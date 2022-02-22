No matter what its seeding will be in the upcoming state tournament, the Amesbury girls basketball team will be entering on a high note.
Led by standout performances from Liv DeLong and Avery Hallinan, Amesbury put together a strong defensive effort to beat Hamilton-Wenham, 62-47, to win the St. Mary’s Division 4 tournament Monday night. It’s the first ever St. Mary’s crown for Amesbury, which, before the state realignment, normally competed in Division 3 and consistently ran into the powerhouse host school in the finals.
“It was good to finish on a positive note heading into the state tournament,” said Amesbury coach Gregg Dollas. “We’ve never won this tournament, so this was nice. We’ve always been in D3 and have matched up against St. Mary’s at some point. It’s a huge tournament with a lot of top teams, so this was a great way to end our regular season.”
After beating Somerville in the first round on Sunday, Amesbury (16-4) put it all together against Hamilton-Wenham.
Avery Hallinan scored a game-high 31 points, as Amesbury led by 15 after the first quarter and kept it a 20-point game most of the way. DeLong was excellent and dropped a season-high 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting while going 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, and guards Gabby Redford and McKenna Hallinan were hounding on defense all night and forced a handful of turnovers.
It also avenged a 51-45 loss Amesbury suffered at Hamilton-Wenham last month.
“We did way better than the last time we played them,” said Dollas. “We out-rebounded them and played good defense. Liv was great shooting from the field, and both Gabby and McKenna’s defense was excellent.”
After the game, Avery Hallinan was named the Division 4 tourney’s MVP, while DeLong made the All-Tournament team.
In the latest MIAA state power rankings that came out on Sunday, Amesbury was ranked No. 6 in Division 4. With its win over Hamilton-Wenham (No. 13) Monday night, however, the team is hoping to move up a couple of spots.
Either way, Amesbury is in line to host at least one playoff game.
And, if it keeps winning, who knows how many more?
Amesbury 62, Hamilton-Wenham 47
St. Mary’s Tournament D4 Finals
Amesbury (62): M. Hallinan 1-0-2, DeLong 8-2-21, A. Hallinan 13-3-31, Redford 2-0-4, Kimball 2-0-4. Totals 26-5-62
3-pointers: DeLong 3, A. Hallinan 2
Hamilton-Wenham: 7 6 17 17 — 47
Amesbury (16-4): 22 7 20 13 — 62
