HAVERHILL — The Amesbury boys basketball team gave Weston all it could handle, but the Indians fell just short in the final minutes, losing 55-50 in Wednesday’s Division 3 North semifinal.
Amesbury led 16-15 after the first quarter, trailed 29-27 at halftime and was back up 43-40 in the third before the two sides found themselves tied at 50-50 with 3:30 to play. Weston scored five unanswered points down the stretch to seal the deal, with 6-foot-10 sophomore Sawyer Mayhugh scoring seven of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Jaden Keliher led Amesbury with 14 points, Rocco Kokinacis added 10 points and Kyle Donovan had 10 points as Amesbury wrapped up its season 17-5.
Weston will now advance to the Division 3 North Final for the second consecutive year. The Wildcats will face top seeded St. Mary's on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
