 36.13; 600: 19. Braeden Roche (P) 1:28.09; 1,000: 18. Ethan Downs (N) 2:46.80; Mile: 16. Bradford Duchesne (N) 4:30.49; 55 hurdles: 3. Ean Hynes (N) 7.87; 4x400: 4. Amesbury (Jackson Wetherell, Max Sanchez, Brody Tonks, Zach Rome) 3:28.63; SP: 10. Aiden Donovan (A) 47-6.50
All-States (Girls)
Top area finishers:
55 meter dash: 14. Sage Smith (P) 7.46, 15. Sydney Trout (P) 7.47; Mile: 20. Hailey LaRosa (N) 5:39.88; 2-Mile: 15. Abby Kelly (N) 11:31.41, 26. Kaylie Dalgar (P) 11:53.23; 4x200: 6. Pentucket (S. Trout, Lia Goodwin, Reese Gallant, S. Smith) 1:46.41; 4x400: 13. Newburyport (Annie Shay, Sophia Franco, Morgan Felts, Devin Stroope) 4:10.49, 16. Triton (Aleyo Amasa-Titus, Arianna Basile, Sarah Ewell, Anna Romano) 4:14.34; HJ: 15. Delaney Meagher (P) 5-0, 22. Wynter Smith (P) 5-0; LJ: 19. S. Smith (P) 16-4
