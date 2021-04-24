AMESBURY — When Amesbury football's annual rivalry game against Newburyport was canceled due to COVID-19, the Indians lost out on the opportunity to take part in a storied tradition dating back more than a century. But where one opportunity was lost another was gained, as Amesbury decided instead to try and schedule the best opponent it could find for the Fall 2 season finale.
Enter Cambridge Rindge and Latin, a Division 2 school with triple Amesbury High's enrollment which just recently played for the Dual County League championship. The Falcons boast athletes up and down the field and feature as explosive a passing attack as you'll find north of Boston, so Amesbury knew if they could pull off the victory, it would be one that'd turn heads across the state.
Consider the statement made.
Amesbury capped off its historic Fall 2 season with a 52-24 throttling of Cambridge, which couldn't make heads or tails of the Indians' Straight-T offense. Amesbury jumped out to a 32-0 lead midway through the second quarter, led 40-8 at halftime and scored touchdowns on seven of the team's eight offensive possessions, with the final clock expiring on Amesbury's final fourth quarter drive.
"We felt we had a pretty good plan and that if we could jump them early, convert offensively and get a couple of stops we felt like we could be in control," said Amesbury coach Colin McQueen. "I was very pleased with how we moved the ball, popped on a couple of long runs, great through the air when we did it and we got the stops early when we needed them so we had that room to work with."
Largely accustomed to pass-heavy spread offenses in the DCL, Cambridge struggled to keep up with Amesbury's misdirection-laden rushing attack. Brady Dore scored touchdowns of 38 and 33 yards on nearly identical runs through the right of the line on Amesbury's first two possessions, and quarterback Drew MacDonald called his own number on a 10-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. The Indians converted on two-point conversions after each score, making it 24-0 almost immediately.
Defensively Amesbury shut down the Cambridge passing attack early, holding standout quarterback Ashur Carraha to 1 for 9 passing with a sack on the Falcons' first three possessions. Cambridge got going on their fourth drive but Amesbury senior Kyle Donovan kept the Falcons out of the end zone with an athletic interception on the goal line to preserve the shutout.
Now keyed in on Amesbury's quartet of runners in the backfield, Cambridge fell victim to the Indians' play-action passing threat. MacDonald hit a wide open Kyle Heidt for a 67-yard touchdown on the ensuing drive, and after the Falcons got on the board with an explosive drive and a 6-yard touchdown pass from Carraha to Benjamin Berinsky, MacDonald converted a 3rd and 9 by hitting Tim Gilleo for 22 yards, and then found Henry O'Neill for a 16-yard touchdown pass to make it 40-8 at the half.
Amesbury opened the second half with possession and converted the "double-score" when Jeremy Lopez scored a 13-yard touchdown, and from that point on the Indians were more or less content to kill the clock. Cambridge moved the ball effectively in the second half, scoring on both of its possessions with a 41-yard touchdown pass from Carraha to Khalib Dottin and a 3-yard rushing score by Jhamir Mercedat, but Amesbury kept pace with one more 24-yard touchdown run by JT Tilton.
After recovering a Cambridge onside kick early in the fourth, the Indians reserves ran out the remainder of the clock, driving all the way to the Cambridge 13 before backup quarterback Luke Arsenault took the knee to end the season.
Dore led Amesbury's balanced rushing attack with 103 yards and two touchdowns on only eight carries, and Drew MacDonald went 3 for 4 with 107 yards, two touchdown passes plus the 10-yard rushing touchdown in another standout performance. Carraha wound up finishing strong with 11 for 23 passing with 215 yards and two touchdown passes, and Dottin led all receivers with five catches for 103 yards.
Amesbury wraps up its banner Fall 2 season with a 5-1 record, including five straight wins to end the year and a streak of 14 straight scoreless quarters running from the fourth quarter of Week 2's win against Hamilton-Wenham through the first quarter of Saturday's win against Cambridge. Though there will not be a state tournament run in the cards this year, McQueen said he's grateful to Cambridge for giving them the opportunity to test themselves and to his team for rising to the challenge in a really difficult year.
"I'm just very proud of the guys, there's not a group of guys I would have rather gone through it with," McQueen said. "They rose to the occasion time and time again and I could not be more proud of them."
Amesbury 52, Cambridge 24
Cambridge (2-3): 0 8 8 8 — 24
Amesbury (5-1): 16 24 12 0 — 52
First Quarter
A — Brady Dore 38 run (JT Tilton run)
A — Dore 33 run (Kyle Donovan pass from Drew MacDonald)
Second Quarter
A — Drew MacDonald 10 run (Donovan run)
A — Kyle Heidt 67 pass from MacDonald (Henry O'Neill run)
C — Benjamin Berinsky 6 pass from Ashur Carraha (Casey Tang pass from Carraha)
A — O'Neill 16 pass from MacDonald (Tilton run)
Third Quarter
A — Jeremy Lopez 13 run (run failed)
C — Khalib Dottin 41 pass from Carraha (Yonas Mulugeta pass from Carraha)
A — Tilton 24 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
C — Jhamir Mercedat 3 run (Mulugeta pass from Carraha)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Amesbury (37-270) — Brady Dore 8-103, JT Tilton 10-48, Kyle Donovan 5-44, Henry O'Neill 5-27, Jeremy Lopez 3-25, Nick Marden 3-10, Drew MacDonald 1-10, Thomas Buetow 1-3, Luke Arsenault 1-0; Cambridge (9-68) — Ashur Carraha 4-48, Jhamir Mercedat 4-24, Khalib Dottin 1-(-4)
PASSING: Amesbury — Drew MacDonald 3-4, 107; Cambridge — Ashur Carraha 11-23-1, 215
RECEIVING: Amesbury — Kyle Heidt 1-67, Tim Gilleo 1-22, Henry O'Neill 1-16; Cambridge — Khalib Dottin 5-103, Casey Tang 3-61, Dante Christie 1-38, Yonas Mulugeta 1-7, Benjamin Berinsky 1-6
