Senior Night couldn't have gone any better for the Amesbury football team.
Following a tough loss to Lynnfield a week ago, Amesbury bounced back in a big way Friday night with a 46-6 victory over Pentucket. Five players rushed for over 50 yards, as Amesbury as a team piled up a whopping 424 rushing yards on 44 carries (9.6 per carry).
Ranked No. 3 in the latest MIAA Division 7 poll, Amesbury (6-1) will now head into next week's home playoff opener with some positive momentum.
Led by offensive linemen Will Arsenault, Aiden Donovan, Daniel Hutchings, Brady Nash and Kyle Palen, Amesbury had no issue pushing the Pentucket (0-8) pile all night. Henry O'Neill scored on runs of 4 and 33 yards, Drew Scialdone added a 4-yard touchdown and Luke Arsenault hit Damien Capone on a 7-yard scoring strike all in the first half. Amesbury converted all its two-point attempts, making it a 32-0 game at halftime.
After the break, Scialdone added a 21-yard touchdown for his second score of the game, and junior Ben Richard broke off a 47-yard TD in the fourth quarter for his first trip to the endzone this year. The Panthers -- who will miss the Division 5 playoffs but will schedule a couple of nonleague games ahead of playing rival Triton on Thanksgiving Day -- got a 14-yard touchdown run from Jackson Rich late in the fourth to avoid the shutout.
O'Neill led Amesbury on the ground with 114 yards on 12 carries. Luke Arsenault (7-86), Michael Sanchez (8-73), Nick Marden (12-63) and Richard (2-55) also added over 50 yards apiece.
Amesbury will now wait to see who it draws in the first round when the pairings get released on Monday. The win over Pentucket probably won't help the team's ranking too much, and with both No. 1 West Boylston (7-1) and No. 2 Millbury (8-0) also winning Friday night, you figure Amesbury probably won't leapfrog any of those two.
Hypothetically, if the latest rankings hold, Amesbury would host No. 14 Lunenburg (4-3) in the first round.
Amesbury 46, Pentucket 6
Pentucket (0-8): 0 0 0 6 — 6
Amesbury (6-1): 16 16 8 6 — 46
First Quarter
A — Henry O'Neill 4 run (Luke Arsenault run)
A — Damien Capone 7 pass from Arsenault (O'Neill run)
Second Quarter
A — Drew Scialdone 4 run (Arsenault run)
A — O'Neill 33 run (Nick Marden run)
Third Quarter
A — Scialdone 21 run (Marden run)
Fourth Quarter
A — Benjamin Richard 47 run (run failed)
P — Jackson Rich 14 run (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: AMESBURY (44-424): Henry O'Neill 12-114, Luke Arsenault 7-86, Michael Sanchez 8-73, Nick Marden 12-63, Ben Richard 2-55, Drew Scialdone 2-25, Debanshi Jain 1-8
PASSING: A — L. Arsenault 1-1-1, 7
RECEIVING: A — Damien Capone 1-7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.