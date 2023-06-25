Ames LL

Jack Puorro (4) and the Amesbury 12U Little League team are ready for another fun summer.

 Jamie Campos/Staff photo

The following is this summer’s Amesbury 12U Williamsport Little League roster and coaches, as games are set to begin soon. Amesbury is looking to build and improve off its 2022 campaign, where it advanced to the District 15 Final Four.

#1 Roen Todd

#2 Mason Vinciguerra

#4 Jack Puorro

#5 Louie McManus

#6 Hayden Lowell

#8 Zac Martin

#9 George Haight

#12 Bexley Bilodeau

#16 Nathan Tilton

#19 Parker Lovejoy

#20 Camden Cooper

#24 Colin Platukis

Manager: Brian Martin

Assistant Coach: Tom Puorro

Assistant Coach: Jeff McManus

