The last time the Amesbury boys soccer team was even in the playoffs — let alone win a game in the postseason — the players on this year’s team weren’t even a thought in their parent’s minds.
But this fall has been all about making history for the Indians.
And that didn’t stop Saturday evening when the program — which was making its first postseason appearance in 28 years — got a tremendous effort from the entire roster to shut out Cape Ann League rival Manchester-Essex, 2-0, in the first round of the Division 4 state tournament. After splitting their two meetings during the regular season, it was the No. 21-seeded Indians (8-6-3) who ended up getting the last laugh.
Amesbury struck in the first half when co-captain Drew Davis sent in a nice ball into the box that drew a penalty. Jacob Malburg took the kick, and the senior buried it to give his team a 1-0 lead at the break.
Then coming out of the half, Davis again was the one setting up his teammates, this time feeding a great ball to Oathmane Missaui who found the back of the net to double the Indians’ lead.
From there, a defense led by fellow senior co-captain Jake Hallinan as well as sophomore Dylan Crossman helped to secure the shutout in front of goalie Charlie Mackie. In particular, the Indians kept recently-crowned CAL Baker MVP Naderson Curtis from taking over the game. Curtis was named to the Gloucester Times All-Decade boys soccer team for the 2010s as a junior last year, and followed that honor by leading the league in scoring this fall.
“We knew Manchester Essex was going to want to move the ball around and look for any chance to get in behind,” said Amesbury coach Maddie MacLean. “So we had to be organized defensively if we wanted to keep them from scoring.
“This first round meant so much for the boys, and they made history with that win against a great team. We’re all excited for our next match on Wednesday.”
But Manchester-Essex (11-6-1) couldn’t get on the board, meaning Amesbury’s magical season will continue at least one more game.
And that game will be on Wednesday, when the Indians travel to take on No. 5 Cohasset (11-6-1) at 7 p.m.
Amesbury 2, Manchester 0 Division 4 First RoundGoals: Jacob Malburg (PK), Oathmane Missaui
Assists: Drew Davis
Saves: Charlie Mackie 6
Amesbury (8-6-3): 1 1 — 2
Manchester(11-6-1): 0 0 — 0
