HAMILTON — Aside from a kneel down on the final play of the first half, the Amesbury High football team had the opportunity to put points on the board in five of its six drives against Hamilton-Wenham Saturday afternoon.
The fact that the Indians converted on only one of those tells you all you need to know about the contest's eventual outcome.
Getting inside the Generals' 10-yard line with under a minute to play and a chance to send it to overtime, Amesbury was unable to convert on fourth down and suffered a disappointing 14-6 loss.
"We just didn't play a clean game," head coach Colin McQueen said. "We turned balls over, we didn't finish drives and got off schedule. We have to clean up our execution moving forward.
"It happened last week (in a 22-14 win over Wayland) and we got lucky; we had some grit and effort that was able to push us through. But against a seasoned team like Hamilton-Wenham today, they were tough, physically tough, and our effort alone wasn't enough."
Now 1-1 on the season, Amesbury's straight T-formation of draws, traps, counters, blasts and the occasional sweep methodically attacked the Hamilton-Wenham defense. The visitors ran 54 offensive plays (42 rushing) compared to only 35 for Hamilton-Wenham and held onto the football for nearly two-thirds (27:25) of the game's 48 minutes.
But aside from a 7-yard rushing score from junior Nick Marden in the second quarter, they were unable to put points on the scoreboard. The Indians (1-1) were just 3-for-9 on third downs, and converted just one of their five fourth down attempts.
"In our offense if we're facing 3rd-and-longs, we're not built for that," said McQueen, "and we had a heck of a lot of them today."
"Their offense, it can wear on you," admitted Hamilton-Wenham head coach Jim Pugh after his team improved to 3-0. "They ran a ton of plays, and that's why we're rotating a lot of (defensive) guys in and out."
The Indians went for it on 4th-and-2 from the HW 30 on the game's opening drive, but missed out on moving the chains by inches. Late in the third quarter, they were again denied on 4th-and-6 from their own 48, then again on a 4th-and-9 from the Generals' 35 after defensive end Kevin O'Connell sacked MacDonald for a 10-yard loss.
Taking over at their own 45, Hamilton-Wenham ran the ball behind Chris Domoracki. He ran for 30 of his game-high 69 yards on that critical drive, culminated with an 8-yard power run into the end zone with 2:42 to go. Zack Walles' second point after of the day made it an eight-point game.
With their backs against the wall, the Indians moved downfield quickly as MacDonald found junior tight end Andrew Baker on receptions of 14 and 35 yards, as well as a pair of connections to senior Shea Cucinotta. But after reaching the H-W 12, the next four plays netted just four yards and they turned the ball over for the final time with 45.9 seconds left.
Hamilton-Wenham has now won four straight against the Indians and have captured six of the last seven meetings dating back to 2014. The Generals also lead the all-time series between the two, 29-22.
The Generals took a 7-0 lead on the final play of the first quarter when quarterback Markus Nordin hit John Ertel with an 8-yard scoring strike. Amesbury responded in the second quarter after Marden bullied his way into the end zone from seven yards out. The visitors chose to go for a 2-point conversion, but MacDonald's rushing attempt was stuffed.
McQueen mentioned to his squad postgame that the last time they played in Hamilton, they suffered a similarly difficult setback (14-6), but used that loss to fuel them for the remainder of the season to finish 10-3 overall, including a berth in the Division 5 North final against Swampscott.
"After losing that nailbiter, we went on to find out what kind of character we had. I'm hoping we can do the same thing this year," said McQueen.
Hamilton-Wenham 14, Amesbury 6
Amesbury (1-1): 0 6 0 0 — 6
Hamilton-Wenham (3-0): 7 0 0 7 — 14
First Quarter
HW — John Ertel 8 pass from Markus Nordin (Zach Walles kick)
Second Quarter
A — Nick Marden 7 run (rush failed)
Fourth Quarter
HW — Chris Domoracki 8 run (Walles kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: AMESBURY (42-145) Nick Marden 11-56, Henry O'Neill 13-47, Luke Arsenault 5-24, Shea Cucinotta 7-22, Drew MacDonald 6-(-4); HAMILTON-WENHAM (24-78) Chris Domoracki 11-69, John Ertel 4-16, Chris Collins 1-7, Luke Domoracki 3-1, Peter Leger 1-(-2), Markus Nordin 4-(-12)
PASSING: A — MacDonald 6-12-0, 75; HW — Nordin 6-9-1, 58, Ertel 1-3-0, 6
RECEIVING: A — Andrew Baker 2-49, Cucinotta 2-14, Marden 1-12; HW — Ertel 3-30, Thomas Ring 2-21, C. Domoracki 1-7, L Domoracki 1-6
