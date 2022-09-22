- Editors Note: This is Part 1 of a five-part series where we preview our local CAL football teams. Look out for Part 2 on Friday, and the remaining previews to run next week.
Amesbury
Coach Colin McQueen: (6th year, 28-21)
2021 record: 8-2, CAL champs, lost in D7 Quarterfinals
Returning lettermen: Luke Arsenault, Sr., QB/DB; Henry O’Neill, Sr., RB/DB; Andrew Baker, Sr., TE/SS; Damien Capone, Sr., TE/DL; Joel Lambert, Sr., OL/DL; Nick Marden, Sr., RB/SS; Maximus Sanchez, Jr., RB/DB; Michael Sanchez, Jr., RB/DB; Drew Scialdone, Jr., QB/DB; Christian McGarry, Jr., TE/DL; Will Arsenault, Jr., OL/LB; Miles Ouellet, Jr., OL/DL; Aiden Donovan, Jr., OL/DL; Oliver Ferreira, Jr., OL/DL; James Gray, Jr., RB/DB; Kyle Palen, Jr., OL/DL; Daniel Hutchings, Jr., OL/DL; Benjamin Richard, Jr., RB/DB; Daniel DiCarlo, Soph., QB/LB; John Mancini, Soph., OL/DL; Kalen Noseworthy, Soph., OL/LB; Dorian Willerson, Soph., TE/SS
Newcomers: Hunter Belisle, Sr., RB/LB; Brady Nash, Sr., OL/DL; Antonio Rodriguez, Jr., OL/DL; Debanshi Jain, Jr., RB/DB; Brendan Kane, Jr., OL/DL; Nico Cox, Jr., RB/SS; Evan Curley, Jr., OL/DL; Robert Dalton, Jr., TE/SS; James Fraize, Jr., RB/DB; Nolan Vient, Soph., OL/DL; Matthew Bernardez-Mathieson, Soph., RB/LB; Logan Bowser, Soph., OL/LB; Jameson Ayotte, Frosh., RB/DB; Ryan Baker, Frosh., TE/SS; Benjamin Berg, Frosh., RB/DB; Joseph Celia, Frosh., RB/DB; Marcus Colon, Frosh., OL/DL; Isaac Daigle, Frosh., RB/DB; Parker Delong, Frosh., RB/DB; Justin Dube, Frosh., QB/DB; Ethan Kirby, Frosh., TE/SS; Dylan Palen, Frosh., OL/DL; Stacy Peck, Frosh., OL/DL; Oliver Peters, Frosh., TE/SS; Dylan Sanborn, Frosh., RB/SS; John Taber, Frosh., RB/DB; Benjamin Wood, Frosh., RB/DB
Captains: Luke Arsenault, Henry O’Neill
Candidates: 49
Returning leaders: Henry O’Neill: 113-676, 4 rushing TDs, 8-200, 3 receiving TDs; Nick Marden: 102-516, 7 rushing TDs, 6-142, 3 receiving TDs; Luke Arsenault: 81-465, 10 rushing TDs; Andrew Baker: 11-168 receiving.
Returning honorees: Henry O’Neill: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL, CAL Baker Offensive Player of the Year; Nick Marden: Daily News All-Stars, All-CAL; Luke Arsenault: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL
Odds and ends: After winning an outright CAL title a year ago, Amesbury has started its 2022 campaign with a 50-12 win over Wayland. During the victory, junior Debanshi Jain is believed to bethe first female in Amesbury history to record a carry. ... This year’s roster has plenty of returning talent, led by Daily News All-Stars Henry O’Neill, Nick Marden and Luke Arsenault, and should compete for a back-to-back CAL championship. ... The team also has three returning starters on the offensive line in Will Arsenault, Aiden Donovan and Daniel Hutchings to power the run game, and senior Brady Nash has slid in nicely at right tackle after taking last year off from football to play golf. ... Luke and Will Arsenault are brothers, and are also standout baseball players. ... Michael Sanchez was the team’s leading rusher in the season-opening win, breaking off a 69-yard touchdown on the team’s first offensive play, and has big breakaway speed. That comes as no surprise, as Sanchez was a standout sprinter for both the indoor and outdoor track and field teams last year. ... Junior Drew Scialdone, who split time at quarterback with Luke Arsenault, was an All-CAL baseball player last spring. ... The program is up to 49 players on the roster this year after having just 35 last fall.
Assistants: Troy Burrell, Collin Sullivan, Kevin Johnston, Clay LaForte, Danny Costigan, Steve Cotrupi, Kevin Donovan
