AMESBURY — When Colin McQueen first joined the Amesbury football coaching staff as a defensive coordinator in 2015, fellow assistant Gene Burnham used to love bringing pressure from the edge. No matter the situation, Burnham's mantra was always "let's go get them."
Burnham, the longtime Amesbury varsity baseball coach and football assistant, died at age 70 last week, and when McQueen and his staff heard the news they knew the perfect way to honor his memory.
"We talked as coaches and when I got the news I said 'ok we're going to send a couple off the edge in Geno's honor and we're going to have some fun out there,'" McQueen said.
The Indians couldn't have delivered a better tribute.
Amesbury football throttled North Reading 20-0 on Saturday afternoon, picking up the team's second straight shutout thanks in large part to a sustained volley of big hits off the edge. North Reading was never able to find any kind of rhythm, and all told the Hornets managed less than two yards per play for the entire game.
"I don't know if it was him watching down on us or something, but it worked the whole day," said sophomore linebacker Nick Marden, who was brilliant in his first varsity start with a tackle for a loss, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.
Amesbury led from wire to wire, with Kyle Donovan scoring a 30-yard touchdown on the game's opening possession before adding a second 4-yard score late in the second quarter to make it 14-0 going into halftime. North Reading only managed 13 plays on two possessions in the entire first half, with Marden and senior Jarrid Schwindt (sack, tackle for a loss) making sure the Hornets never threatened.
Once the second half began, Amesbury held North Reading to two three-and-outs and a lost fumble (forced by JT Tilton and recovered by Clifford Kelley) while methodically killing the clock with an unrelenting battering of off-tackle runs. Donovan finished with 106 yards and the team had 241 on 45 carries (5.4 yards per carry) and MacDonald delivered the dagger with a 4-yard touchdown with 1:07 to play in the game.
Then, with players and coaches clamoring for a strong finish to clinch the shutout, senior Casey Birdsall added the cherry on top with one last sack on the final North Reading drive.
"It's just a whole lot of pride that shows in the way that we tackle and ran to the football," McQueen said afterwards. "We got lucky on a few early, they took a couple of shots early and almost got us with a double move but some days it takes a little bit of luck, especially when you're playing a good squad like them."
Amesbury (3-1) now enters the bye week riding a three-game winning streak and will next host Pentucket on Saturday, April 17 at 1 p.m. North Reading (2-2) hosts Triton next Friday at 5 p.m.
***
Amesbury 20, North Reading 0
North Reading (2-2): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Amesbury (3-1): 8 6 0 6 — 20
First Quarter
A — Kyle Donovan 30 run (Drew MacDonald run), 3:40
Second Quarter
A — Donovan 4 run (run failed), 3:55
Fourth Quarter
A — MacDonald 4 run (run failed), 1:07
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Amesbury (45-241) — Kyle Donovan 14-106, JT Tilton 10-59, Brady Dore 13-49, Drew MacDonald 6-33, Jeremy Lopez 2-(-6); North Reading (14-1) — Will Batten 2-4, Will O'Leary 6-3, Will Taylor 2-2, Ryan McCullough 1-(-3), Brian Heffernan 3-(-5)
PASSING: Amesbury — Drew MacDonald 1-6, 22; North Reading — Brian Heffernan 7-14, 53
RECEIVING: Amesbury — Tyler Mazzaglia 1-22; North Reading — Ryan McCullough 4-31, John Jennings 2-14, Robert Tammaro 1-8
