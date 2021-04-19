The Amesbury football team will conclude its season with a home game against Cambridge Rindge and Latin on Saturday at 1 p.m., Amesbury coach Colin McQueen said Monday.
The Week 7 matchup was scheduled less than a week in advance after Amesbury's annual rivalry matchup with Newburyport had to be canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Newburyport program.
Cambridge, a member of the Dual County League, is currently 2-2 on the Fall 2 season. The Falcons are coming off a 49-0 loss to league powerhouse Lincoln-Sudbury in this past Friday's DCL Championship Game, but prior to that earned wins over Boston Latin (39-24) and Wayland (48-42). Cambridge also lost its opener to Bedford 35-19.
While the Falcons were bottled up this past weekend, the team has demonstrated a knack for big plays. Senior quarterback Ashur Carraha had two completions for more than 50 yards against Lincoln-Sudbury and also earned Boston Globe EMass Football Player of the Week recognition after accounting for six touchdowns (five passing, one rushing) in his team's 14-point comeback against Wayland.
Amesbury, meanwhile, comes into Week 7 boasting one of the toughest defenses in the state. The Indians (4-1) have posted three consecutive shutouts while allowing only 5.8 points per game on the season. Amesbury is coming off a 22-0 pummeling of Pentucket in this past Saturday's Week 6 win.
