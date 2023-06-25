The following is this summer’s Amesbury 12U Williamsport Little League roster and coaches, as games are set to begin soon. Amesbury is looking to build and improve off its 2022 campaign, where it advanced to the District 15 Final Four.
#1 Roen Todd
#2 Mason Vinciguerra
#4 Jack Puorro
#5 Louie McManus
#6 Hayden Lowell
#8 Zac Martin
#9 George Haight
#12 Bexley Bilodeau
#16 Nathan Tilton
#19 Parker Lovejoy
#20 Camden Cooper
#24 Colin Platukis
Manager: Brian Martin
Assistant Coach: Tom Puorro
Assistant Coach: Jeff McManus
