WILMINGTON -- Jackie Malley is already Reading's all-time leader for 3-pointers made in a season (61 in 2019-20), and is quickly closing in on becoming the program's all-time leader from beyond the arc.
Wednesday's game against Amesbury will certainly help her cause.
The senior was unconscious from deep, drilling seven 3s and coming away with a game-high 29 points to lead Reading to a comfortable 59-33 win over the Indians in the first round of the Wilmington Holiday Tournament. Freshman Molly Trahan added 16 points on four 3s, as the Lady Rockets combined to drain a whopping 13 triples for the game.
"They made everything," said Amesbury coach Gregg Dollas. "I watched them play three different games, and they didn't hit like that. No. 24 (Malley) for them could not miss today, no matter what she put up. I don't know how many 3s they hit. It must have been around 12, I feel like it was."
Amesbury (3-1) had been rolling early on this winter, winning its first three by an average of 20.7 points per game.
But the Indians got hit in the mouth early on Wednesday.
Malley hit her first four 3s, and Trahan also connected on her only try to help Reading (3-2) race out to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter. Avery Hallinan, who had a team-high 18 points for Amesbury, tried to bring her team back in the second quarter. She connected on a layup and a 3, and was aggressive driving to the basket to draw a handful of fouls.
But Reading kept pace to hold a 32-19 halftime lead.
Malley and Trahan combined to score all 32 of the Rockets' first-half points.
"That was definitely a game where we did not come out and play as a team, that's all it was," said Dollas. "Our offense was stagnant, we didn't pass the ball well and we didn't shoot well."
Things only got worse for Amesbury in the second half, as Malley connected on two more 3s to help the lead reach as much as 30 at one point. Hallinan, who also had 10 rebounds with her 18 points, stayed aggressive, and the Indians also got solid second-half performances from Liv DeLong (4 points), Sam Kimball (2 pts, 8 rebs) and McKenna Hallinan (5 pts).
But, all told, it was just a game for Amesbury to put in the rearview mirror entirely.
The Indians, with the Hallinan sisters, Gabby Redford, DeLong and Kimball, have a lot of talent, and are still a favorite to win a Cape Ann League title this winter.
"It's a wake-up call for everybody," said Dollas. "It's like, 'Lets get our act together.' Our defense had some good moments, but we gave (Reading) a lot of second-chance shots and they nailed everything that they got. So we need to play better, that's all it is."
Amesbury will get a chance to immediately bounce back in the consolation game of the tournament on Wednesday. The Indians will play the loser of the Wilmington-Groton-Dunstable game at a time that has not yet been announced.
Reading 59, Amesbury 33
Wilmington Holiday Tournament
Amesbury (33): McKenna Hallinan 2-1-5, Sami Kimball 1-0-2, Liv DeLong 2-0-4, Gabby Redford 1-1-4, Avery Hallinan 4-9-18, Cali Catarius 0-0-0, Emma Dollas 0-0-0, Sadie Bolth 0-0-0. Totals 10-11-33
Reading (59): Trahan 6-0-16, Clapong 0-0-0, Keane 2-0-4, Abreu 1-0-2, J. Malley 10-2-29, Bass 0-0-0, Higgins 0-0-0, S. Malley 3-0-8, Hurley 0-0-0. Totals 22-2-59
3-pointers: R — J. Malley 7, Trahan 4, S. Malley 2; A — Redford, A. Hallinan
Amesbury (3-1): 9 10 3 11 — 33
Reading (3-2): 21 11 15 12 — 59
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.