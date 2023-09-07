Editors Note: This is Part 1 of a four-part series where we preview our local CAL football teams. Look out for Part 2 on Friday, and the remaining previews to run next week.
Amesbury
Coach Colin McQueen: (7th year, 37-23)
2022 record: 9-2, CAL champs, lost in D7 Semifinals
Returning lettermen (37): Nico Cox, Sr., RB/OLB; James Gray, Sr., RB/DB; Drew Scialdone, Sr., RB/DB; Robert Dalton, Sr., TE/OLB; Christian McGarry, Sr., TE/DL; Benjamin Richard, Sr., RB/DB; Michael Sanchez, Sr., RB/DB; Debanshi Jain, Sr., RB/DB; Max Sanchez, Sr., RB/DB; Oliver Ferreira, Sr., TE/DL; Daniel Hutchings, Sr., OL/DL; Miles Ouellet, Sr., OL/ILB; Will Arsenault, Sr., OL/ILB; Aiden Donovan, Sr., OL/ILB; Antonio Rodriguez, Sr., OL/DL; James Fraize, Sr., OL/DL; Kyle Palen, Sr., OL/DL; Daniel DiCarlo, Jr., RB/OLB; Matthew Bernardez, Jr., RB/ILB; Dorian Willerson, Jr., TE/OLB; Logan Bowser, Jr., OL/ILB; Kalen Noseworthy, Jr., OL/ILB; John Mancini, Jr., OL/DL; Nolan Vient, Jr., OL/DL; Sebastian Ayotte, Soph., RB/DB; Justin Dube, Soph., QB/DB; Benjamin Berg, Soph., RB/DB; Ryan Baker, Soph., TE/DL; John Taber, Soph., RB/DB; Joseph Celia, Soph., RB/DB; Ethan Kirby, Soph., TE/OLB; Ben Wood, Soph., RB/DB; Parker Delong, Soph., RB/DB; Stacy Peck Jr., Soph., OL/DL; Dylan Palen, Soph., OL/DL; Marcus Colon, Soph., OL/DL; Oliver Peters, Soph., TE/OLB;
Newcomers: Tristan Johnson, Sr., RB/DB; Ibrahim Jalloh, Sr., OL/DL; Brandon Donovan, Jr., OL/DL; Connor Scialdone, Frosh., RB/LB; Connor Mazzaglia, Frosh., QB/DB; Collin Cate, Frosh., QB/OLB; Connor Forisso, Frosh., RB/DB; Joe Puleo, Frosh., RB/DB; Braden Delisle, Frosh., OL/ILB; Nick Creps, Frosh., OL/DL; Ryan Houlihan, Frosh., OL/DL; Gino DeLorenzo, Frosh., TE/DB; Brody Turner, Frosh., TE/DB; Evan Murphy, Frosh., TE/OLB
Captains: Danny Hutchings, Will Arsenault, Aiden Donovan, Kyle Palen
Candidates: 51
Returning leaders: Michael Sanchez: 81-760, 3 rushing TDs; Drew Scialdone: 18-118, 4 rushing TDs;
Returning honorees: Aiden Donovan: Daily News All-Star, CAL Baker co-Lineman of the Year; Will Arsenault: Daily News All-Star, CAL Baker co-Lineman of the Year; Michael Sanchez: Daily News All-Star
Odds and ends: While the All-Star running backs who handled the majority of the totes last year are gone, there will be no slowing down of Amesbury’s patented rushing attack this fall. ... The Redhawks have CAL Baker co-Linemen of the Year and Daily News All-Stars Aiden Donovan and Will Arsenault back as anchors, and fellow team captains Danny Hutchings and Kyle Palen will give the team arguably the best offensive line in the CAL to run behind. ... Plus, Amesbury does have one Daily News All-Star running back returning in Michael Sanchez, who finished second on the team a year ago with 760 rushing yards.
A Daily News All-Star in both indoor and outdoor track as well, Sanchez has speed to burn and projects to be the leading rusher in the area this fall. His twin brother, Max, should help carry the load, as will Drew Scialdone. ... A baseball star who recently committed to play at Division 1 University of Maine, Scialdone still decided to come out and play football for his senior year. ... Donovan is also both an indoor and outdoor track star (2023 Daily News Outdoor MVP), who will have plenty of options to pursue shot put and javelin in college. ... Amesbury made it to the Division 7 Quarterfinals two years ago, and the semifinals last year. While it would admitedly be tough to put the expectations on the Redhawks to continue that trend and make it one step further to the Super Bowl, the team certainly has the firepower to compete — and win — its third straight CAL title. ... Also, the program gets the honor of hosting the 100th Thanksgiving Day meeting between longtime rivals Amesbury and Newburyport.
Assistants: Troy Burrell, Collin Sullivan, Kevin Johnston, Clay LaForte, Steve Cotrupi, Kevin Donovan, Matt Stemska, Derek Dore
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.