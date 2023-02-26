The story of the weekend for Triton's Ashton Wonson was one of mental toughness.
The senior 220-pounder was facing the best competition in the state at the All-State Wrestling Championship, and his run to a potential title unfortunately started with some heartbreak. In a tough match against Myles Beckett of Bridgewater-Raynham, Wonson quickly dropped down to the loser's bracket after falling in double-overtime.
But there was absolutely no quit in him.
Wonson made a terrific run through the loser's bracket to reach the consolation finals, winning four straight matches before eventually falling to Haverhill's Matt Harold to place fouth in his class. Still, that finish earned Wonson a spot on the podium, and more importantly qualified him to compete at the New England Championship next weekend.
"Ashton wrestled a tough All-State tournament," said Triton coach Shawn McElligott. "and I'm very proud of the mental tougness he showed to place this high after losing his first match."
With Wonson's finish, Triton was able to place 32nd out of 111 teams at All-States with 22 points. After his opening loss, he went on to pin Marlboro's Kevin Desena in the first round of the consolation bracket, then pinned Hingham's Sam Oppedisano in the second period to end Day 1 of the tournament. To start Day 2, Wonson wrestled a terrific match to beat Jermaneel Vazquez of Hampden Charter, 14-6, then earned some revenge in the consolation semifinals by beating Beckett, 7-4.
Currently, Wonson's season record is 40-6 heading into New England's.
The other Viking competing at All-States was Douglas Aylward.
The 182-pounder won his opening match, 14-0, over a wrestler from Lynnfield/North Reading, but lost to both Gino Sicari of Beverly (21-6) and Anton Puhach of Ashland (16-6) to end his tournament. Alyward's terrific junior season ends with a 37-6 record.
"Douglas had a great junior season with a great run at the end, becoming a Division 3 North Sectional Champion, Division 3 State Champion and a win away from placing at the All-States," said McElligott. "He has a lot to look forward to in his senior year."
