Well, it didn't take long for Amesbury football to find its groove this fall.
On the team's first offense play of the 2022 season, junior Michael Sanchez took a pitch from quarterback Luke Arsenault and sprinted 69 yards, untouched, for a touchdown. That set the tone for the rest of the game, as Amesbury rushed for 335 yards as a team on 40 carries and cruised to a season-opening 50-12 win over Wayland Friday night.
All told for the defending CAL champs, not a bad way to start things out.
"We were happy with how we came out for sure," said Amesbury coach Colin McQueen. "There are a lot of things to clean up, and we'll work on them this week and over the course of the season. But overall, we were very happy with how hard the kids played."
Sanchez, a junior with plenty of speed who excelled as a sprinter in both the indoor and outdoor track seasons last year, finished with a team-high 112 rushing yards on just eight attempts. The team is confident that more "home run" plays will come from Sanchez this fall, as he's solidified himself in a backfield rotation that already included returning Daily News All-Stars in Henry ONeill, Nick Marden and Arsenault.
And with all that talent, Amesbury (1-0) is looking like a contender yet again.
After Sanchez's score, Amesbury got a stop on defense and went up 14-0 when Arsenault punched in a 4-yard touchdown. Arsenault, the area's returning scorer from a year ago, then scampered in from 11 yards out early in the second quarter, and an O'Neill 2-yard touchdown run minutes later made it 30-6 at halftime.
Arsenault and Drew Scialdone, both juniors, split time under center.
Scialdone completed a 60-yard touchdown strike to senior tight end Andrew Baker in the third quarter, and Arsenault hit Baker for a 32-yard completion on his only pass attempt.
"We feel confident with both of those guys," said McQueen. "They do a lot of the same things very well. And they're both very versatile guys."
O'Neill added his second touchdown run of the game with another 2-yard burst up the middle in the third quarter, and Marden plowed his way in for a 2-yard score early in the fourth. On what was a pretty balanced day offensively in general, Arsenault finished with 87 yards on 12 carries, Marden added 65 yards on 9 carries and O'Neill had 64 yards on 10 carries.
Marden also ran in four 2-point conversion attempts.
Defensively, McQueen gave credit to his interior guys in Christian McGarry, Damien Capone and Brady Nash, as well as his linebackers in Will Arsenault and Aiden Donovan. Amesbury also has three returning offensively linemen in Will Arsenault, Donovan and Daniel Hutchings, and Nash -- a senior who is back playing football after choosing to play golf last fall -- has slid in nicely at right tackle.
Up next, Amesbury will host Hamilton-Wenham on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
"They're traditionally a very strong team every year," said McQueen on Hamilton-Wenham. "Both years that we've won the league, last year and in 2018, they were the only team in the league to beat us."
Amesbury 50, Wayland 12
Amesbury (1-0): 14 16 14 6 — 50
Wayland (0-2): 6 0 6 0 — 12
First Quarter
A — Michael Sanchez 69 run (Nick Marden run)
A — Luke Arsenault 4 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
A — L. Arsenault 11 run (Marden run)
A — Henry O'Neill 2 run (Marden run)
Third Quarter
A — O'Neill 2 run (Marden run)
A — Andrew Baker 60 pass from Drew Scialdone (Baker run)
Fourth Quarter
A — Marden 2 run (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: AMESBURY (40-335): Michael Sanchez 8-112, Luke Arsenault 12-87, Nick Marden 9-65, Henry O'Neill 10-64, Drew Scialdone 1-7
PASSING: A — D. Scialdone 1-2-1, 60, L. Arsenault 1-1-0, 32
RECEIVING: A — Andrew Baker 2-92
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.